You're My Boy, Blue! Jeep® Wrangler Rockslide Infuses Bold Color Into Its Trail-ready Performance

- Rockslide, the fifth product drop in the Twelve 4 Twelve series, builds on Sahara and Rubicon with a distinctive new design direction highlighted by expressive blue accents
- Blue Agave, Jean Blue and Indigo Blue accents add layered depth inside and out, creating a cohesive, tonal design theme
- Anvil body-color roof and matching grille surround create a bold, unified exterior appearance
- Standard steel rock rails, featured on a Wrangler Sahara for the first time since 2017, included as part of the Sahara-only Rockslide content
- Launching alongside Wrangler is the Jeep® Gladiator Rockslide special edition, bringing the same design attitude and capability-focused touches to the industry's only open-air pickup
- Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Rockslide start at $695 on top of comparably equipped models with a body-color hardtop and body-color fender flares
The Jeep® brand adds a fresh hue to capability with the debut of its fifth Twelve 4 Twelve special edition, the 2026 Wrangler Rockslide, a model designed to showcase the durability and distinct personalities of Sahara and Rubicon while opening new creative territory for Jeep design. By pairing bold blue accents with proven performance characteristics, Rockslide delivers a unique expression of personality that stays true to the Jeep brand's legacy of purpose-built, capability-driven vehicles.
"The Jeep Rockslide amps up what Wrangler and Gladiator owners demand, unstoppable capability, and pairs it with the personal expression they love," said Jeep Brand CEO Bob Broderdorf. "Rooted in the strengths of Sahara and Rubicon, Rockslide takes factory customization even further while staying true to the Jeep brand's core DNA. And blue continues to stand out as a color that reflects our heritage, individuality and the strong emotional connection our community has with their off-road vehicles."
Rockslide Design: Rugged and Refined in Every Shade of Blue
The Rockslide special edition makes its mark with a mountain of blue accents, adding vivid contrast and purposeful style through the vehicle. Exterior elements include an Anvil body-color roof and matching grille surround, Blue Agave side stripes, hood side decals and a classic "4 Wheel Drive" graphic.
Inside, Rockslide introduces the first interior color space expansion of the Twelve 4 Twelve series, featuring an Indigo Blue instrument panel surround, center console and door armrest accents with contrasting silver stitching throughout, original Jean Blue cloth seats and unique Rockslide signature details, including a swing gate plaque.
Customers can also choose any Jeep Wrangler exterior color to pair with the Rockslide package, creating a more personalized and rugged look, complemented by model-specific Sahara and Rubicon content.
Capability With a Blue Sky Attitude
Rockslide is engineered to highlight the inherent strengths of both Wrangler Sahara and Rubicon, pairing its bold look with authentic Jeep performance.
Additional standard content shared across Sahara and Rubicon:
- Deep tint windows
- Gorilla Glass windshield
- Heated mirrors
- Automatic headlamps
- LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and LED fog lamps
- Body color fender flares
Standard advanced safety technologies include:
- Adaptive cruise control
- Forward collision warning
- Advanced braking
Also debuting is the Jeep Gladiator Rockslide special edition, which brings the same blue forward design cues and capability-driven details to the industry's only open-air pickup, complemented by unsurpassed 7,700-lb towing, up to 1,720-lb payload, and best-in-class rear seat legroom and front and rear headroom, giving customers another bold way to personalize their off-road experience. Gladiator Rockslide is available on Rubicon and Mojave models.
Orders for the new 2026 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator Rockslide models will open in April. Pricing will be $695 on top of comparably equipped models with a body-color hardtop. On Rubicon and Mojave, Rockslide adds body-color fender flares, and on Sahara, it adds a unique rock rail, also for $695.
Jeep Brand
For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.
