Today, youth esports organization Vanta Leagues announced that they will be expanding their player age range to 8-18 years old starting in the Fall season 2022. These new changes will allow Vanta to expand its esports leagues to work with high schools across the United States . High schools will now have access to Vanta's free league structure and will be able to develop their programs and players further through Vanta's coaching offering if they choose. Vanta Leagues will be offering coaching in Valorant, Rocket League, League of Legends, and Fortnite, with many more games to be announced for free competition.

Vanta Leagues provides esports players with a safe environment where players can improve their skills and focus on becoming great online citizens. Vanta Coaches follow a team-based holistic curriculum throughout a twelve-week-long league, where players practice, learn and represent their schools as they battle for the Vanta championship. Vanta Leagues also provides free competitive leagues where players can participate without professional coaching.

Currently, Vanta offers leagues for students ages 8-14, and works with middle schools across the country to make esports competition accessible to all.

"We take pride in the coaching, mentorship, and development that we provide to the middle school gamers who participate on our platform," says Zack Fabi , Co-Founder and Coo of Vanta Leagues, "We're excited to grow and have the privilege to provide those same opportunities to kids across the country at all levels of scholastic esports. We see the passion that exists in the high school esports scene and we're thrilled to be able to provide an accessible option for high schools across the country."

About Vanta Leagues
Vanta Leagues is a youth competitive esport development program with expert coaching and mentorship for kids ages 8 - 18. They provide competition and a team-based holistic curriculum. Vanta is one of the safest online gamer communities for kids to find inclusion and hone their skills. Vanta is on a mission to eliminate the toxicity that is commonly present online by providing a safe environment and teaching the next generation of gamers how to become outstanding citizens.

Vanta will be allowing High Schools to participate in their leagues coming Fall 2022. To learn more about Vanta Leagues and find information about registrations, visit https://www.vanta.gg/ . If you are a high school looking to participate in the Fall, email ed@vanta.gg for information.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

GiG signs sportsbook & platform partnership with Full Games SA in Angola

- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed an agreement with an Angolan operator, Full Games SA, for the provision of full Sportsbook and Player Account Management (PAM) services in the newly regulated market of Angola.

This is the first agreement that combines the offering from both GiG and Sportnco Gaming SAS, immediately showing the power and synergies of combining both product and managed services offerings.

MAYOR BOWSER DECLARES MAY 7th WASHINGTON JUSTICE DAY FOR THE CITY OF WASHINGTON, D.C.

Mayor Bowser encourages Washingtonians to come together and wish the Washington Justice the best of luck in as they begin their 2022 Overwatch League season

In conjunction with the Washington Justice and Events DC, the Office of the Mayor of the District of Columbia formally proclaims May 7th, 2022 as the Official Washington Justice Day. After two consecutive playoff-reaching seasons, the opening of a brand new team headquarters and practice facility in Downtown DC's Penn Quarter, and numerous partnerships and activations with local schools, universities, and businesses, the Washington Justice have proudly showcased the power that esports and gaming has to foster an inclusive and diverse community for Washington DC and today is an opportunity to celebrate those milestones.

Industry Leader Buddy Frank says, "Congratulations to Quick Custom Intelligence on the Announcement of Signing their 60th Casino Resort."

Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") announced the signing of their 60 th casino resort. QCI's continued success in signups and successful deliveries is a testament to their dedication in building a scalable product that the industry really needs.

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)

Buddy Frank , Casino Industry Leader, said, "Signing 60 resort casinos is a major milestone for any gaming company. What has also impressed me is that the rate of fully successful deployments is about one per week. I attribute this rapid growth in part to the experience of the team and their deep knowledge of the industry. This experience has enabled QCI to stay on target delivering what the industry really needs."

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas stated "We are excited to announce the signing of our 60 th casino resort in North America . The ability for our team to quickly deploy our on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology with no disruption to the casino's operation allowed QCI to install 4 casino resorts in April. We will be announcing more deployments in the coming months, including a very large strip operator."

ABOUT Buddy Frank
Buddy is an experienced Principal Chief Slot Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the gambling & casinos industry. Skilled in Slots, Operations Management, Customer Acquisition, Marketing, Analytics and Loyalty Programs. Strong education professional with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) focused in Journalism from University of Nevada-Reno .

ABOUT QCI
The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 50 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno . Based in San Diego , QCI also has offices in Las Vegas , St. Louis , Dallas & Phoenix . www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

G.I. JOE will be battling for survival in Puzzles &Survival for a limited time starting today

Puzzles & Survival the smash-hit apocalyptic match-three game published by 37 GAMES, is playing host to an epic limited-time crossover event featuring G.I. JOE, the iconic action figure brand from Hasbro. Fan favorite heroes and villains from G.I. JOE and Cobra, including the legendary ninja characters Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow will join the battle for survival against the ruthless zombie horde. Choose one side in this epic battle, glimpses of which can be seen in a recently released cinematic trailer, and help decide the future of humanity .

