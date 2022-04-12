GamingInvesting News

Astoic Management has represented talent including Offset, Floyd Mayweather and Ronnie2K XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today they have acquihired Astoic Management. As a result of this acquisition, they have appointed both co-founders to executive roles at XSET. Lonnie Anthony will serve as Chief Innovation Officer and Rob Martin will serve as Chief Experience Officer ...

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today they have acquihired Astoic Management. As a result of this acquisition, they have appointed both co-founders to executive roles at XSET. Lonnie Anthony will serve as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) and Rob Martin will serve as Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

Astoic Management has represented celebrities such as Offset, Floyd Mayweather , Ronnie2K, and Cassy Athena. Additionally, they have brokered a plethora of deals with companies including NBA2K, Facebook, Nike, Jordan , AT&T, Microsoft, FOX, Stockx, Viacom, Postmates, New Era, Turo, MLB, and many more. Anthony was recently selected to the 2021 Sports Business Journal's New Voices Under 30 list due to his past work of integrating celebrities into the NBA 2K video game and building a campaign for rapper Offset with New Era and the Atlanta Braves.

"It's an honor to join XSET," said Lonnie Anthony , Co-Founder of Astoic Management. "XSET is at the forefront of intertwining entertainment, gaming, and driving culture forward. My vision for the organization is to move the needle forward and advance XSET's foray into the world of Web3 and the metaverse. What we have in the pipeline is going to surprise a lot of people and create historical moments that the world will never forget."

"When it came to joining XSET, it was an easy decision," said Rob Martin,  Co-Founder of Astoic Management. "Having ownership in the fastest growing and most diverse gaming lifestyle brand in the world is a life-changing opportunity. We've been at the intersection of gaming, fashion, tech, and culture for over 10 years now. Our goal is to create countless experiences for the gaming community, musicians, athletes, and fans of XSET. With the team we are building at XSET, we look forward to shaping the landscape for the future of gaming."

In his role as the Chief Innovation Officer, Anthony will work with the company's founders to lead innovative and strategic decisions for XSET's overall business and brand. Additionally, as Chief Experience Officer, Martin will work to create memorable experiences and events that catapult XSET to the forefront of gaming and entertainment. Both Anthony and Martin will now be part owners of XSET.

"When we decided to acquihire Astoic Management, it was clear that Lonnie and Rob had built an amazing business. This is due to their creativity, passions, and importantly hard work," said Co-Founder and CEO of XSET, Greg Selkoe . "It was a no-brainer for XSET and we are honored to have Lonnie and Rob joining as Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Experience Officer. I have no doubt they are going to have a massive impact on XSET and the global gaming lifestyle worldwide."

Creating moments is already something that Astoic is helping XSET achieve. Last week, hip-hop artist Tee Grizzley made history by becoming the first person to announce they are joining a gaming organization, live in-game, during a storyline inside Tee's Grand Theft Auto Roleplay server.

About XSET
Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe , Marco Mereu , Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins , XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET fields some of the world's top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, partnering with high-profile brands such as Ghost Lifestyle, SCUF Gaming, Roots Canada, HyperX, Quality Control Music, Respawn, Fanshark and Wahlburgers and is working with socially positive causes including Big Brother Big Sister of America. Since its launch, XSET has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Ozuna, NFL superstar Ezekiel Elliot , BMX legend Nigel Sylvester , Rapper and GTA streamer Tee Grizzley, 14-year-old female Olympic skateboarding phenom Minna Stess , and professional athletes such as NFL star Ezekiel Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys. Sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture, XSET's robust merchandise offerings are some of the most sought-after in the industry, featuring high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset

