Creature Hunters is a blockchain-based online defensive game based on the original animation created by Hitoshi Mogi and Chstudio in Seoul, Korea . Create your greatest team, combat other players, and users can have multiple ways to easily and efficiently earn rewards with your NFTs!

The first Airdrop NFT event in Creature Hunters took place on June 14th , 2022. Each member of the Creature Hunters NFTs Community group must complete all tasks on Telegram and be the most active on Telegram and Discord to be eligible for the top 10,000 winners.

1. 10,000 NFT MUSIC HIT GIVE-AWAY EVENT

NFTs aren't just cat GIFs and JPEGs of cartoon apes, they can also represent immutable ownership of music clips too.

This is what a music NFT's "non-fungible" section really means. While fungible tokens (such as Bitcoin (BTC) or a dollar coin) are mass-produced and extremely liquid, non-fungible tokens cannot be instantly exchanged for an asset of agreed-upon equivalent value.

Step-by-step instructions : We'll retweet this event if you follow our Twitter page: Join Telegram and Discord communities to learn a lot of things. Then, join Facebook and Instagram as a fan. You also have a YouTube subscription.

Visit our official website at: https://creaturehunters.world/ to get in touch with us.

Timeline of event has opened : 1:00 a.m, June 14th, 2022 (UTC) and Close: 23:00 p.m, July 11th, 2022 (UTC). Winners will be revealed later on our official global Telegram and Discord channels.

2. OPEN BETA TEST GAME

The event will be held from June 28th to July 25th, 2022 with reward is $10,000 in prize money. Read detail about Prize Pool, Regular, Top Ranking more and more at: https://creaturehunters.medium.com/testing-campaign-creature-hunters-6ecc1042c628

Become a member with 4 steps:

Step 1: To take part in our campaign, please fill out the following form: Fill out the form and submit it.
Step 2: Participate in the Close Beta Test
Step 3: Look for bugs and report them using this form.
Step 4: Stay active and check Telegram channels frequently. Following your submission, our staff will examine your responses more closely. Spreadsheet allows you to keep track of the progress and outcomes.

You can participate in the weekly Creature Hunter event while searching for bugs. We'll compile the results and rankings at the end of the four weeks.

GAME MODE

Creature Hunters challenges users every day with a range of game modes based competition. It offers consumers a new NFT gaming experience, as well as rewards form.

Physical strength, speed, defense, and attack power are the four basic attributes of any robot, with the character displaying power based on the value of each skill. There are three skill options to choose from and the player's skill level can be improved by purchasing items for each skill.

Creature Hunters provides a variety of incentives and giveaways to players Free Token campaigns abound at Creature Hunters, with a total prize pool of thousands of CHTS drawing a large attendance. Players will get the nicest feelings if they participate in appealing projects.

Altech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals


East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LightSpeed Studios Joins the Open 3D Foundation as a Premier Member to Further the Vast Potential of the 3D Ecosystem

O3D community building a first-class, open-source 3D engine to advance development across gaming, the metaverse, and a variety of other applications

The Open 3D Foundation (O3DF) the home of a vibrant community focused on advancing the future of open 3D development, announces its growing ecosystem with the addition of LightSpeed Studios as a Premier member alongside Adobe, AWS, Huawei, Intel, Microsoft and Niantic.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bluberi Names Lisa Girard Chief Financial Officer

Bluberi (or "the Company") today announced that Lisa Girard has joined its executive leadership team in the role of Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Girard brings a strong background in finance with companies in the manufacturing sector to the emerging slot supplier and will lead the Company's finance and accounting departments as they continue to grow.

Ms. Girard holds a master's degree in accounting and has worked over 20 years in accounting and finance roles with defense contractors and manufacturers. She has overseen merger and acquisition activity, and been responsible for financial reporting and banking, as well as heading up finance and accounting teams across multiple companies. Most recently, Ms. Girard served as Chief Financial Officer of EIS Wire & Cable, based out of western Massachusetts.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Calling All Amateur Gamers: MiO is Giving You the Opportunity to Go Pro in First-Ever 'Drop Year' Contest

MiO , a liquid water enhancer and Kraft Heinz Company brand, is offering one winner a chance to receive $50K to fund their gap year after high school and all the essentials to flavor their future.

For many graduates, life after high school can be filled with uncertainty and anxiety over what to do next. MiO a liquid water enhancer that transforms hydration and makes it fun with just a few drops, understands that like your flavor choices, how you choose to spend your post-high school years are personal. In that gap year, grads take the time to explore their interests fully and cultivate their personal development, and one of the interests on the rise is gaming.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ESPORTS FAN ACTIVATION 'IMMORTALS INVASION' COMING TO DETROIT JUNE 23 - 26

Multi-day gaming event free to the public with events hosted at local Detroit businesses; will include networking opportunities with Immortals and Riot Games

In partnership with Riot Games, Immortals brings esports opportunities and experiences to underrepresented communities in Detroit via the popular in-person gaming experience, Immortals Invasion. The multi-day event will take place in Detroit from June 23-26.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Paramount Commerce Wins Payment Provider Of The Year at SiGMA Americas Awards

Paramount Commerce is proud to support gaming merchants expanding into new geographies as the leading Canadian bank-account-based payment provider.

Paramount Commerce, a global bank-account-based payments provider, is proud to be the go-to payments partner for gaming merchants expanding into Ontario's newly-regulated iGaming market. Paramount Commerce's solutions are on the cashiers of the top iGaming and sports betting operators such as theScore Bet and bet365.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Words with Friends Co-Founder raises $46M to launch Web3 game franchise

Backed by Paradigm, The Wildcard Alliance will onboard "the next billion gamers" to Web3 with ease, accessibility, and fun at the forefront

Today, Playful Studios, creator of the Lucky's Tale game series and Creativerse, is proud to announce the formation of a new subsidiary, The Wildcard Alliance, Inc., focused on the development of breakthrough interactive entertainment on the emerging frontier of Web3 technology. The Wildcard Alliance has successfully raised $46M in a Series A led by Paradigm a firm known for backing disruptive crypto and Web3 companies and protocols, with additional support from Griffin Gaming Partners and Sabrina Hahn .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

