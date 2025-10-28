Zonte Metals Discovers Copper and Silver Mineralization at N Dunns Target, Updates Drill Targets at Cross Hills Copper Project.

(TheNewswire)
Halifax, Nova Scotia October 28, 2025 TheNewswire - Zonte Metals Inc. (" Zonte " or the " Company ") (TSXV:ZON,OTC:EREPF) (OTC:EREPF) is pleased to announce a significant update from its Cross Hills Copper Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, including the discovery of copper and silver mineralization at the N Dunns target and the advancement of multiple large-scale Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) targets toward drill testing.
Cross Hills Copper Project: Exploration Highlights
Zonte has systematically advanced the Cross Hills Copper Project over the past seven years, transforming it from an early-stage property with limited copper showings into a district-scale IOCG system featuring nine large, drill-ready targets .
Recent geophysical surveys, especially high-resolution gravity data, have identified strong, deep-seated anomalies interpreted to potentially represent mineralized systems. These anomalies display large-scale dimensions of up to 3,300 metres in length , 600 metres wide , and 1,000 metres in depth , with a number remaining open along strike and at depth.
Key highlights:
• Nine (9) drill-ready IOCG targets identified.
• Targets exhibit gravity anomalies ranging from 1 to 5 mGals , with volumes suggestive of significant tonnage potential.
• New surface drill hole discoveries confirm the presence of a fertile, copper-bearing hydrothermal system .
• Approximately $5 million invested to date in systematic exploration, including geophysics, geochemistry, and geological mapping.
This progress positions Cross Hills as a compelling advanced exploration-stage project with the scale and geological setting attractive to mining companies, analogous to globally recognized IOCG systems such as Olympic Dam and Prominent Hill in Australia.
New Discovery at N Dunns Target
The N Dunns targets is a large geophysical anomaly discovered this past winter through a ground gravity survey measuring; up to 3300m in length, 400 – 600 m wide and up to 1000 meters in thickness (see the May 29, 2025 news release). It sits about 100m below surface. While bedrock exposure is limited in the area, recent fieldwork above the anomaly uncovered IOCG-style mineralization at surface. Copper-silver mineralization was observed in a series of narrow veins (2–15 cm wide), traceable for up to 150 metres before disappearing under cover. A grab sample from one of these veins returned assay results of: 0.5% Cu, 14.3 g/t Ag, trace Au with >10% Fe. The Company notes; that grab samples are selective by nature and the result may not be representative of the mineralization in the target area and that geophysical surveys are not definitive, and the results are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery.
With the new surface copper mineralization spatially above the target anomaly, N Dunns will now be advanced to the drill stage. Exploration remaining will include infill and extensions to both the soil and gravity grids.
Commenting on the results, Terry Christopher, CEO of Zonte Metals, stated:
" With $5 million invested and years of exploration, we have delineated a large-scale, copper-fertile hydrothermal system at Cross Hills. The discovery of copper and silver mineralization at N Dunns is a key validation of the project's IOCG potential and confirms nine drill targets. As we transition into the drill phase, we look forward to testing these targets and unlocking the value of this underexplored district."
Image: N Dunns 3D residual gravity anomaly (0.3 – 0.6 gm/cc) with new IOCG style copper and silver mineralization at surface, above the target.
More information on the Cross Hills Copper Project found at the following link https://www.zontemetals.com/projects/cross-hills-copper-property
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.
Donald Blake, PGeo, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents and technical disclosures in this press release. Mr. Blake is a non-independent consultant to Zonte Metals.
About Zonte Metals
Zonte Metals Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-potential mineral projects. The Company's strategy is to advance projects with the scale and potential to attract major partners and deliver significant shareholder value. The Company owns 100% of the MJ project, in the Tintina Gold Belt, located in the Yukon Territory, the Wings Point project in the new Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the Cross Hills Copper project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. In Colombia , the Company and partner have an application over open areas sitting on top of the open pit outline of the Gramalote Deposit in Colombia, which is held by AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and B2Gold (TSX:BTO, NYSE:BTG). The title issuance is being contested by the state governing the application and the Company has started legal action to protect its rights.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements which include statements regarding the Corporation's future plans, as well as statements regarding financial and business prospects and the Corporation's future plans, objectives or economic performance and financial outlooks. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable but actual results may be affected by a variety of variables and may be materially different from the results or events predicted in the forward-looking statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements readers should consider the risk factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Terry Christopher
CEO and President
902-405-3520
info@zontemetals.com