About Astoic Management
Astoic Management is a black-owned talent agency operating out of Beverly Hills, CA. Astoic has worked with the likes of Floyd Mayweather , Offset (Migos), Travis Scott , Ronnie2K, Dez Bryant , Ezekiel Elliot , Cassy Athena and many more. Astoic has also brokered a plethora of deals with companies including NBA2K, Caffeine, Facebook, Nike, Jordan , Adidas, Astroworld Festival, AT&T, Microsoft, FOX, Stockx, Viacom, Postmates, New Era, Turo, MLB and many more. Astoic has provided creative direction and consulting when it came to the integration of culture and celebrities into the NBA2K video game franchise which has generated over $3 Billion in annual revenue. Specifically, Astoic has assisted Ronnie2K with spearheading the insertion of fashion brands such as Fear of God, Rhude, Just Don , Visitor on Earth, Union, and IhNomUhNit into the #3 sports video game in the world. Astoic also led a marketing strategy in virtually scanning celebrities such as Travis Scott , Quavo, J. Balvin, Fabolous, Migos, Nav, Ben Baller , Zack Bia , and Lil Pump into NBA2K.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

East Side Games Group Announces CEO Succession and Management Transition Plan

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the implementation of its planned succession process, as Darcy Taylor is succeeded by the current Chief Revenue Officer, Board Chair, and East Side Games co-founder, Jason Bailey as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13th .

Mr. Taylor has been nominated for election at the Company's upcoming annual shareholders meeting to the Board of Directors in replacement of Jonathan Bixby , who will not be standing for re-election. Mr. Taylor will continue to work closely with Mr. Bailey and the rest of the ESGG Executive Team to support the transition.

Mike Edwards , ESGG's Lead Director, said: "As ESGG's vision holder, greatest champion, and largest shareholder, Jason was the clear and unanimous choice of the Board and Executive Team to serve as ESGG's CEO. He has a proven ability to think strategically, communicate the vision and grow our business effectively. East Side Games is stronger than ever — with $100M in revenue for our first full year as a TSX listed company, the strongest fourth quarter revenue in our history, and a deep game pipeline for 2022 — the timing is right to implement this succession plan. We look forward to working with Jason and the rest of the Executive Team, and we are confident they will capably guide ESGG through our next chapter of growth and success."

Mr. Edwards continued: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Darcy for his incredible leadership over the past 3 years. Darcy and the ESGG Executive Team have built the Company into one of the leading, most respected and creative publicly listed mobile game group companies. Darcy's commitment to creating value has driven ESGG's strategy, culture and success and, if elected, will continue to serve as a board member to support ESGG's executive team. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his knowledge, experience and counsel."

Mr. Bailey said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for ESGG. We are an emerging leader in the mobile games industry. We have grown the core team to over 200 people with well over 200 more working exclusively on our games through our many partner studios. We are working with many of the world's biggest brands, on some of the most beloved television and movie properties in the world. As CEO, I am committed to enable creators to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that players engage with every day."

Mr. Bailey continued: "I would like to also thank Jonathan Bixby for his service who will be stepping down from the board at the upcoming AGSM. I'd also like to deeply and sincerely thank Darcy Taylor for all he has done to get ESGG to where it is today. Without his mentorship, guidance and unrelenting support, I would not be as ready as I am today to take the helm of this company."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

FAZE CLAN WELCOMES TRAILBLAZING CONTENT CREATOR FAZE DEESTROYING AS NEWEST OFFICIAL MEMBER

MEET THE DYNAMIC ATHLETE AND CONTENT CREATOR DONALD DE LA HAYE WHO QUIT COLLEGE FOOTBALL TO PURSUE YOUTUBE AND NOW HAS A DIEHARD COMMUNITY OF OVER 10 MILLION FANS

GAMING ARTS TO SHOWCASE MANY INNOVATIVE NEW GAMES AT NIGA 2022

Gaming Arts will be unveiling a large number of innovative new games for each of its gaming platforms including the beautiful new VertX Grand™ 49" portrait cabinet, the Phocus ® dual display and the HaloTop™ wheel cabinet at NIGA 2022. Gaming Arts has a long tradition of supporting its tribal customers across the country and this year that support will be stronger than ever.

The new lineup of VertX Grand™ games begins with the all new Pop'N Pays More™ games. This series follows the nationwide success of the Pop'N Pays™ brand with greatly expanded new features perfectly tailored for the VertX Grand portrait display.

