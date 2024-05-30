Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Trending Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
QIAGEN and Myriad Genetics develop distributable homologous recombination deficiency test for global research and companion diagnostics applications

QIAGEN and Myriad Genetics develop distributable homologous recombination deficiency test for global research and companion diagnostics applications

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) today announced they will develop a globally distributable kit-based test for analyzing Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) status. This next-generation sequencing (NGS) test aims to support research into personalized medicine in multiple solid tumor types, including ovarian cancer and is expected to enhance decentralized testing capacities once a regulated product is developed with pharmaceutical partners. The project builds on the recently announced master collaboration agreement between the two companies.

The test will be based on QIAGEN's QIAseq xHYB technology, QIAGEN Digital Insight solutions, which creates a sample to insight HRD solutions, and Myriad's proprietary FDA-approved MyChoice CDx, a single-site PMA-approved centralized testing service for analyzing HRD in certain tumors. MyChoice CDx assesses the HRD status by examining a tumor's DNA repair capabilities, particularly focusing on BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations and calculating a Genome Instability Score (GIS). The GIS aids in pinpointing ovarian cancer patients who are most likely to benefit from targeted treatments, such as LYNPARZA® (olaparib) by AstraZeneca.

"Our partnership with Myriad Genetics underscores a shared commitment to advancing cancer diagnostics. Together, we aim to broaden the accessibility of HRD tests, allowing an increasing number of cancer patients to benefit from tailored treatments," said Fernando Beils, Senior Vice President and head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area. "By introducing a distributable HRD test, we anticipate a reduction in the time required for therapy decisions, a decrease in associated costs, and shorter turnaround times compared to outsourced testing, ultimately benefitting the patients."

The MyChoice CDx assay can identify 34% more tumors with HRD using the GIS score compared to other methods only using percent loss of heterozygosity (%LOH) [1] . Given that approximately 48% of ovarian cancer tumors exhibit HRD [2] , often due to specific mutations within the tumor, expanding access to this assay is vital for advancing personalized medicine and ensuring that patients receive the most appropriate treatments.

We're excited to share this milestone in our partnership with QIAGEN as we work collectively to advance cancer care worldwide," said Patrick Burke, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, Myriad Genetics. "By extending the global reach and ease of access to Myriad's gold-standard HRD-testing technology we aim to help drive wide-spread and broader clinical adoption of HRD testing. This milestone demonstrates what the QIAGEN and Myriad partnership is uniquely able to deliver to pharmaceutical partners – propriety content, cutting edge assay platforms, clinical trial execution, and world-wide CDx product distribution."

QIAGEN will manage the development and distribution of the kit-based HRD test outside of the United States. The IP license grants QIAGEN the capability to collaborate with pharmaceutical partners to create an IVD-validated test, intended for use as a companion diagnostic outside of the United States. The combined regulatory expertise of QIAGEN and Myriad enables seamless compliance and integration in clinical and companion diagnostic applications.

QIAGEN's QIAseq panels enable efficient and accurate NGS library preparation. Over 4 million samples have been processed with QIAseq panels for cancer testing applications. [3]

QIAGEN has master collaboration agreements to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics with more than 30 global pharma and biotech companies – a deep pipeline that helps advance precision medicine in diverse disease indications, tailoring a patient's treatment to the genetic profile identified by companion diagnostics testing. Myriad has provided testing support for hundreds of clinical trials, has obtained 10 companion diagnostic approvals from the FDA and PMDA, and anticipates that the QIAGEN partnership will drive the expansion of the Myriad's oncology products portfolio.

About Myriad Genetic s

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com .

About QIAGEN

Qiagen N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2024, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to the development of a globally distributable kit-based test for analyzing HRD status and the anticipated benefits of the Myriad and QIAGEN partnership, including that the partnership may drive the expansion of Myriad's oncology products portfolio and enable potential clinical indication expansion for MyChoice CDx. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any "forward-looking statements" relating to Myriad or the development of a globally distributable kit-based test for analyzing HRD status are Myriad's management's expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in Myriad's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Myriad's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time Myriad's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Source: Qiagen N.V.
Category: Corporate

[1] Timms, et al. JClinOnc 2020 38:15_suppl, 1586-1586.
[2] Moore et. al, Lancet Oncol 2019
[3] QIAseq products are intended for molecular biology applications. These products are not intended for the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of a disease. 