Decide Where Players' Loyalties Lie

G.I. JOE fans won't want to miss out on the opportunity to join their favorite warriors in iconic battles in Puzzles and Survival. How fans do so is entirely up to them , as they will be able to decide for themselves where their allegiance lies. Easy as that may sound, that decision may prove somewhat challenging considering what both options entail. Should they ally with the good guys, they'll find themselves teamed up with the eponymous hero, the mysterious ninja-commando known as Snake Eyes, and Scarlett, the highly competitive field operative. However, they will also find themselves battling against Cobra , the overpowering force of evil whose ranks boast the remarkable ninja otherwise known as Storm Shadow and Baroness, the master of manipulation.

Great Tribulations Await

The heat of battle is often enough to make anyone reassess their loyalties. This sentiment will doubtless ring true as G.I. JOE and Cobra find themselves embroiled in exciting battles during this extraordinary crossover event. Indeed, surprises await those involved in the G.I. JOE mission bid to destroy H.I.S.S. tanks that suddenly pop up out of nowhere as Cobra's Scheme comes to fruition. Likewise, there is no telling the toll that will be incurred as G.I. JOE and Cobra bid to obtain the crucial nanohexes needed to detonate tiles during the Base Trial, with the G.I. JOE themed marching skins and stickers available to win.

Obtain and Claim the Free Supplies Needed to Crush Cobra

Players will need all the supplies they can get their hands on if they 're to succeed in battle, that's why the G.I. JOE base will be opened to anyone who enlists. Here they can obtain the G.I. JOE-themed crates, keys, and supplies that will be crucial to their success in both the previously-mentioned events and in their bid to Restore G.I. JOE's Memory , Decode Intelligence , and Colorize G.I. JOE's Poster, all of which will be crucial to the war effort.

However, before players can do that, they may need a helping hand when they initially join the war between G.I. JOE and Cobra. For that reason, it might be wise to claim a few free supplies by using the "PNSJOE" and "PNSCOBRA" gift codes before they engage the enemy. Meanwhile, don't forget to follow the official Puzzles & Survival Facebook fan page to stay up to date with the latest news, updates, and giveaways, all of which could prove crucial in their bid to do what the y think is right.

Official Fan Page : https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games

G.I. JOE is a trademark of Hasbro used with permission.
About Hasbro
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.
The Company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

KGD Launches a Platform at the Intersection of Mobile, Meta, Blockchain, and Real World Entertainment for Adults

Karma the Game of Destiny, Inc., has been secretly releasing a world beyond the Metaverse meant to be the next level in Human/Computer interactions.

A design engineer, inventor, and software developer involved in VR as far back as 1992 has been quietly building an entire and purposeful world in the digital and virtual space.

The Founder, Rene Reyes , has built a 3D/AR version of Classified Advertising app for mobile for adults. The Avatar you pick on your phone can also enter the VR Metaverse. And concerning blockchain, you get a wallet that works non-blockchain, so you aren't expected to know crypto, and optionally you can convert the platform to work with blockchain.

The platform allows people to move into and out of the digital realm practically, where one can manage a social calendar, in world email, zapping and hiding, groups, and everything necessary for interacting in and out of digital space.

This new "inter-reality" starts with the release of Destiny, the gamified classified advertising (available now on the AppStore and PlayStore); Along with the app, they have released 10 NFT collections with over 11,000 NFTs and minted the Karma Game Zodiac (KGZ) Token minted on the Binance Smart Chain.

On the heels of the app's release this summer, there are 8 different hub worlds inside VR and available on the Meta/Oculus Quest 2© and other VR Platforms. The worlds include a giant casino, a mind-blowing gallery, a stadium, a P2E (Play 2 Earn) city in the clouds, a trip to the future, and more.

A profound aspect of the platform is listings of local restaurants, bars, parks, lounges, and an infinite list of venues and events Posted in the Listings section by Ambassadors using a separate web app. Ambassadors can make a substantial income from the game using mechanics similar to being an Uber© Driver but geared to individuals that like to go out and party and hang out with friends.

Karma the Game of Destiny has also released the Soundtrack worldwide. Produced by Anthony Flammia , from Fox TV's AlterEgo© and distributed by 1520 Records©.

Interested parties can use the Linktree link for the white paper, deck, video, NFTs, Crypto, Social and Contact information. Rene Reyes , (855)257-8464 - https://linktr.ee/karmathegame

An Inter-Reality App for the Next Generation of Social Living

Manage how the Metaverse sees your Real World Information

Sohu.com to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video and game business group, will report its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022 before U.S. market hours.

Sohu's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, May 16, 2022 ( 7:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time, May 16, 2022 ) following the quarterly results announcement.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5725798 . Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 16 through May 23, 2022 . The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at http://investors.sohu.com/ .

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China . Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a game information portal in China .