Closely following Pop'N Pays More, is the fascinating and fun Kung Fu Empress™, an incredible new game with bold, exciting features, including a host of enemies battled by the adorable and noble Kung Fu Empress, producing big wins for the player along the way.

The story doesn't end there as Gaming Arts will also be showing the patented Pub™ series, where players can visit four exciting destinations from across the globe and celebrate happy hour at their favorite pub or bistro. Players will love it!  What could be better than enjoying a cold beverage while awaiting the big payday!

Not to be overshadowed, also on display will be the new and remarkable Casino Wizard VIP™. This stunning ETG multi-game follows in the successful footsteps of the original smash hit, Casino Wizard™. Casino Wizard VIP™ will include a greatly expanded game lineup, including many new table game favorites with compelling high-hold side bets and progressives, all of which can only be found exclusively on Casino Wizard VIP™.

Gaming Arts will also be featuring many new additions to its Phocus dual screen and HaloTop wheel libraries. This Phocus game lineup will include: The Adventurers™ and The Protectors™ games which are part of the Cash Quest™ series.  For the HaloTop wheel cabinet:  Spooky Spins™, a follow up to the very successful Inferno Wheel™ brand will be on display, along with the one-of-a-kind Fortune Flip™, as well as the Gumball Game™, a fun and unique offering that is sure to give players everywhere plenty to chew on!

Mike Dreitzer , CEO of Gaming Arts, commented, "Gaming Arts is proud to support all of our tribal customers across the country with the introduction of many exciting new games. Our incredibly talented game development team has risen to the occasion by creating games like none other in the industry.

At Gaming Arts, we never follow, instead we focus on breaking new ground for our tribal customers and their players. Our line up at NIGA 2022 is a perfect example of this philosophy. We are grateful to our partners and proudly support their efforts," Dreitzer concluded.

About Gaming Arts - Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada , and is licensed in approximately 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact
Bree Gonzalez
Marketing Manager
725.223.4592

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-arts-to-showcase-many-innovative-new-games-at-niga-2022-301524188.html

GRIPNR SECURES $2.5M TO BRING TABLETOP ROLEPLAYING GAMES TO THE BLOCKCHAIN

  • Funding will be used to launch The Glimmering — the first 5E tabletop roleplaying game for the blockchain—and its initial NFT collection.

Gripnr, a Web3 technology company bringing tabletop games to the blockchain, today announced its initial $2 .5M investment round alongside its first 5E game and genesis NFT collection, The Glimmering.

The oversubscribed investment round closed in 60 days and is coming from XBTO Humla Ventures, Sopris Capital, Voodoo Ventures, Better Angels, Abstraction Ventures, and Carl Sparks (Managing Partner of Interlock), as well a series of New Orleans based investors.

With The Glimmering 's launch, Gripnr is leading the charge on establishing an industry-standard protocol for all tabletop RPG games looking to build on the blockchain. With their initial funding,  Gripnr will design the gameplay, build the on-chain gaming platform, and launch the genesis NFT collection.  In addition, they will use their treasury to finance and support the release of more tabletop games and other game designers and artists who want to utilize the company's new protocol.

The Glimmering 's genesis NFTs of 10,000 individual characters include hand-drawn attributes designed specifically for gameplay. Each character will have unique rarities which include classes, ancestry, skills, and background, and ongoing character data will be kept on the blockchain. Members of the Gripnr community who mint the genesis collection will receive benefits right away while waiting for the on-chain play to begin.

"We are focused on building an active, respectful, and super awesome community of tabletop gaming fans and NFT collectors who want to join our vision of bringing 5E gameplay to the blockchain," said Brent McCrossen , CEO of Gripnr. "Gripnr was created to support the players, game masters, artists, and game designers that have made TTRPGs for the last 50 years."

To gain access to the pre-sale mint list, fans must participate in Gripnr's #roll2mint activities to validate interest in the game. Activities included in #roll2mint are:

  • Join and interact with Gripnr's community on Discord, Twitter, and Instagram
  • Join Twitter Spaces or Clubhouse hours
  • Play quick, one-shot adventures presented within the channels that introduce the world of The Glimmering

"After the acquisition of Lucid, I was looking for my next frontier," said Creator and President, Patrick Comer . "As a lifelong Dungeons & Dragons player, it was clear to me that tabletop roleplaying games is the perfect use case for the blockchain, so I decided to jump in and bring other gamers along for the ride."

