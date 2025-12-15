Yorbeau Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Yorbeau Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB,OTC:YRBAF) (the " Company " or " Yorbeau ") is pleased to announce that it has completed a fully-subscribed private placement (the " Private Placement ") by issuing 13 750 000 "flow-through" Class A common shares at a price of $0.08 per share for aggregate proceeds of $1,100,000.

The Company will use the proceeds raised from the issue of the flow-through Class A common shares to incur Canadian exploration expenses on its properties.

Four directors subscribed for a total of 10,000,000 Class A common shares having an aggregate subscription price of $800,000. As insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement, it is deemed to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101— Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Private Placement is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a)) as neither the fair market value of the Class A common shares distributed to, nor the consideration received from, interested parties exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the closing of the Private Placement as participation of the insiders had not been confirmed at that time.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Yorbeau Resources is a Canadian public company (TSX: YRB,OTC:YRBAF) involved in gold and base metal exploration in Quebec, Canada. The Company's focus is on seeking a partner to further explore and develop its Scott Lake zinc copper deposit near Chibougamau Quebec (refer to Yorbeau's National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report dated December 6, 2017, titled " Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Scott Lake Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada ," available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Yorbeau also intends to focus on continuing exploration on its well-located properties in the Detour, Joutel and Selbaie region of north western Quebec. These properties include the Beschefer property which is adjacent to the B-26 base metal deposit now being explored by Abitibi Metals Corp. and the Selbaie West property adjacent to Soquem (Wagosic property) where they are presently intersecting base metal values along the Selbaie mine horizon. For additional information on the Company, consult its website at www.yorbeauresources.com .

For further information, please contact:

G. Bodnar Jr.
President, Chief Financial Officer
Yorbeau Resources Inc.
gbodnar@yorbeauresources.com
Tel: 514-384-2202

Toll free in North America: 1-855-384-2202

Laurent Hallé
Consulting Geologist
Yorbeau Resources Inc.
lhallé@yorbeauresources.com
Tel: 819-629-9758

Forward-looking statements: Except for statement of historical fact, all statements in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Private Placement are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Yorbeau disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Yorbeau Resources Inc.YRB:CATSX:YRBGold Investing
YRB:CA
The Conversation (0)
Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Keep Reading...
Yorbeau Resources Successfully Completes Its Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property in Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Successfully Completes Its Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property in Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") completed a 4,586-metre drilling program on its Scott Lake property in early November. Since the last press release on October 5, 2022, the Company has drilled one hole (SC-93) and placed two wedges (SC 95 W1, SC-95 W2) from hole... Keep Reading...
Yorbeau discovers new lens of copper and zinc west of the Gwillim fault on its Scott Lake property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau discovers new lens of copper and zinc west of the Gwillim fault on its Scott Lake property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (" Yorbeau " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the progress of the exploration program initiated in late August 2022 on its Scott property near Chibougamau, Quebec 100% owned by the Company. As of October 5, 2022 three holes have been drilled on the... Keep Reading...
Yorbeau Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Yorbeau Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (the " Company " or " Yorbeau ") is pleased to announce that it has completed a fully-subscribed private placement (the " Private Placement ") by issuing... Keep Reading...
Yorbeau Resources Inc. Begins a Deep Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. Begins a Deep Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), (" Yorbeau " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of a drilling program of more than 4,200 meters on its Scott Lake property, 100% owned by the Company in Chibougamau, Quebec. A drill contract has been signed with Miikan Drilling Inc.... Keep Reading...
High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

Green & Gold Minerals Limited (ASX:GG1) is pleased to announce final gold results from the recent Wandoo drill program at the Chillagoe Gold Project. The Mt Wandoo and Little Wandoo prospects are located within granted mining leases with mineralisation commencing at surface. The Company is... Keep Reading...
New Age Exploration Limited

Drilling Progresses at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to report that the Reverse Circulation (RC) Drill Program is progressing positively at the Wagyu Gold Project (Figure 1). A total of 1,896 m has been drilled so far over 20 drill holes, with an average depth of 95m. The program is... Keep Reading...
Standing gold bar in front of stacks of gold bars. Words read "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sirios Resources Gains 120 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.The Bank of Canada Governing Council met on Wednesday (December 10) for the final... Keep Reading...
Transition Metal

Transition Metal

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the... Keep Reading...
Stack of gold bars with gold up arrow.

Marmota Unveils High-grade Gold Finds at Greenewood Discovery

Marmota (ASX:MEU) has revealed the first detailed assays from its maiden program at the Greenewood gold discovery in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.In a Thursday (December 11) release, the company highlighted results including 95 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 22 metres (as part of a... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Closes Tranche 2 Of Its Private Placement

Brixton Metals Closes Tranche 2 Of Its Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce that it completed on December 11, 2025, the second tranche of a non-brokered private... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Base Metals Investing

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Completes 100% Acquisition of High-Grade Maria Norte Silver Project in Peru's Historic Huachocolpa District

Base Metals Investing

Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026