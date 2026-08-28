10x Genomics Wins Patent Infringement Verdict Against Parse Biosciences

10x Genomics Wins Patent Infringement Verdict Against Parse Biosciences

Jury finds Parse willfully infringed Scale Biosciences' patents and rejects Parse's invalidity challenge

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware found that Parse Biosciences, now a subsidiary of Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN), willfully infringed three patents exclusively licensed to Scale Biosciences, part of 10x Genomics since 2025. The patents are exclusively licensed from Roche Sequencing Solutions. The jury also rejected Parse's challenges to the validity of the patents, finding all three patents valid and enforceable.

"I started working on these inventions more than a decade ago and I'm incredibly proud of how they've expanded what's possible with single cell analysis," said Garry Nolan, PhD, co-founder of Scale Biosciences. "Today's verdict is a win for inventors. It affirms that original ideas matter and that strong patent rights are essential to advancing science."

"At Scale Bio, we executed on building high-quality technologies that changed what was possible for scientists," said Giovanna Prout, former CEO of Scale Biosciences. "Part of that was securing and investing in foundational intellectual property to protect our technology, enable further innovation and ensure that technology was respected by others in the industry. This is a critical part of what allows innovative companies to keep pushing science forward."

The jury awarded 10x over $4.8 million in damages for sales of Parse's infringing Evercode Whole Transcriptome products from February 2021 through June 30, 2026. The damages award is based on a 14% royalty rate on infringing Parse sales. In post-trial proceedings, 10x will seek additional awards including enhanced damages and attorneys' fees for Parse's willful infringement, and a permanent injunction stopping further infringement by Parse in the United States.

"The evidence presented at trial shows that Parse made a deliberate and calculated decision to ignore Dr. Nolan's seminal inventions in single cell analysis. The jury heard the evidence and soundly rejected Parse's defenses to find that Parse willfully infringed the patents exclusively licensed to Scale," said Randy Wu, General Counsel of 10x Genomics. "We are pleased with today's verdict, which makes clear that companies cannot simply benefit from the innovation of others and disregard the patent rights protecting them."

The patents adjudicated at trial are U.S. Patent Nos. 10,626,442, 10,982,256, and 11,512,341.

About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding litigation. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Disclosure Information
10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (https://www.10xgenomics.com/), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts
Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com
Media: media@10xgenomics.com

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