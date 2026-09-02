Zentek Ltd. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Zentek Ltd. (TSX-V: ZEN; OTCQX: ZTEKF), an IP development and commercialization company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Zentek Ltd. previously traded on NASDAQ.
Zentek Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ZTEKF" and, further to its press release dated August 27, 2026, will no longer be listed on Nasdaq Capital Market. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Zentek holds a graphite deposit that has demonstrated ultra-high purity in bench scale purification testwork, a growing patent portfolio, and three structurally distinct commercial platforms.
Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.
"Graphite is a designated critical mineral in both Canada and the United States, and supply of nuclear- and defence-grade material outside China is thin. Zentek owns a deposit in Northern Ontario that has been purified to 99.9992% carbon in independent bench-scale testing. None of that changed with our trading venue. OTCQX gives U.S. investors a quoted market and current disclosure while we get on with the technical work," Mohammed (Moe) Jiwan, CEO, Zentek Ltd.
Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.
About Zentek Ltd.
Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company that uses expertise in nanomaterials and strategic partnerships to break through the barriers of molecular science and uncover new possibilities in healthcare and beyond. We believe our proven, next-generation, patented nanotechnologies will help solve the world's most complex healthcare challenges and more.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.
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