Tempest Minerals

Yalgoo Update - Expanded Drill Program at Remorse

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to update the market on the progress at the Remorse Target. The Remorse Target is a 4km long coincident base metal and geophysical target located in the Company’s Flagship Yalgoo Project. TEM has received preliminary approval for drilling at the central area of the target. As a result of recent ground-truthing work, TEM believes a larger expanded program design of ~5000m is required. Approvals are in the final stages and work is anticipated to commence in June/July.

Key Points

  • Expanded drill program planned at the 4km Remorse Copper Target
  • Approvals in final stages for ~5000m RC campaign
  • Commencement of works expected June/July

Yalgoo Project

Background

TEM’s landholding in the Yalgoo Region of Western Australia comprises more than 1,000km2 1 of 100% owned tenements highly prospective for base and precious metals 2. The Company has been actively exploring the project and identified an entirely new mineralised belt 3 with previous drilling showing the belt to be fertile for previously unknown mineralisation 4, 5, 6, 7. The Yalgoo Project currently hosts dozens of exciting exploration targets 8 with the Remorse and Sanity targets being the Company’s priority at this time.

TEM previously announced the presence of large-scale copper zinc anomalies at the Remorse Target 9, 10, which were further strengthened by the identification of an overlapping geophysical anomaly detected during a large-scale regional EM survey 11 covering much of the central portion of the Yalgoo project. The Company announced in late 2023 12 the intention to drill test the Remorse Target and has been vigorously pursuing regulatory requirements 13 amidst challenging demand-driven delays 14, 15 while also conducting additional field 16 and preparatory work.

Figure 01: Remorse Target

Remorse Target Status

Approvals

Phase I

Based upon the initial geochemistry results, TEM designed a modest drill program to test specific structural targets potentially related to higher copper values in the wide-spaced surface geochemistry. TEM progressed approvals for this work in late 2023 and approval was received in Q1 2024.

Phase II

Further ground truthing and more detailed geological mapping of the Remorse Target in Q1 2024 conclusively showed a much larger geological target zone which also mirrors the broader geochemical footprint of the anomaly. An expanded drill program was designed for this larger footprint which will entail ~5000m RC drilling. Permits for this expanded work are in the final stages of the approval process with the regulatory bodies and heritage surveys planned for early June 2024. Drilling is expected to commence shortly thereafter.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tempest Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Many Peaks

Drilling in Progress at Odienne Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (Many Peaks or the Company) (ASX: MPK) is pleased to advise drilling has commenced at its Odienné Gold Project (Odienne) located in northwest Côte d’Ivoire. The company has initiated a campaign of concurrent diamond drilling and auger sampling. This follows the recent completion of the Company’s acquisition of 100% ownership of CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd from Turaco Gold Ltd and Predictive Discovery Ltd, which holds the right to acquire an 85% interest in four mineral permits totalling a 1,275km2 land package in Cote d’Ivoire, with recent gold discoveries and over US$4 million in prior exploration expenditure (refer to ASX release dated 8 May 2024)

Keep reading...Show less

Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Peloton Minerals Corporation

May 24, 2024 TheNewswire London, Ontario Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) intends to close a private placement of units priced at CDN$0.09 per unit for minimum total proceeds of $600,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.12. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for lithium exploration in northern Nevada and working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Filing of Amended Offering Document

Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII) (the "Company" or "Trojan") is pleased to announce that it has filed an amended offering document dated May 24, 2024 (the "Amended Offering Document") in connection with its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") which was previously announced on May 17, 2024. The Offering will consist of the sale of up to 8,000,000 units (the "Units") and 5,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit and CDN$0.10 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of CDN$350,000 and a maximum of CDN$900,000 (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production


Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Aurum Hits 74m @ 1.0 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 2

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to report further shallow, wide gold intercepts from diamond holes at BD Target 2 as part of ongoing diamond drilling at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Lynette Zang, gold bars.

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

Lynette Zang, founder and CEO Zang Enterprises, shared her thoughts on gold and silver prices in 2024, explaining how more and more people globally are turning to precious metals to safeguard their wealth.

"That gives me tremendous hope, because that's who we need to wake up to what's happening. They're starting to buy gold, and that thrills me," she told the Investing News Network during an interview.

"If we can get even 3 percent of the public to have a quiet revolution and convert their fiat money into sound money — physical gold and physical silver — it's all you have to do for a quiet revolution (and) to have a seat at the table."

Keep reading...Show less

×