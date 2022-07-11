Critical MetalsInvesting News

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to confirm that we have mobilized a rig to commence drilling our second helium well, HEI 06-2-006-06W3M (" HEI-2 ") at the Company's 100% owned and operated McCord property in southern Saskatchewan. This is HEVI's second well of up to six licensed wells in our program, and is expected to spud on or around July 15 th 2022. Drilling of HEI-2 follows closely after HEI-1, which has been cased for further evaluation.

Second Helium Well to be Spud at McCord

Drilling of HEI-2 is expected to take approximately 15 days from the spud date to reach total depth of approximately 2,670 metres targeting the Deadwood formation. Other operators have drilled offsetting wells in the immediate area of HEI-2. HEVI's internal program will be complemented by North American Helium Inc.'s (" NAH's ") plans under our farmout agreement . Under the farmout agreement, NAH will drill five, 100% funded wells across other land blocks in HEVI's portfolio, with each well drilled earning NAH an 80% operated interest in the section on which the well was drilled, plus nine contiguous sections of land adjoining to the well, up to a maximum of 32,000 acres. HEVI retains a 20% working interest in the earned lands and each successful well drilled by NAH. In preparation for planned commercialization in 2023, HEVI has also been advancing the engineering and design required for processing facilities while also engaging in discussions to secure an offtake agreement.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Ryan Tomlinson, CFO 		Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations info@5qir.com | 403-705-5076

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the Company's drilling plans, timing for completion of the HEI-2 well, the arrangements with NAH pursuant to the farmout agreement and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its drilling plans; the Company and NAH may determine to amend the farmout agreement; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; the current COVID-19 pandemic; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Helium EvolutionTSXV:HEVIResource Investing
HEVI:CA
Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution


Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Grant of Stock Options

Helium Evolution Announces Grant of Stock Options

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" Helium Evolution " or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options (the " Options ") under the Company's stock option plan (the " Option Plan ") to certain directors, officers and consultants (the " Option Recipients ").

In aggregate, 4,000,000 Options have been granted, with each Option representing the right to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting, exercisable at a price of $0.385. The Options will vest as to 20% on each of the 6 th , 12 th , 18 th , 24 th and 30 th month anniversaries of the date of grant. The Options will expire on June 30 th , 2027.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Spud of First Helium Well at McCord, Closes Private Placement Financing, and Executes Farmout Agreement With North American Helium

Helium Evolution Announces Spud of First Helium Well at McCord, Closes Private Placement Financing, and Executes Farmout Agreement With North American Helium

Not for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that our first helium well, HEI 06-12-006-05W3M (" HEI-1 "), was spud on June 25, 2022 at the Company's 100% owned and operated McCord property in southern Saskatchewan, described in more detail below. In addition, further to our news release dated June 9, 2022 the Company has closed our non–brokered, brokered and strategic investor private placements raising aggregate gross proceeds of $6,918,200 through the issuance of 17,295,500 total units (" Units ") at $0.40 per Unit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION - Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

CORRECTION - Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), announced today a correction to its press release issued June 8, 2022 under the same headline to include the price per Unit at $0.40. Complete and corrected text follows.

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, has entered into an agreement with North American Helium Inc. (" NAH ") with respect to a proposed farmout agreement (the " Farmout Agreement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company " ), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, has entered into an agreement with North American Helium Inc. (" NAH ") with respect to a proposed farmout agreement (the " Farmout Agreement "). NAH is a private helium company which is engaged in the exploration, development, production, refining and marketing of helium in North America. Concurrently with the entering into of the Farmout Agreement, the Company intends to complete (i) a private placement of units (" Units ") to NAH for total gross proceeds of $3.5 million (the " Strategic Investor Private Placement "), (ii) an insider private placement of Units to directors, officers and employees of the Company for gross proceeds of approximately $500,000 (the " Insider Private Placement "), and (iii) a brokered commercially reasonable efforts private placement, with Peters & Co. Limited (" Peters & Co. " or the " Agent ") for up to $4.5 million (the " Brokered Offering ", and combined with the Strategic Investor Private Placement and Insider Private Placement, the " Offering "), for combined aggregate gross proceeds of up to $8.5 million. In connection with the Brokered Offering, the Company has granted the Agent an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the Units issued under the Brokered Offering (up to 1,687,500 Units), exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 48 hours prior to the time of closing of the Brokered Offering. The Offering will close on or about June 28, 2022 (the " Closing Date ").

The Units

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Files First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Files First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of our audited financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

For complete details of the consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations and Financial Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations and Financial Update

  • Achieved Total Average Production of 30,607 BOPD During Second Quarter 2022, The Highest Since 2019
  • Second Quarter 2022 Total Average Production Up 4% from First Quarter 2022 and 25% from Second Quarter 2021
  • Ecuador and Colombia 2022 Exploration Programs Remain On-Track
  • As of June 30, 2022, Cash on Balance Sheet of $109 Million and Credit Facility Fully Repaid

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced an operations and financial update. All dollar amounts are in United States dollars, and production amounts are on an average working interest before royalties (" WI ") basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel (" bbl ") and bbl per day (" BOPD ") amounts are based on WI sales before royalties.

Message to Shareholders

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Licenses Third Exploration Well at Worsley

First Helium Licenses Third Exploration Well at Worsley

TSXV: HELI    OTCQB: FHELF    FRA: 2MC

Drilling of the "14-23" Helium Target Well Planned for Mid-July

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Announces Private Placement

Aben Resources Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.035 per Unit and up to 4,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of CAD $0.05 per FT Unit, for combined total gross proceeds of up to CAD $340,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anson Resources

Drilling of Mississippian Unit at Long Canyon No. 2 Delivers 25% Increase in Lithium Assay Results

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN, ASNOC) (Anson or the Company) is pleased to announce that drilling of the targeted Mississippian Units at the Long Canyon No. 2 well at the Paradox Lithium Project (the Project) in Utah, USA, has delivered a 25% increase in lithium grade over previously reported assays at the Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

Infinity Lithium


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×