John Gilardi Qiagen N.V. +49 2103 29 11711 ir@qiagen.com Domenica Martorana Qiagen N.V. +49 2103 29 11244 ir@qiagen.com Thomas Theuringer Qiagen N.V. +49 2103 29 11826 pr@qiagen.com Lisa Mannagottera Qiagen N.V. +49 2103 29 14181 pr@qiagen.com Matt Scalo Myriad Genetics +1-801-584-3532 IR@myriad.com Glenn Farrell Myriad Genetics +1-385-318-3718 PR@myriad.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Qiagen N.V.QGEN:USNYSE:QGEN:US
QGEN:US
The Conversation (0)
QIAGEN launches new library preparation kit, facilitating multiomic studies and advancing precision medicine

QIAGEN launches new library preparation kit, facilitating multiomic studies and advancing precision medicine

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of its QIAseq Multimodal DNARNA Lib Kit. The new kit enables seamless preparation of DNA and RNA libraries for next-generation sequencing (NGS), such as whole genome sequencing (WGS) and whole transcriptome sequencing (WTS), as well as downstream target enrichment based on hybrid-capture from a single sample.

The QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit facilitates multiomics, the studies of several omic fields like genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of biological processes and systems – something crucial for studying diseases like cancer. The kit offers a streamlined and rapid workflow to generate WGS and WTS libraries from a single sample by combining chemistry optimized for DNA and RNA simultaneously. Using traditional methods, separate workflows for DNA and RNA sequencing require a large amount of sample material, labor-intensive library preparation procedures, and long turn-around times.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QIAGEN receives European IVDR certification for QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret, its medical device software for clinical decision support

QIAGEN receives European IVDR certification for QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret, its medical device software for clinical decision support

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced an updated version of its clinical decision support platform, QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret for NGS molecular profiling of hereditary and somatic diseases, has received the European Union (EU) Technical Documentation Assessment and Quality Management System certificate under the European In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation (EU) 2017746 (IVDR).

QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret is the first NGS interpretation platform to be certified under IVDR for both oncology and hereditary applications. As a medical device software for clinical decision support (Class C IVD Medical Device) it conforms with regulatory policy, ensuring greater patient protection, information transparency, and data traceability. The updated certified version will be available for customers in Europe later in 2024, depending on requirements for sale in respective countries.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QIAGEN receives FDA clearance for QIAstat-Dx respiratory syndromic testing panel for fast and accurate results

QIAGEN receives FDA clearance for QIAstat-Dx respiratory syndromic testing panel for fast and accurate results

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus syndromic test for clinical use.

The QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus is designed to support clinical decision-making in diagnosing upper respiratory infections and covers 21 viral and bacterial targets. It was previously authorized under a U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The panel leverages QIAstat-Dx's ability to quickly amplify many genetic targets at once using real-time PCR technology, delivering results in about one hour and with less than one minute of hands-on time. Cycle threshold (Ct) values and amplification curves are easily viewable and provide healthcare professionals with additional clinical information.

"The QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus addresses the challenges faced by clinicians in diagnosing respiratory infections, streamlining the process and providing accurate results in about one hour," said Fernando Beils, Senior Vice President and Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area at QIAGEN. "This comprehensive diagnostic tool will improve patient care, support responsible antimicrobial stewardship, and reduce the burden on healthcare systems."

Respiratory tract infections are the leading cause of emergency department visits and hospitalizations. The CDC estimates that up to 41 million cases of influenza occur each year in the U.S., leading to several hundred thousand hospitalizations and up to 51,000 deaths. [1]

QIAGEN is working on expanding its portfolio for QIAstat-Dx in the U.S., with a Gastrointestinal Panel currently under FDA review and a Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel.

Syndromic testing systems like QIAstat-Dx have been shown to improve the detection of co-infections, reducing the need for additional testing. By providing fast results, syndromic testing enables healthcare providers to make informed decisions and discontinue empiric antibiotic treatment when viral pathogens are detected, reducing overall antibiotic usage and supporting the goal of responsible antimicrobial stewardship.