Gripnr's team of large venture-backed tech founders includes entrepreneur, Patrick Comer , whose research technology platform Lucid was acquired last year for over $1 billion ; CEO and music industry veteran, Brent McCrossen ; Creative Director and agency veteran Kyle Mortensen ; Lead artist and rock poster designer, Justin Kamerer ; and experienced Dungeons & Dragons game creator and former Wizards of the Coast game developer, Stephen Radney-MacFarland and CTO Luke Ledet

The Glimmering 's genesis mint is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Follow https://twitter.com/Gripnr or visit https://theglimmering.com to get involved.

About Gripnr
Gripnr is a Web3 technology company bringing tabletop games to the blockchain. Founded by successful innovators, artists, designers, and tabletop roleplaying game fanatics, Gripnr's mission is to preserve the magic of classic TTRPGs while expanding player capabilities beyond the traditional gaming world and onto the blockchain. The Glimmering , Gripnr's first game release, is set to launch its genesis NFT collection in May 2022 .

Find out more at https://gripnr.com .

@The_Glimmering

@The_Glimmering

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gripnr-secures-2-5m-to-bring-tabletop-roleplaying-games-to-the-blockchain-301524088.html

Metaverse Pioneer Infinite Reality, Inc. to Acquire Entertainment Conglomerate ReKTGlobal In Landmark Half Billion Dollar Transaction

Infinite Realty, Inc. (iR) the Metaverse innovation and entertainment company born out of the powerful merger of social ecommerce platform Display Social, leading entertainment production company Thunder Studios, and innovative Metaverse builder Infinite Metaverse, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire esports and entertainment conglomerate ReKTGlobal, Inc. in a $470 million all-stock deal, based on an equity valuation for iR of $2 billion for a combined post-close valuation of $2.47 billion . Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including ReKTGlobal shareholder approval, as well as regulatory and other approvals.

Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Dave Bialek and Amish Shah, ReKTGlobal has focused on helping endemic and non-endemic brands authentically activate within the gaming and esports industries. With its proven and experienced leadership team, ReKTGlobal is uniquely positioned to help brands engage the esports and creator markets through services including content creation, paid media, marketing, influencer activation, fan relationship building and monetization, and more. This acquisition aims to consolidate ReKT's entertainment and esports business into Infinite Reality's already impressive offering of creative tools covering social, gaming, virtual and remote production, NFT minting, content, and Metaverse creation.

As part of the deal, Infinite Reality will integrate ReKT's four key business divisions, which include esports franchises, marketing and partnership services, talent management, and technology products. Infinite Reality's comprehensive vision is bolstered by ReKt's previous acquisitions of content creation and marketing company Greenlit Content; renowned digital media agency Fearless Media; fan engagement and monetization platform FullCube, and digital talent management company TalentX Entertainment. Additionally, ReKTGlobal stands at the forefront of competitive global esports, thanks to its ownership of League of Legends LEC champions Team Rogue and Call of Duty League's London Royal Ravens . ReKTGlobal currently has offices in New York , Los Angeles , Las Vegas , Charlotte, London , and Berlin . Investors in ReKTGlobal include the band Imagine Dragons, Nick Gross , son of billionaire investor Bill Gross , DJ Steve Aoki, and Summit Partners, to name a few.

"This acquisition is another step in our journey towards becoming the leading Metaverse Entertainment company in the world," said Infinite Reality CEO John Acunto . "The synergies across our combined business units from content creation to Web3 entertainment to APIs and more are awe inspiring. We  look forward to working with ReKTGlobal's senior leadership to integrate our valuable combined assets and accelerate Infinite Reality's growth."

