Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQB Under Ticker "ZAUIF"

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQB Under Ticker "ZAUIF"

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU,OTC:ZAUIF) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "ZAUIF".

The OTCQB listing provides Zodiac Gold with enhanced visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors, enabling a broader shareholder base and improved trading liquidity as the Company advances its gold exploration initiatives in Liberia.

The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZAU".

The OTCQB is recognized as a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing companies, offering transparent trading and efficient access to U.S. capital markets. By trading on the OTCQB, Zodiac Gold is better positioned to engage with U.S. institutional and retail investors who seek exposure to high-potential gold exploration opportunities.

David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQB under the ticker ZAUIF. This milestone reflects our commitment to expanding our presence in the U.S. capital markets and improving accessibility for our growing base of American shareholders.

"We already have a substantial number of U.S. investors supporting our story, and this listing provides them with a more efficient platform to trade our shares while also opening the door to a broader pool of new investors. As we continue to deliver strong exploration results and advance our district-scale Todi Gold Project in Liberia, we believe this increased visibility will play an important role in driving long-term shareholder value."

The Company's application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation for DTC eligibility is underway. Once approved, this will enable electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with trading Canadian-listed securities in the United States.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU,OTC:ZAUIF) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

David Kol 
President & CEO
+1 702-296-1156
info@zodiac-gold.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290390

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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