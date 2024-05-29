Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
QIAGEN launches new library preparation kit, facilitating multiomic studies and advancing precision medicine

QIAGEN launches new library preparation kit, facilitating multiomic studies and advancing precision medicine

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of its QIAseq Multimodal DNARNA Lib Kit. The new kit enables seamless preparation of DNA and RNA libraries for next-generation sequencing (NGS), such as whole genome sequencing (WGS) and whole transcriptome sequencing (WTS), as well as downstream target enrichment based on hybrid-capture from a single sample.

The QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit facilitates multiomics, the studies of several omic fields like genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of biological processes and systems – something crucial for studying diseases like cancer. The kit offers a streamlined and rapid workflow to generate WGS and WTS libraries from a single sample by combining chemistry optimized for DNA and RNA simultaneously. Using traditional methods, separate workflows for DNA and RNA sequencing require a large amount of sample material, labor-intensive library preparation procedures, and long turn-around times.

"With the introduction of the QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit, we are addressing a direct need in the scientific community for a more efficient way to conduct multiomic studies," said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President, Head of the Life Sciences Business Area at QIAGEN. "Studying and understanding the complexity of biological systems better will facilitate identifying potential biomarkers for diseases or therapeutic targets for drug development and finally advance precision medicine and healthcare."

Researchers can also use the QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit for generating DNA-only or RNA-only libraries. It is the first NGS multimodal kit on the market that is compatible with a wide range of input samples, including blood, Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) samples, and cell-free DNA (cfDNA). This is particularly relevant in translational research, such as in the study of cancers, where different types of samples may be available. The kit is highly sensitive, enabling detection of both DNA and RNA rare variants. The DNA and RNA libraries generated using the QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit are directly compatible with different sequencing platforms such as Illumina instruments and Element Aviti and can be sequenced on other sequencers with an added conversion step (Complete Genomics/MGI, Singular Genomics, and Ultima Genomics).

Additionally, the flexibility of generating DNA only or RNA only libraries, as well as DNA and RNA libraries compatible with further target enrichment by hybrid capture, consolidates an NGS lab's multiple workflows into a single kit, saving lab resources while enhancing efficiency. For target enrichment, the QIAseq xHYB Human panels can be used for WES (Whole Exome Sequencing), or targeted sequencing with custom designed content. The libraries are also compatible with hybrid capture panels from other providers.

The new kit adds to QIAGEN's growing portfolio that harnesses the true potential of NGS in biological research by offering fast and efficient solutions that reduce turnaround times and maximize sequencing capacity. With a focus on front-end sample processing and downstream bioinformatics, QIAGEN provides innovative NGS technologies for genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, and metagenomics applications.

QIAGEN's QIAseq kits have processed over four million NGS samples, enabling biomarker research, gene expression studies, viral epidemiology, and disease surveillance. From DNA and RNA sequencing to multimodal sequencing and epigenomics, the comprehensive range of QIAseq kits delivers reliable data on any sequencing instruments.

More information about QIAGEN's genomics offering can be found here: https://www.qiagen.com/us/applications/next-generation-sequencing .

About QIAGEN

Qiagen N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2024, QIAGEN employed more than 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at https://www.qiagen.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: Qiagen N.V.
Category: Corporate 


John Gilardi Qiagen N.V. +49 2103 29 11711 ir@qiagen.com Domenica Martorana Qiagen N.V. +49 210 29 11244 ir@qiagen.com Thomas Theuringer Qiagen N.V. +49 2103 29 11826 pr@qiagen.com Lisa Mannagottera Qiagen N.V. +49 2103 29 14181 pr@qiagen.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Qiagen N.V.QGEN:USNYSE:QGEN:US
QGEN:US
The Conversation (0)
QIAGEN receives European IVDR certification for QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret, its medical device software for clinical decision support

QIAGEN receives European IVDR certification for QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret, its medical device software for clinical decision support

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced an updated version of its clinical decision support platform, QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret for NGS molecular profiling of hereditary and somatic diseases, has received the European Union (EU) Technical Documentation Assessment and Quality Management System certificate under the European In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation (EU) 2017746 (IVDR).

QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret is the first NGS interpretation platform to be certified under IVDR for both oncology and hereditary applications. As a medical device software for clinical decision support (Class C IVD Medical Device) it conforms with regulatory policy, ensuring greater patient protection, information transparency, and data traceability. The updated certified version will be available for customers in Europe later in 2024, depending on requirements for sale in respective countries.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QIAGEN receives FDA clearance for QIAstat-Dx respiratory syndromic testing panel for fast and accurate results

QIAGEN receives FDA clearance for QIAstat-Dx respiratory syndromic testing panel for fast and accurate results

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus syndromic test for clinical use.

The QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus is designed to support clinical decision-making in diagnosing upper respiratory infections and covers 21 viral and bacterial targets. It was previously authorized under a U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The panel leverages QIAstat-Dx's ability to quickly amplify many genetic targets at once using real-time PCR technology, delivering results in about one hour and with less than one minute of hands-on time. Cycle threshold (Ct) values and amplification curves are easily viewable and provide healthcare professionals with additional clinical information.

"The QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus addresses the challenges faced by clinicians in diagnosing respiratory infections, streamlining the process and providing accurate results in about one hour," said Fernando Beils, Senior Vice President and Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area at QIAGEN. "This comprehensive diagnostic tool will improve patient care, support responsible antimicrobial stewardship, and reduce the burden on healthcare systems."

