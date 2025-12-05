Zoetis Receives Health Canada Approval for Portela to Alleviate Pain Associated with Osteoarthritis in Cats

Zoetis Inc. today announced that Health Canada has approved Portela ™ (relfovetmab injection) for the alleviation of pain associated with osteoarthritis (OA) in cats. Designed to provide three months of OA pain relief with a single injection, Portela targets anti-nerve growth factor (NGF), which is a key mediator of OA pain and inflammation.
In a nine-month field trial in Europe, Portela demonstrated effectiveness in alleviating OA pain and was found to be well tolerated, including by cats identified with kidney disease at IRIS stage 1, 2 or 3 1 . Portela is also approved in the European Union (EU), and Zoetis anticipates making Portela commercially available in Canada and the EU in 2026.
"Health Canada's approval of Portela marks a significant step forward in managing osteoarthritis-related pain in cats," said Rob Polzer, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and President, Research and Development at Zoetis. "Thanks to Portela's long-lasting antibody and its unique binding site to NGF, veterinarians and cat owners in Canada now have a new, innovative way to address osteoarthritis pain. This achievement underscores our ongoing dedication to developing new therapies that improve the health and quality of life for companion animals."
Osteoarthritis as a Significant Unmet Medical Need
OA is a common, chronic and progressive joint disease characterized by the inflammation and breakdown of joints, leading to pain and mobility issues. Although the disease cannot be cured, much can be done to control the associated pain and improve quality of life. Even with up to 40% of all cats having clinical signs of OA 2 3 , pet owners often overlook these signs, and as a result only 18% of affected cats are diagnosed with OA pain by veterinary professionals 4 . Identifying and treating OA pain is important because chronic pain has a negative impact on many aspects of a cat's health. In addition to gait and movement, chronic pain impacts sleep, relationships, and cognition 5 . Portela now provides a convenient, long-acting therapy to reduce OA pain - particularly beneficial for cats that are difficult to medicate regularly.
Building on a Legacy of Innovation
Zoetis continues to advance care for animals around the globe with a robust pipeline fueled by lifecycle innovation, geographic expansion and new product innovation. Portela joins Solensia ® (frunevetmab injection) in the company's growing portfolio of OA pain products for cats. Like Solensia, Portela is a monoclonal antibody that targets nerve growth factor (NGF); however, Portela is designed to alleviate pain associated with OA for a longer period of time by binding to a different site on NGF.
"Portela is a new therapy designed to support long-term comfort and mobility for cats—with the added benefit that pet owners only need to bring their cats in for an injection once every three months. This is a testament to the value we place at Zoetis on meaningful innovation in feline medicine, solving for the unmet needs of our patients and their families," said Richard Goldstein, DVM, DACVIM, DECVIM-CA, Global Chief Medical Officer and Head of Medical Affairs at Zoetis. "We look forward to providing veterinarians with another innovative tool, adding to our wide feline portfolio, to help them improve the quality of life for the cats in their care."
About Portela
Portela (relfovetmab injection) is a monoclonal antibody therapy that binds to nerve growth factor to reduce NGF's effects. Portela is indicated for the alleviation of pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats. Portela is administered subcutaneously once every three months. Portela should not be used in cats with known hypersensitivity to relfovetmab, or to any of the excipients; or in breeding, pregnant or lactating cats, or in cats less than 12 months of age. The following clinical signs have been reported in cats receiving Portela: pain upon injection, skin infection, dermatitis, hair loss, and anorexia.
About Zoetis
As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com .
