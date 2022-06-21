GamingInvesting News

WowWee partners with Gamefam to innovate the doll and gaming categories, bringing physical dolls to life online with My Avastars

WowWee® has entered the fashion doll category with its ground-breaking new toy line: My Avastars ™ . Inspired by kids' use of avatars to explore, create and express themselves in the metaverse, WowWee partnered with Gamefam, a top publisher on Roblox, in the creation of My Avastars for a doll that enables seamless interactive play in the physical and digital worlds.

My Avastars: RP roleplaying game coming to Roblox July 2022, by Gamefam and WowWee.

"Half of Roblox users identify as girls, yet when you look at how the toy industry intersects with gaming, its product offerings are focused primarily on action figures and blasters. Catering to other categories and customers is a huge white space and something we're very passionate about," says Sydney Wiseman , VP of Brand Development & Creative Strategy at WowWee. "As a gamer myself, I love customizing my avatar before every session. This digital customization play pattern is so in line with traditional doll roleplay yet I wasn't seeing this type of integrative play being offered in the doll space. With My Avastars, kids now have the opportunity to turn their digital avatar into a real life fashion star with a variety of looks and accessories for endless customization, creativity and self-expression, both online and in real life."

My Avastars will launch with three dolls: KawaiiPie^^, A_VibeThng and Dreamer_3.0 . Each doll comes dressed in their signature fashion-forward outfit along with a mystery bonus outfit and reusable sticker sheets for more than 100 possible looks in each box.

"One of the things that's unique about My Avastars is the aesthetic of the doll itself," says Andrew Yanofsky , VP of Marketing and Operations at WowWee. "Traditionally, fashion dolls are molded to 'perfection.' In comparison, the blockish shape of My Avastars, the flat surfaces, the peel and repeat sticker play, are all designed to provoke kids' creativity by allowing them to change and rearrange their dolls as they do their avatars."

Each My Avastars doll comes with its own individual code to be redeemed on the Roblox platform within the new game entitled My Avastars: RP. The roleplaying game, launching this July, enables kids to bring their dolls to life online, unlocking new fashions, hairstyles, and even facial features.

My Avastars is the first community-centric fashion doll property. WowWee and Gamefam are launching a Discord server to enable a two-way conversation between fans and the brand. Fans will have an integral voice in the evolution of My Avastars, both in the expansion of the game play and the physical toy line.

"As the Roblox universe continues to grow, we're focused on creating the next generation of hit franchises born from the metaverse," says Joe Ferencz , founder and CEO of Gamefam. "My Avastars marks the first time a toy and Roblox game have been developed concurrently, reaching players with an engaging experience both in the real world and in the metaverse."

My Avastars are available for pre-order as of today, with a limited number being shipped this summer before officially hitting shelves at major retailers including Walmart, Amazon, Target and Macy's in October 2022 (MSRP: $24.99 ; Ages 6+) .

Pre-order KawaiiPie^^ , A_VibeThng , and Dreamer_3.0 now at Walmart.

For more information, please visit https://myavastars.com

ABOUT WOWWEE

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings® - the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. The company won Plush Toy of the Year in 2020 for its licensed, official Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control, and Licensing International's Excellence Award for Best Toy of the Year ages 0-8. With offices in Montreal , San Diego , and Hong Kong , WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit https://www.wowwee.com .

ABOUT GAMEFAM

Gamefam is the leading professional publisher and developer of games on metaverse platforms like Roblox, Minecraft and more with experiences that average 27MM+ gameplay sessions per day. Our mission is to create dynamic experiences for an amazing community while we grow the next generation of super hit gaming and entertainment franchises from within the metaverse. Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 750 million monthly visits comprising 83 million hours of engagement across 30+ live games in the company's portfolio. Gamefam's top franchises include Sonic Speed Simulator, All Star Tower Defense, Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Car Dealership Tycoon, Funky Friday, Hot Wheels Open World and Starving Artists. The Gamefam team combines the business and production expertise of longtime brand experts and game industry professionals with the metaverse's top creators. For more information, please visit https://gamefam.com .

The first dolls born from the metaverse, My Avastars: Dreamer_3.0, KawaiiPie^^ and A_VibeThng, by WowWee

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wowwee-launches-next-gen-fashion-doll-franchise-born-from-the-metaverse-301570719.html

SOURCE WowWee

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

