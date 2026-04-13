XLCS Partners advises Sherwood Aviation on sale to HEICO Corporation

XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive M&A advisor to Sherwood Avionics and Accessories, Inc. ("Sherwood Aviation") on its acquisition by Heico Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A and NYSE: HEI) through its Flight Support Group.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered near Miami's Opa-locka Airport in Florida, Sherwood Aviation is an FAA and EASA Part 145 repair station specializing in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of complex, mission-critical mechanical and electro-mechanical components for defense and select commercial aviation platforms. The company's capabilities span auxiliary power units (APUs), landing gear systems, wheels and brakes, pneumatics, hydraulics, fuel and lighting systems, avionics components, and related accessories. With a decades-long reputation for technical excellence and customer service, Sherwood Aviation has earned the trust of OEMs, government agencies, and operators around the world.

Under the terms of the transaction, Heico acquired 80% of Sherwood Aviation, with the balance of ownership continuing to be held by members of Sherwood Aviation's management team.

"This is a tremendous outcome for Sherwood Aviation, our team, and our customers. Heico is the ideal partner to support our next chapter of growth and OEM alliance while preserving everything we have built since 1992. The XLCS team was with us every step of the way, and we would recommend them without hesitation to any business owner considering a transaction," said Bryan Farrell, CEO of Sherwood Aviation.

"This transaction is a testament to what Sherwood Aviation has built over more than three decades," said Joe Contaldo, Partner and head of XLCS Aerospace & Defense. "Sherwood is exactly the kind of mission-critical, defense-focused MRO platform that the market's most sophisticated buyers recognize and pursue. We are proud and honored to have advised them on this milestone transaction and are thrilled with the outcome for the entire team."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Sherwood Aviation, and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner, and Reed McMahon, Vice President. The transaction was completed on April 6, 2026.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.
XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally and is recognized for its vast experience advising owners of Aerospace & Defense businesses. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.

Media Contact: 
Kendra Span 
kspan@xlcspartners.com
615-379-7783

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SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.

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