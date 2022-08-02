Critical MetalsInvesting News

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the first two exploration wells drilled at the Company's 100% owned and operated McCord property, HEI-1 (HEI 06-12-006-05W3M) and HEI-2 (HEI 06-2-006-06W3M).

Following casing and evaluation of both wells, initial results did not return sufficient quantities of helium to warrant production testing. As such, field operations on both wells have been halted in order to conduct further analysis on the results and the Company's planned operations program. HEVI has released the contracted rig and is currently reviewing all information gathered during the drilling operations to reassess its exploration model before undertaking additional drilling.

"Although these initial results are disappointing, they do not change our positive long-term outlook for our asset base given the strong indications of helium in the area based on adjacent operators' success," said Greg Robb, President & CEO of HEVI. "We are analyzing all of the data we have collected to assist us in planning our operations program as we move forward, and will pursue the acquisition of additional seismic to support our efforts. The HEVI team maintains confidence in the prospectivity of our large land package and will regroup to determine the optimal path forward to generate maximum value for our shareholders."

With approximately $10 million in cash on the balance sheet, HEVI has sufficient liquidity to pause on its planned six-well drilling program. The Company intends to direct a portion of available funds to a seismic program that can facilitate further evaluation and drilling target identification. In addition to the Company's operations in the Mankota/McCord area, HEVI also has a five-well commitment from North American Helium Inc. (" NAH ") following the execution of a farmout agreement that was finalized on June 28 th , 2022. It is anticipated that the NAH drilling program will provide HEVI with valuable data to help expand understanding of the play. Should NAH elect to drill development wells, HEVI expects to allocate a portion of funds towards those projects and would retain a 20% working interest in both the lands earned and each successful well drilled by NAH.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

Helium Evolution Confirms Plans to Spud Second Well Following Casing of First Well

Helium Evolution Confirms Plans to Spud Second Well Following Casing of First Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to confirm that we have mobilized a rig to commence drilling our second helium well, HEI 06-2-006-06W3M (" HEI-2 ") at the Company's 100% owned and operated McCord property in southern Saskatchewan. This is HEVI's second well of up to six licensed wells in our program, and is expected to spud on or around July 15 th 2022. Drilling of HEI-2 follows closely after HEI-1, which has been cased for further evaluation.

Second Helium Well to be Spud at McCord

Second Helium Well to be Spud at McCord

Helium Evolution Announces Grant of Stock Options

Helium Evolution Announces Grant of Stock Options

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" Helium Evolution " or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options (the " Options ") under the Company's stock option plan (the " Option Plan ") to certain directors, officers and consultants (the " Option Recipients ").

In aggregate, 4,000,000 Options have been granted, with each Option representing the right to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting, exercisable at a price of $0.385. The Options will vest as to 20% on each of the 6 th , 12 th , 18 th , 24 th and 30 th month anniversaries of the date of grant. The Options will expire on June 30 th , 2027.

Helium Evolution Announces Spud of First Helium Well at McCord, Closes Private Placement Financing, and Executes Farmout Agreement With North American Helium

Helium Evolution Announces Spud of First Helium Well at McCord, Closes Private Placement Financing, and Executes Farmout Agreement With North American Helium

Not for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that our first helium well, HEI 06-12-006-05W3M (" HEI-1 "), was spud on June 25, 2022 at the Company's 100% owned and operated McCord property in southern Saskatchewan, described in more detail below. In addition, further to our news release dated June 9, 2022 the Company has closed our non–brokered, brokered and strategic investor private placements raising aggregate gross proceeds of $6,918,200 through the issuance of 17,295,500 total units (" Units ") at $0.40 per Unit.

CORRECTION - Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

CORRECTION - Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), announced today a correction to its press release issued June 8, 2022 under the same headline to include the price per Unit at $0.40. Complete and corrected text follows.

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, has entered into an agreement with North American Helium Inc. (" NAH ") with respect to a proposed farmout agreement (the " Farmout Agreement ").

Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company " ), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, has entered into an agreement with North American Helium Inc. (" NAH ") with respect to a proposed farmout agreement (the " Farmout Agreement "). NAH is a private helium company which is engaged in the exploration, development, production, refining and marketing of helium in North America. Concurrently with the entering into of the Farmout Agreement, the Company intends to complete (i) a private placement of units (" Units ") to NAH for total gross proceeds of $3.5 million (the " Strategic Investor Private Placement "), (ii) an insider private placement of Units to directors, officers and employees of the Company for gross proceeds of approximately $500,000 (the " Insider Private Placement "), and (iii) a brokered commercially reasonable efforts private placement, with Peters & Co. Limited (" Peters & Co. " or the " Agent ") for up to $4.5 million (the " Brokered Offering ", and combined with the Strategic Investor Private Placement and Insider Private Placement, the " Offering "), for combined aggregate gross proceeds of up to $8.5 million. In connection with the Brokered Offering, the Company has granted the Agent an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the Units issued under the Brokered Offering (up to 1,687,500 Units), exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 48 hours prior to the time of closing of the Brokered Offering. The Offering will close on or about June 28, 2022 (the " Closing Date ").

The Units

The Units

Search Minerals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project in South East Labrador

Search Minerals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project in South East Labrador

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR. The Technical Report, which is dated July 18, 2022, has an effective date of May 31, 2022 and is entitled "Technical Report on the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada Report for NI 43-101".

The results of the Technical Report were previously disclosed in summary form in the Company's news release dated June 7th, 2022, "Search Minerals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Deep Fox And Foxtrot Rare Earth Element Project With $2.23 Billion NPV ( 8) ."

Search Minerals Receives $1,075,481 From Exercise of Warrants

Search Minerals Receives $1,075,481 From Exercise of Warrants

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the exercise of 15,364,015 previously issued common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Warrants ") at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant in July 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,075,481. Each Warrant was exercisable into one common share of the Company until July 12, 2022, as further disclosed in the Company's news release dated April 30, 2020, and an aggregate of 654,669 unexercised Warrants have now expired.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants for general working capital purposes.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants for general working capital purposes.

Wade Dawe Early Warning Report

Wade Dawe Early Warning Report

Wade Dawe has filed an early warning report announcing that, on May 31, 2022, he indirectly acquired an additional 1,647,940 common shares of E-Tech Resources Inc. ("E-Tech") in a private transaction. Prior to acquiring these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe indirectly owned 7,282,002 common shares through Brigus Capital Inc., a company controlled by Mr. Dawe.

Upon purchase of these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe and indirectly holds 8,929,942 common shares of E-Tech, representing approximately 10.76% of the 82,971,530 issued and outstanding common shares of E-Tech.

Search Minerals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Rare Earth Element Project With $2.23 Billion NPV

Search Minerals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Rare Earth Element Project With $2.23 Billion NPV

Net Present Value NPV ( 8 ) of $2.23 B (pre-tax) and NPV ( 8 ) of $1.31 B (after-tax) Internal Rate of Return (IRR) 55.3% (pre-tax) and 41.5% (after-tax) Capital Payback Period 1.5 Years (pre-tax) and 1.8 Years (after-tax) Initial Capital Costs - $ 422M Approx. Annual production- 1437t - Magnet Rare Earths Oxides (Nd+Pr:1291t Dy:125t Tb:21t)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) ("Search" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the development of its Deep Fox and Foxtrot Rare Earth Element (REE) deposits located in Labrador, Canada and the establishment of a Direct Extraction Hydrometallurgical processing facility on the Island of Newfoundland. The PEA was prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Inc. The technical report relating to the PEA will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of this news release.

Search Minerals Commencing Deep Fox 14000m Drill Program and Provides Corporate Update

Search Minerals Commencing Deep Fox 14000m Drill Program and Provides Corporate Update

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to provide the following update related to our planned 2022 activities.

Greg Andrews, President/CEO comments: "Our team will be working very hard to advance these 2022 activities. Activities needed to continue our "Sprint to Production" as Search seeks to build a secure, sustainable rare earth supply chain in Newfoundland and Labrador to supply Canada and our trading partners. Our goal is to be in production by the year 2025."

Search Minerals Acknowledges Junior Exploration Assistance From Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Search Minerals Acknowledges Junior Exploration Assistance From Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to acknowledge receipt of a grant of $90,000 from the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador towards exploration work completed in 2021 on the Company's Critical Rare Earth Element (CREE) claims located near the communities of St. Lewis and Port Hope Simpson in Southeastern Labrador.

Greg Andrews, President and CEO of Search Minerals states, "Search is very appreciative of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program (" JEA ") funds granted by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Natural Resources. These funds allowed us to hire local personnel and continue to explore and advance the delineation of resources in Labrador's Critical Rare Earth Element District (the " District ") in 2021. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and there are still 20 showings within this belt to be assessed and maintained."