QIAGEN recently launched the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0   [2] . The upgraded diagnostic system introduces the Remote Results Application, a unique feature in the syndromic testing space. It allows users to view, comment on, and confirm diagnostic test results directly from their desktop and mobile devices in any location, facilitating seamless collaboration across the healthcare system. QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing with cloud-based connectivity and epidemiological insights is available in more than 100 countries, with more than 4,000 instruments placed worldwide.

QIAstat‑Dx is available in two formats: the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer version, which integrates up to four Analytical Modules, and the QIAstat-Dx Rise higher-capacity version, providing comprehensive testing for up to 160 tests per day using eight Analytical Modules [2] .

More information on the QIAstat-Dx portfolio can be found here: https://www.qiagen.com/applications/syndromic-testing/products

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QIAGEN receives FDA clearance for QIAstat-Dx respiratory syndromic testing panel for fast and accurate results

QIAGEN receives FDA clearance for QIAstat-Dx respiratory syndromic testing panel for fast and accurate results

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus syndromic test for clinical use.

The QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus is designed to support clinical decision-making in diagnosing upper respiratory infections and covers 21 viral and bacterial targets. It was previously authorized under a U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The panel leverages QIAstat-Dx's ability to quickly amplify many genetic targets at once using real-time PCR technology, delivering results in about one hour and with less than one minute of hands-on time. Cycle threshold (Ct) values and amplification curves are easily viewable and provide healthcare professionals with additional clinical information.

"The QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus addresses the challenges faced by clinicians in diagnosing respiratory infections, streamlining the process and providing accurate results in about one hour," said Fernando Beils, Senior Vice President and Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area at QIAGEN. "This comprehensive diagnostic tool will improve patient care, support responsible antimicrobial stewardship, and reduce the burden on healthcare systems."

Respiratory tract infections are the leading cause of emergency department visits and hospitalizations. The CDC estimates that up to 41 million cases of influenza occur each year in the U.S., leading to several hundred thousand hospitalizations and up to 51,000 deaths. [1]

QIAGEN is working on expanding its portfolio for QIAstat-Dx in the U.S., with a Gastrointestinal Panel currently under FDA review and a Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel.

Syndromic testing systems like QIAstat-Dx have been shown to improve the detection of co-infections, reducing the need for additional testing. By providing fast results, syndromic testing enables healthcare providers to make informed decisions and discontinue empiric antibiotic treatment when viral pathogens are detected, reducing overall antibiotic usage and supporting the goal of responsible antimicrobial stewardship.

QIAGEN recently launched the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0   [2] . The upgraded diagnostic system introduces the Remote Results Application, a unique feature in the syndromic testing space. It allows users to view, comment on, and confirm diagnostic test results directly from their desktop and mobile devices in any location, facilitating seamless collaboration across the healthcare system. QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing with cloud-based connectivity and epidemiological insights is available in more than 100 countries, with more than 4,000 instruments placed worldwide.

QIAstat‑Dx is available in two formats: the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer version, which integrates up to four Analytical Modules, and the QIAstat-Dx Rise higher-capacity version, providing comprehensive testing for up to 160 tests per day using eight Analytical Modules [2] .

More information on the QIAstat-Dx portfolio can be found here: https://www.qiagen.com/applications/syndromic-testing/products

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QIAGEN partners with FBI to develop digital PCR assay for QIAcuity for use in forensics

QIAGEN partners with FBI to develop digital PCR assay for QIAcuity for use in forensics

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to develop a novel test for its QIAcuity digital PCR devices that will boost forensics by improving the quantification of DNA in human samples.

The collaboration aims to develop a first-of-its-kind digital PCR (dPCR) assay that can simultaneously quantify in absolute terms nuclear and mitochondrial DNA concentrations, male DNA, and include quality markers for degradation and inhibition.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Ora Gold Limited - Investor Presentation

SKRR Exploration Announces Mutual Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining Corp.

Cerrado Gold Povides Update on Cease Trade Order

Related News

Gold Investing

Ora Gold Limited - Investor Presentation

Base Metals Investing

SKRR Exploration Announces Mutual Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining Corp.

Gold Investing

Cerrado Gold Povides Update on Cease Trade Order

Battery Metals Investing

Patriot Battery Metals Announces Closing of C$75M Financing

Resource Investing

Government Confirms Progression to Next Stage of Permitting for San José

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

×