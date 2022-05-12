GamingInvesting News

XT.com is excited to have the gaming token PULI listed on its trading platform. PULI is one of the popular tokens that is one of its kind and strong in terms of utility. This new token listing will be beneficial for the users from the PULI ecosystem as well as the XT community by giving them better scope in digital trading along with MMORPG and P2E mobile gaming.

"By having the PULI token listed on our platform, we are aiming at reaching out to a wider audience from both the PULI and XT ecosystems, thereby offering the best trading and gaming services to our users.", says Anis, the Global CMO of XT.com.

Coming from the popular BSC network, PULI will be one of the most significant additions to XT.com in terms of offering a better trading experience, technical proficiency and scope of utility. This change makes the future of online gaming, NFTs as well as trading, promising and effective.

About PULI

The PULI token, formerly known as PULI INU, is a popular gaming token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). This competitive token allows the users to trade their tokens (PULI) and NFTs, as well as use them for P2E gaming and other metaverse activities. The project aims at delivering a high-end and efficient crypto experience to the users with their services that can be accessed from mobile devices, laptops, PCs and tablets alike.

One of the unique features of PULI is that it can be used in multiple ways and platforms, unlike most of the digital tokens available. This also makes it among the most tradable tokens in the digital space.

About XT.com

XT.com, established in 2018, is the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform. It supports and encourages English, Russian, Filipino, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean, Indian, African, Spanish, and Malaysian communities to connect in their native languages and trade together. The company is headquartered in Dubai and has its operation centers across the globe including Singapore and Seoul .

With 3+ million registered users, over 300,000+ monthly active users and 30+ million users in the ecosystem, XT.com strives to cater to its large user base by providing a safe and easy trading experience. The platform currently supports 500+ high-quality currencies and 800+ trading pairs which are accessible to the entire global crypto market.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtcom-adds-metaverse-project-puli-to-the-ecosystem-301545618.html

SOURCE XT.com

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LG Display's Research Results Reaffirm OLED is the Optimal Gaming Display

LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, unveiled its original research results on the ergonomic requirements of gaming displays, providing further evidence that OLED is the optimal gaming display. The research was introduced during the 2022 SID Business Conference at Display Week in San Jose, California .

With demand for gaming displays surging since the onset of the pandemic, this move aims to establish new and reliable standards that can objectively judge the performance of gaming displays from the perspective of consumers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

5WPR Announces Expansion of Esports PR Division

5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S. announces the expansion of its dedicated Esports public relations division, which works with clients across corporate, consumer, and digital media practice areas.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

The team, currently working with several e-gaming clients is committed to emerging as the voice for brands in the sector, devising innovative communications programs for clients within this emerging category.

"As the industry continues to incorporate pop culture and celebrities, brands and media outlets, fans are getting into the Esports at record levels," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola .  "With the emergence of Web3, NFTs and ecommerce, it's only going to continue to grow in popularity. We're excited to grow and expand our Esports, working with leaders and challenger brands as they look to navigate the fast-changing and growing space."

PR services offered to clients will include media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, digital media campaigns and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact
Matthew Caiola
mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-announces-expansion-of-esports-pr-division-301545153.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

DIGNITAS LAUNCHING 'DIGIVERSE' COLLECTIBLES FEATURING THEIR ICONIC DIGI MASCOT

Exciting new 'Digiverse' collectibles enables exclusive access and experiences with the Dignitas team

Dignitas the gaming and esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), and Zytara Labs a full-service Web3 production studio serving major brands, musical artists, pro-athletes, and well-known names in entertainment, have today announced the launch of Dignitas' genesis digital collectible drop.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LootLocker completes $2.1MM seed financing ahead of its official launch

- LootLocker, the game backend-as-a-service company announced today the closing of its $2 .1MM seed financing round. Participating in the round are IA Ventures, Acequia Capital, and notable gaming veteran angel investors like James Gwertzman (Playfab, Microsoft), Benjamin Boxer (Parsec, Unity) and Charles Songhurst (Microsoft).

Founded in 2019 by games industry serial-entrepreneurs Alexander Bergendahl and Andreas Stokholm , LootLocker provides game developers of all sizes with the vital cross-platform services that have become table stakes for today's successful games - such as player accounts and inventories, in-game commerce, and progression systems. LootLocker has been in stealth mode since 2019 but launches officially today. Prior to its public launch, LootLocker has already grown considerably with hundreds of games built and running on its platform of tools.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AviaGames Welcomes Jiangbo Tian as Director of Data Intelligence

Jiangbo Tian to Spearhead Design, Development and Optimization of Data Architecture for Pocket7Games All-in-one Social Competition Platform

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced that it has welcomed Jiangbo Tian as Director of Data Intelligence. Tian is responsible for the ongoing design and development of Pocket7Games' data architecture and its associated components to support the unique social competition platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Enjoy Idle P2E! 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' is Now Available Worldwide

The exclusive 'Drone Mining System' plus all the best characteristics of the idle genre

Rare or higher-tiered Commanders can be minted into NFTs

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

