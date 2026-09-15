Wurl Launches Content Intelligence Platform to Scale Advanced Targeting Across Streaming TV

New offering gives DSPs a direct path to premium, contextually enriched CTV inventory

Wurl , a leader in the streaming TV industry, today announced the launch of its Content Intelligence Platform, a new enrichment enablement solution designed to help demand-side platforms (DSPs) scale advanced targeting across connected TV (CTV). The offering creates a direct connection between streaming content intelligence and programmatic demand, unlocking new opportunities for how CTV inventory is understood, targeted, and activated.

DSPs have invested in contextual data integrations, but the value of those capabilities depends on having enough signal-rich CTV supply to activate them at scale. According to a recent survey from AdExchanger and Wurl, 79% of the industry agrees that inefficiencies in data quality, fragmentation, and interoperability are limiting the scale and effectiveness of streaming TV campaigns. Wurl's Content Intelligence helps bridge that gap by connecting authenticated, premium streaming supply with real-time contextual signals. As the company that stands up FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels, Wurl has a holistic view of both CTV content and corresponding ad opportunities. This enables real-time bid request enrichment and gives DSPs a direct source of signal-rich inventory to extend the reach and value of their contextual capabilities.

"Advanced contextual targeting already exists. What's been missing in CTV is the footprint to make it truly impactful," said Ria Madrid, Vice President, Global Advertising at Wurl. "By bringing richer signals to significantly more streaming inventory, we're giving DSPs the ability to get more from the investments they've already made, while helping advertisers reach highly engaged audiences in the moments where their messaging can have the greatest impact."

Expanding upon Wurl's own scene-level contextual targeting solution, over the past year the company has established an ecosystem of partners that bring a broader range of signals to streaming TV. Most recently, the company has integrated with the leading technology solution KERV , which adds advanced capabilities like object-level recognition and precise ad-break targeting, and Peer39 , which provides verified pre-bid contextual, suitability, fraud, and media quality signals. Combined with Wurl's existing partnership with Viant's IRIS.TV , the company's Content Intelligence Platform now offers DSPs a consolidated source of contextual CTV supply for these differentiated solutions.

Key benefits of Wurl's Content Intelligence Platform include:

  • Massive scale : One integration unlocks more than 140 billion monthly signal-rich CTV impressions across more than 70% of the ad-supported streaming ecosystem. Wurl is ranked among the top 10 CTV exchanges by Jounce Media, with Bellwether status – its highest direct-supply grading.
  • Direct access to real-time enriched supply : Wurl's direct oRTB integration gives DSPs access to signal-rich CTV inventory without an additional middle layer, helping streamline campaign activation and fulfillment. Contextual signals are applied to streaming inventory before the bid request reaches the DSP, making richer content intelligence immediately actionable for campaign targeting.
  • A larger biddable contextual footprint : Wurl's partnerships with leading contextual providers give DSPs a simpler way to expand the reach of their contextual capabilities across CTV, get more value from those integrations, and ensure the deliverability of precisely targeted campaigns.
  • More ways to differentiate : DSPs can also leverage Wurl's contextual taxonomy to package and bring their own solutions to market.
  • Unique FAST audience intelligence : Wurl's viewership signals enable DSPs to complement traditional audience segments with highly engaged viewers around specific content, seasonal and tentpole moments, and advertiser-vertical affinities.

Wurl's Content Intelligence is already being integrated with leading buying platforms, including Yahoo DSP , StackAdapt , and Viant , giving advertisers new ways to activate richer contextual signals across premium CTV inventory.

"CTV buyers are looking for greater transparency into where their ads appear and more precise ways to align their brands with the content and moments that matter," said Greg Joseph, VP of Inventory Development at StackAdapt. "Our work with Wurl brings enhanced contextual signals into our platform, giving buyers a richer understanding of the content surrounding each impression and more opportunities to activate against relevant contextual moments. That combination helps brands reach highly engaged audiences while creating ad experiences that feel relevant to the viewer and reflect positively on the brand."

Wurl's Content Intelligence Platform is now available to partners across the programmatic ecosystem. To learn more, get in touch .

About Wurl

Wurl is a leader in the streaming TV industry, developing innovative technologies for the delivery of content and ads on TV. The company supports publishers, streamers, and advertisers in growing viewership, maximizing revenue, and strengthening brand value. Wurl, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP). For more information, visit www.wurl.com .

Tori Owens
Wurl
press@wurl.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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