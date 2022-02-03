Gaming Investing News
Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (the " Company " or " Wondr Gaming ") and Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet and Chris Boucher partner with Samsung to host a Call of Duty Warzone Plunder challenge on Twitch, facing off with Wondr C.O.D. streamers to promote the Samsung Odyssey monitor and SSD (solid state drive) for gamers.

As part of the strategic partnership, Samsung also leverages Wondr's Shorty Awards nominated production studio, with distribution across Gamelancer, the fastest growing gaming network on social media and the largest global gaming network on TikTok, with 20+ owned and operated channels, featuring over 1 billion monthly views and 25,000,000+ followers. Wondr recently signed a non-binding LOI to acquire Gamelancer.

Key terms of the activation include:

  • 2 ½ hour live stream on Twitch
  • Unboxing videos on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube
  • Social posts on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook
  • Custom videos across Gamelancer's TikTok and Instagram channels

"It's an honor to welcome Samsung to the Wondr family and to pair them with Wondr brand ambassadors Fred VanVleet and Chris Boucher ," said Rob Frohling , Wondr Gaming's Chief Revenue Officer. "As we push ourselves every day to discover new and disruptive ways to reach Millennial and Gen Z gamers, this opportunity allows us to emotionally connect our audience of 25,000,000+ gamers with Samsung, the world's leader in gaming monitors."

About Wondr Gaming
Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media and programmatic sales hosted on GameLancer's 20+ owned and operated channels, featuring over 1 billion monthly views and 25,000,000+ followers.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information
This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the completion of the potential transaction and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks.  Risks that may have an impact on the ability for these events to be achieved include completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements and receipt of applicable approvals.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Avocados From Mexico kicks off the Big Game early with new online gaming experience

With the Big Game not far away, guacamole and other delicious, avocado-based snacks are readying to take the stage—during half-time, beyond … and before.

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) kicked off the Big Game early this year with its first ever Guac Bowl Sweepstakes, an online gaming contest designed to engage and bring consumers from Quebec and Ontario together, available now through Feb. 9, 2022 .

G FUEL, VIZ Media And Mediatoon Licensing Unveil New Sage Mode Flavor Inspired by "Naruto Shippuden"

In celebration of one of the greatest anime series of all time, Naruto Shippuden G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced that its new flavor, G FUEL Sage Mode, is available now in a Collector's Box and 40-serving tubs!

In Naruto Shippuden , Sage Mode allows users to tap into the natural force of the world, opening up new techniques and allowing them to power up existing ones with the new senjutsu chakra. To enter Sage Mode , one must balance the natural energy with their own physical and spiritual energies. Instead of training with that nasty toad oil in Mount Myōboku, G FUEL fans can grab the new Sage Mode to boost their energy and focus to try to become the ultimate ninja or plan a long night of gaming with their ninja team!

NxGen Brands, Inc. : Announcement Update from NxGen Brands, Inc. - CEO and President

NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: NXGB) ("NXGB" or the "Company") is excited to announce the company's roadmap for 2022 as it embarks on a broad-reaching expansion of its 2021 developments into new markets.

2021 in Summary: Adapting to the fast-delivery industry

Ways to Invest in Gaming

Ways to Invest in Gaming

New gaming devices coupled with the advancement of existing gadgets have paved the way for the gaming industry to reach new heights in terms of market value.

Gamers are spoiled for choice today as game publishers continue to release titles across multiple platforms, including mobile, personal computers (PCs), tablets and consoles.

So how can investors get involved and potentially make a profit in this exciting and quickly developing space? Read on for a look at the digital gaming industry, including what makes it lucrative and what stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investors may want to consider.

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Paidia/

In the news release, NEW WOMEN-LED GAMING, TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA COMPANY, PAIDIA GAMING, ANNOUNCES $4.4M USD IN SEED FUNDING, issued 01-Feb-2022 by Paidia over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the third paragraph, third sentence, should read "Executive leadership includes Jill Kenney , Paidia Founder and CEO (former Head of Media at Red Bull Canada), Stephanie Peloza , Head Narrative Designer (popular gaming creator and transgender activist), Camille Salazar-Hadaway , Head of Partnerships (well known esports host and content producer), Taylor Sudermann , Director of Digital Products and Platform (former Digital Programming at Red Bull Canada), and Julia Becker , Corporate Advisor (former Head of Investor Relations at Enthusiast Gaming)." The complete, corrected release follows:

NEW WOMEN-LED GAMING, TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA COMPANY, PAIDIA GAMING, ANNOUNCES $4.4M USD IN SEED FUNDING

The Oversubscribed Financing Confirms Inherent Industry Demand for Inclusivity-Forward Gaming Communities

Midnite Announces Series A Round Led by The Raine Group

Midnite, a licensed esports betting platform, announced today the first closing of its $16mm Series A funding round led by The Raine Group, a leading global merchant bank focused exclusively on technology, media and telecommunications. As part of the round, existing investors increased their investment in Midnite. Notable previous backers of Midnite include Makers Fund and Venrex. The Raine Group's Co-Founder and Partner John Salter will join Midnite's Board of Directors and Managing Director Garrett Gomes will become a Board Observer. Raine's investment is a part of its dedicated gaming investment platform.

Proceeds from this round will be used to help fund Midnite's growth initiatives as the company supercharges its product platform including:

