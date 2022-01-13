YAMANA GOLD INC. will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operational and financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17, 2022, Eastern Time . The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 9:00 am ET . Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call Details Conference Call Replay The conference call replay will be ...

YRI:CA,AUY