1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces further to its news release of July 21, that it has closed the non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (the "F-T Shares") at $0.08 per F-T Share (the "Offering") by the issuance of 4,000,000 F-T Shares for gross proceeds of $320,000.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company has paid cash finders' fees of $19,200.00, being 6 % of the aggregate proceeds from the sale of the F-T Shares to purchasers introduced by the finders and issued 240,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), being 6 % of the number of F-T Shares sold under the Offering to purchasers introduced by the finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.08 per Share until July 27, 2024. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month and a day hold period ending on November 28, 2022.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 Resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

1844 Announces Changes to Short Form Prospectus Offering and Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that due to current market conditions the Company has changed the size of and repriced its short form prospectus offering (the "Offering") previously announced on May 4, 2022, from 15,625,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Common Share to 15,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.05 per Common Share. Closing of the Offering remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for on-going exploration expenditures on the Company's properties and general corporate purposes.

The Company will also be undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 flow-through Common Shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.08 per FT Share (the "Private Placement"). The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income TaxAct (Canada)) and will be sold on a charitable flow-through basis. The proceeds of the sale of the Private Placement will be used to fund "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) to be incurred by no later than December 31, 2023 for renunciation to investors in the Private Placement effective December 31, 2022.

1844 Considers Quebec Ministry of Forests' Letter Regarding Exploration Permit for the Vortex Property

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") reports that on May 17, 2022, the Quebec Ministry of Forests, Fauna and Parks (the "MFFP") issued a letter to the Company (the "Letter"), announcing the MFFP's intention to deny the Company's application for an intervention permit relating to the development of eight exploratory drilling sites at the Company's Vortex property. The Company has decided not to pursue any work programs at the Vortex property for at least the next 12 months while the Company considers the Letter.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Extends Its Position to 299 Claims on Native Copper Project

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it has acquired the final four (4) claims required to complete its land position on it Native Copper Project on the Gaspe Peninsula of eastern Quebec. This addition now brings the total land position to 299 claims covering over 98 square kilometres and includes seven (9) known copper showings and high-grade drilling, trenching and grab sample assays for both coppers.

(Map of Native Copper Project complete with showings and LIDAR background)

Fabled Surface Chip Sampling on Bronson Property Continues to Report Copper Values as High as 5.22% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

FPX Nickel Reports Metallurgical Testwork Results, Validating Mineralogical Understanding and Strong Recovery for Production of High-Grade Nickel Concentrate at Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to present key results from Phase 2 and initial results from Phase 3 of an ongoing three-phase metallurgical test program to support the continued development of the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or the "Project") at the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia . This release builds on results of Phase 1 metallurgical testing as released on December 8, 2021 . The overall metallurgical test program is aimed at validating and optimizing the flowsheet parameters outlined in the Project's 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA "), and to support the development of the next phase of study.

Highlights
  • Mineralogy: Extensive mineralogy work confirms the benefit in using Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") assay method as both a resource basis and geometallurgical tool, thereby increasing confidence in the life-of-mine nickel grade profile and recovery projections for Baptiste
  • Flotation: Bench-scale flotation testwork significantly improves the Company's understanding of awaruite flotation, including:
    • Confirming the ability to consistently produce very high-grade flotation concentrates of greater than 60% nickel
    • Indicating the potential for an alternative flotation regime which can produce excellent metallurgical performance while reducing flotation operating costs and complexity
  • Overall Recovery: Bench-scale and pilot-scale testing confirms overall metallurgical performance aligned with the 85% DTR nickel recovery assumed in the 2020 PEA, driven by:
    • Achieving bench-scale flotation stage nickel recoveries of up to 91% in batch testing and 87% in locked cycle testing
    • Confirming pilot-scale grinding results in preferential grinding of dense awaruite particles, leading to primary magnetic separation recovery improvements of approximately 5%

"The strong results of our ongoing three-phase metallurgical testwork program continue to demonstrate the technical viability of the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX Nickel's Vice-President, Projects. "Our team continues to build a robust database that not only validates key PEA criteria, but also demonstrates that Baptiste's DTR-based resource provides heightened confidence in the Project's life-of-mine grade and recovery projections. Testwork is demonstrating that the advantages of Baptiste's minerology are not only centred on the production of very high-grade concentrates, but also on the potential to use a simple flowsheet with conventional unit operations, underpinned with improved production confidence."

Xander Resources 2022 Recap & Exploration Plan Update

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 27, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to provide a recap of 2022 to-date and lay out its exploration plans for the remainder of 2022 including its maiden drill program for its Timmins Nickel Project located near Timmins, Ontario.

Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the 2022 diamond drilling program has started at the Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader 120-Metre Mineralized Interval, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the remaining results for drill hole FCG22-17 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforths Surimeau District Property

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

July 26, 2022 TheNewswire - R enforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that summer 2022 prospecting at Surimeau has successfully concluded with, amongst other findings, the extension of the known Lalonde surface battery metals mineralization to a strike length of 9 kms. on Renforth's wholly owned 330 sq km. property located south of Cadillac, Quebec and contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine. In the summer 2022 program Renforth continued to work to define the extent of surfacesub-surface polymetallic mineralization on the Surimeau District Property as evidenced by outcrop, drill results and geophysics. To date this has resulted in the definition of the Victoria mineralized structure at ~20km in length and the Lalonde mineralized structure now measuring ~9km in length.  A significant amount of ground remains untested, in part because Renforth has, to date, only used existing lumber roads and trails for access within the property.