"We are extremely excited to announce this acquisition to all of our investors, employees, and clients, as well as all Rogue and Royal Raven fans around the world," said Amish Shah, ReKTGlobal Founder and Chairman. "Our journey does not end today. We are beginning the next chapter in our evolution into the Metaverse. The explosive combination of our shared collective assets together creates a dominant, unstoppable force in the marketplace."

By integrating the two companies' robust assets, Infinite Reality further establishes its place at the forefront of creator empowerment and Metaverse opportunities.

"We believe that the future of business, entertainment, socializing, and learning will be conducted in digital environments and that iR is the company that will bring it all to life," said ReKTGlobal co-founder and CEO Dave Bialek . "We will employ the incredible 150,000 square foot production facilities at Thunder Studios to create the digital twins of our gaming and creator brands, as well as the many businesses, municipalities, and brands who also wish to take the transformative step. With many thanks to John Acunto and Rodric David and the many brilliant and creative minds at iR who recognized the synergies between our companies and quickly and innovatively snapped the pieces together."

Infinite Reality previously announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement with NYSE-listed Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) and secured a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global, LP for up to $200 million upon completion of the merger with Universal Security Instruments.  Completion of the announced merger with Universal Security Instruments remains subject to approval by shareholders of both Infinite Reality and Universal, as well as clearance by the Securities and Exchange Commission and NYSE stock exchange listing.

Cowen is serving as exclusive financial advisor to ReKTGlobal and O'Melveny is serving as legal counsel to ReKTGlobal.

Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Forward- looking statements are generally identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Infinite Reality has based these forward-looking statements largely on their then-current expectations  about future events as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond each of Infinite Reality's control. Events could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: (i) risks associated with the ability to obtain the shareholder approval required to consummate the proposed transactions and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the proposed transactions; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change  or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the proposed transactions, (iv) statements regarding future events, actions or performance. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Infinite Reality cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this communication relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Infinite Reality undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event.

This Communication is Not a Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities in connection with the proposed merger shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Infinite Reality, Inc.
Infinite Reality is fostering a revolution of data, commerce, online authenticity, and digital transparency. Our vision of an open Metaverse makes each brand, creator, and fan the master of their own internet experience, their own data, the ways in which they distribute content and sell products, and the ways in which they interact with one another. iR provides the tools and services that companies and creators need to develop compelling open Metaverse experiences. Our Metaverse Empowerment Group advises, manages, designs, and oversees these custom features leveraging our expert internal and creator community resources. iR's Entertainment division, anchored by Thunder Studios, provides production, broadcasting, and streaming services to the world's best talent, brands, and creators. Infinite Reality has all of the resources to seamlessly create and broadcast content into and from the Metaverse. For more information visit theinfinitereality.com .

About ReKTGlobal
ReKTGlobal is at the forefront of what matters most to Gen Z audiences. It is a cutting-edge digital entertainment organization that helps connect brands with what's now and what's next, from traditional sports and esports to social media, music, and more. ReKT is the parent company to digitally-native brands including championship esports organizations Rogue and the London Royal Ravens, content creator collectives SwayLA and MADGMR, and the creator economy/NIL monetization app, Fullcube. ReKT is also home to the esports industry's most robust media and marketing agency business, consulting brands, properties, and influencers. For more information visit rektglobal.com .

Media Contact:
press@theinfinitereality.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-pioneer-infinite-reality-inc-to-acquire-entertainment-conglomerate-rektglobal-in-landmark-half-billion-dollar-transaction-301523736.html

Jackpot World Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Jackpot World 4tune Campaign

Jackpot World, the world-leading, free-to-play social casino mobile game and one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino mobile games in the world, is launching the special Jackpot World 4tune campaign in celebration of its fourth anniversary.

Featuring Jackpot World's iconic character Jenny, users will be able to accumulate special items by spinning the special campaign slot machine. Once they have accumulated a sufficient number of special items from their spins, they will be able to create their own special bonus game. For example, if a player obtains 1,000 special items from spinning the special campaign slot machine, they will be able to exchange the items for one free game. If they reach 1,500 items, they can exchange the items for one free game, as well as a set of special symbols. The games are all free, and players will be able to enjoy these unique rewards without spending any of their in-game money.