Respiratory tract infections are the leading cause of emergency department visits and hospitalizations. The CDC estimates that up to 41 million cases of influenza occur each year in the U.S., leading to several hundred thousand hospitalizations and up to 51,000 deaths. [1]

QIAGEN is working on expanding its portfolio for QIAstat-Dx in the U.S., with a Gastrointestinal Panel currently under FDA review and a Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel.

Syndromic testing systems like QIAstat-Dx have been shown to improve the detection of co-infections, reducing the need for additional testing. By providing fast results, syndromic testing enables healthcare providers to make informed decisions and discontinue empiric antibiotic treatment when viral pathogens are detected, reducing overall antibiotic usage and supporting the goal of responsible antimicrobial stewardship.

QIAGEN recently launched the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0   [2] . The upgraded diagnostic system introduces the Remote Results Application, a unique feature in the syndromic testing space. It allows users to view, comment on, and confirm diagnostic test results directly from their desktop and mobile devices in any location, facilitating seamless collaboration across the healthcare system. QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing with cloud-based connectivity and epidemiological insights is available in more than 100 countries, with more than 4,000 instruments placed worldwide.

QIAstat‑Dx is available in two formats: the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer version, which integrates up to four Analytical Modules, and the QIAstat-Dx Rise higher-capacity version, providing comprehensive testing for up to 160 tests per day using eight Analytical Modules [2] .

More information on the QIAstat-Dx portfolio can be found here: https://www.qiagen.com/applications/syndromic-testing/products

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QIAGEN receives FDA clearance for QIAstat-Dx respiratory syndromic testing panel for fast and accurate results

QIAGEN receives FDA clearance for QIAstat-Dx respiratory syndromic testing panel for fast and accurate results

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus syndromic test for clinical use.

The QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus is designed to support clinical decision-making in diagnosing upper respiratory infections and covers 21 viral and bacterial targets. It was previously authorized under a U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The panel leverages QIAstat-Dx's ability to quickly amplify many genetic targets at once using real-time PCR technology, delivering results in about one hour and with less than one minute of hands-on time. Cycle threshold (Ct) values and amplification curves are easily viewable and provide healthcare professionals with additional clinical information.

"The QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus addresses the challenges faced by clinicians in diagnosing respiratory infections, streamlining the process and providing accurate results in about one hour," said Fernando Beils, Senior Vice President and Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area at QIAGEN. "This comprehensive diagnostic tool will improve patient care, support responsible antimicrobial stewardship, and reduce the burden on healthcare systems."

Respiratory tract infections are the leading cause of emergency department visits and hospitalizations. The CDC estimates that up to 41 million cases of influenza occur each year in the U.S., leading to several hundred thousand hospitalizations and up to 51,000 deaths. [1]

QIAGEN is working on expanding its portfolio for QIAstat-Dx in the U.S., with a Gastrointestinal Panel currently under FDA review and a Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel.

Syndromic testing systems like QIAstat-Dx have been shown to improve the detection of co-infections, reducing the need for additional testing. By providing fast results, syndromic testing enables healthcare providers to make informed decisions and discontinue empiric antibiotic treatment when viral pathogens are detected, reducing overall antibiotic usage and supporting the goal of responsible antimicrobial stewardship.

QIAGEN recently launched the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0   [2] . The upgraded diagnostic system introduces the Remote Results Application, a unique feature in the syndromic testing space. It allows users to view, comment on, and confirm diagnostic test results directly from their desktop and mobile devices in any location, facilitating seamless collaboration across the healthcare system. QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing with cloud-based connectivity and epidemiological insights is available in more than 100 countries, with more than 4,000 instruments placed worldwide.

QIAstat‑Dx is available in two formats: the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer version, which integrates up to four Analytical Modules, and the QIAstat-Dx Rise higher-capacity version, providing comprehensive testing for up to 160 tests per day using eight Analytical Modules [2] .

More information on the QIAstat-Dx portfolio can be found here: https://www.qiagen.com/applications/syndromic-testing/products

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QIAGEN partners with FBI to develop digital PCR assay for QIAcuity for use in forensics

QIAGEN partners with FBI to develop digital PCR assay for QIAcuity for use in forensics

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to develop a novel test for its QIAcuity digital PCR devices that will boost forensics by improving the quantification of DNA in human samples.

The collaboration aims to develop a first-of-its-kind digital PCR (dPCR) assay that can simultaneously quantify in absolute terms nuclear and mitochondrial DNA concentrations, male DNA, and include quality markers for degradation and inhibition.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QIAGEN partners with FBI to develop digital PCR assay for QIAcuity for use in forensics

QIAGEN partners with FBI to develop digital PCR assay for QIAcuity for use in forensics

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to develop a novel test for its QIAcuity digital PCR devices that will boost forensics by improving the quantification of DNA in human samples.

The collaboration aims to develop a first-of-its-kind digital PCR (dPCR) assay that can simultaneously quantify in absolute terms nuclear and mitochondrial DNA concentrations, male DNA, and include quality markers for degradation and inhibition.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Descartes Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Lithium Investing

Completion of Due Diligence and Start of Work Program – Brazil Lithium Projects Acquisition

Platinum Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LTH

Lithium Investing

Metals Australia: High-quality Graphite Project, Outstanding Portfolio of Exploration Properties

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Announces Feasibility Study Results for the Bandeira Lithium Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Oil and Gas Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Gold Investing

Dynacor Group Declares June 2024 Dividend

×