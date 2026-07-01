Xero Launches Integration with Microsoft 365 to Bring Real-Time Financial Intelligence Directly Into Everyday Business Tools

Integration delivers live financial data to small businesses where they already work, enabling real-time action and reducing operational friction
Xero (ASX: XRO), the global small business platform, today announced an integration with Microsoft 365 , bringing real-time financial data in Xero to small businesses and accountants wherever they choose to work. At launch, JAX , Xero's AI financial superagent, will enable actions within Microsoft 365 Copilot to answer businesses' financial questions and surface customized insights. This lays the foundation for expanded capabilities across any Microsoft 365 app, including building forecasts in Excel and drafting reports and presentations in Word and PowerPoint, all grounded in live data from Xero.
"Business owners are constantly switching between tools and losing financial context when they are working outside of Xero. Bringing JAX into the Microsoft ecosystem is another major milestone in our push to remove operational complexity for our customers," said Diya Jolly, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Xero. "Whether you're forecasting in Excel or building a pitch in PowerPoint, Copilot can instantly surface the insights behind your business's financial health , with a clear, seamless path back to Xero as the source of truth and destination for deeper work."
With every interaction connecting back to Xero, this integration will change the canvas for how small businesses and accountants can work across Xero and the Microsoft 365 apps they already use, enabling them to:
- Get Answers and Act in Copilot Chat: Copilot Chat delivers insights through text summaries and action confirmations all informed by JAX. Quickly uncover critical operational updates—such as identifying top customers or checking who owes money—and benefit from direct, clickable links to Xero to seamlessly execute tasks like sending payment reminders.
- Analyze, Model, and Plan with Live Data in Excel: With live Xero data injected directly into Excel spreadsheets as structured tables, manual CSV exports and data cleanup are in the past. Instantly uncover deep insights like multi-quarter P&L details or comprehensive lists of overdue invoices with exact amounts and due dates to easily build forecasts and trend models.
- Write with Real Numbers in Word: Word document creation is streamlined by generating automated narrative paragraphs and formatted report sections directly inside the file. With live Xero data, effortlessly weave real-time financial summaries and accounts receivable data into board reports or loan applications without having to manually copy, paste, or reformat numbers.
- Present an Impactful Financial Story in PowerPoint: Replace tedious manual chart building by automatically generating clean PowerPoint presentation slides complete with native charts, revenue trends, and key metrics. Instantly visualize and share impactful business stories, such as highlighting the top five customers ranked by revenue or showcasing year-over-year percentage growth.
Xero serves as the destination for deeper work and completing key financial workflows, whether that's through clickable links in Copilot Chat, hyperlinks in Word and PowerPoint, or Xero URLs alongside data in Excel. Xero plans to expand the integration to include additional Microsoft 365 apps like Outlook, Teams, and more.
"With financial intelligence from Xero accessible in Microsoft 365, Xero customers will have real-time, data-backed insights right in the apps they already use every day," said Bryan Allen, Director of Product Marketing, Microsoft 365 Copilot at Microsoft. "In today's dynamic business environment, we look forward to seeing this integration deliver new levels of operational efficiency for small businesses and accountants around the world."
In line with Xero's responsible data use commitments , data responsibility is foundational to the partnership. Financial data shared between the platforms is used solely for the user's specific session — proprietary business data is never used to train Copilot AI models.
Xero OS powers the AI-native financial operating system for small businesses and accountants in the agentic era including JAX , Xero's financial superagent delivering actionable insights and autonomous workflows with humans at the helm. All of Xero's AI is grounded in its commitment to Accountable Intelligence .
About Xero
Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments — on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701530269/en/
Frances Cohen
frances.cohen@xero.com
Xero Communications