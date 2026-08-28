10x Genomics Wins Patent Infringement Verdict Against Parse Biosciences

Jury finds Parse willfully infringed Scale Biosciences' patents and rejects Parse's invalidity challenge
10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware found that Parse Biosciences, now a subsidiary of Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN), willfully infringed three patents exclusively licensed to Scale Biosciences, part of 10x Genomics since 2025. The patents are exclusively licensed from Roche Sequencing Solutions. The jury also rejected Parse's challenges to the validity of the patents, finding all three patents valid and enforceable.
"I started working on these inventions more than a decade ago and I'm incredibly proud of how they've expanded what's possible with single cell analysis," said Garry Nolan, PhD, co-founder of Scale Biosciences. "Today's verdict is a win for inventors. It affirms that original ideas matter and that strong patent rights are essential to advancing science."
"At Scale Bio, we executed on building high-quality technologies that changed what was possible for scientists," said Giovanna Prout, former CEO of Scale Biosciences. "Part of that was securing and investing in foundational intellectual property to protect our technology, enable further innovation and ensure that technology was respected by others in the industry. This is a critical part of what allows innovative companies to keep pushing science forward."
The jury awarded 10x over $4.8 million in damages for sales of Parse's infringing Evercode Whole Transcriptome products from February 2021 through June 30, 2026. The damages award is based on a 14% royalty rate on infringing Parse sales. In post-trial proceedings, 10x will seek additional awards including enhanced damages and attorneys' fees for Parse's willful infringement, and a permanent injunction stopping further infringement by Parse in the United States.
"The evidence presented at trial shows that Parse made a deliberate and calculated decision to ignore Dr. Nolan's seminal inventions in single cell analysis. The jury heard the evidence and soundly rejected Parse's defenses to find that Parse willfully infringed the patents exclusively licensed to Scale," said Randy Wu, General Counsel of 10x Genomics. "We are pleased with today's verdict, which makes clear that companies cannot simply benefit from the innovation of others and disregard the patent rights protecting them."
The patents adjudicated at trial are U.S. Patent Nos. 10,626,442, 10,982,256, and 11,512,341.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.
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