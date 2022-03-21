THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Founded in LA, Gamelancer has built the largest and fastest growing gaming platform on Tiktok & Snapchat, with 22 owned & operated channels, 26.5 million+ followers, and 1 billion+ monthly video views predominantly geolocated in North America the ...

GAMING00