Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

February 19, 2026
Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM), an exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of interest ("LOI") with Traxys Europe SA, a division of Traxys Group ("Traxys"), a global commodity trading and marketing market leader.
The non-binding LOI concerns Panther's Winston Tailings Project and is a formal recognition of an ongoing engagement between both parties as Panther progresses work to declare a Mineral Resource estimate, as part of series of ongoing workstreams to quantify, evaluate and permit the contained high-grade gold (Au), gallium (Ga), silver (Ag), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), indium (In) and cobalt (Co) and other recoverable minerals located within the historic Winston Lake Mine tailings storage facility near Schrieber, Ontario, Canada.
About Traxys
Traxys is a physical commodity trader and merchant in the metals and natural resources sectors. Its sourcing, logistics, financing and marketing services are conducted by over 550 employees in over 20 offices worldwide, and its annual turnover is in excess of US$8 billion. Traxys designs for its supplier and customer base custom-made supply chain solutions. The group is active in the non-ferrous metals, ferro-alloys, minerals, industrial raw minerals, and energy industries, as well as green transition metals.
Traxys is committed to the highest internationally recognised principles for responsible business conduct, and to ensuring that its operations are equitable, sustainable, and transparent.
Traxys premises its practices on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards that enable Traxys to set a leading example for the responsible sourcing and trading of metals and minerals. To learn more about Traxys, go to: www.traxys.com.
Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer commented:
"We are extremely pleased to be in discussions with Traxys at this important stage in the development of the Winston Lake Tailings Project.
As a globally recognised leader in the financing and marketing of metal concentrates, Traxys brings an opportunity for a powerful combination of commercial expertise and the potential to deliver structured financial support aligned with future offtake.
We believe the LOI with Traxys represents a strong third-party endorsement of the Project's technical and economic potential.
The involvement of Traxys with their global scale and capability, potentially offers the capacity to significantly strengthen Panther's pathway, while providing a clear signal of confidence to our shareholders and the wider market as we advance the Winston Tailings Project towards production."
For further information, please contact:
Panther Metals PLC:
Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer:
+44 (0)1462 429 743
+44 (0)7971 957 685
Brokers:
Optiva Securities Limited
Christian Dennis
Mick McNamara
+44 (0)20 3137 1902
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce
+44 (0)20 3764 2341
SI Capital Limited
Nick Emerson
+44 (0)1438 416 500
Obonga Project - Advancing a High-Impact VMS and Critical Minerals District
Panther Metals' Obonga Project in Ontario continues to demonstrate strong potential as a district-scale exploration opportunity targeting base and critical minerals. Since acquiring the Obonga Greenstone Belt in July 2021, the Company has advanced multiple high-priority targets including Wishbone, Awkward, Survey, Ottertooth, and Silver Rim.
On 9 February 2026 Panther announced plans for an approximately 2,000-metre diamond drilling program at the Wishbone Prospect, following the grant of an Exploration Permit in June 2024 valid through 2027. Previous work confirmed compelling VMS-style mineralisation, including 27.3m of massive sulphide and 51m of sulphide-dominated mineralisation across multiple lenses, supported by high-grade copper anomalies in lake sediments.
In July 2024, Panther secured an Exploration Permit for Awkward West, enabling up to 31 drill holes. Historic drilling returned 27.2m at 2.25% TGC, with zones exceeding 5% TGC, alongside indications of nickel, copper, and platinum group elements, aligning with the Company's critical minerals strategy.
High-resolution magnetic and electromagnetic surveys continue to refine drill targeting across Obonga. Survey and Ottertooth remain highly prospective, hosting multiple untested geophysical anomalies and historic massive sulphide intercepts.
Winston Project - Tailings Evaluation and MRE Pathway
Panther Metals' Winston Project represents a near-term, development-focused opportunity centred on the evaluation of historic mine tailings and has been the subject of prior technical and commercial assessment involving Extrakt.
Current work is focused on tailings sampling, metallurgical testing, and data validation to define metal content, recoverability, and support the preparation of a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). This approach provides a clear value-creation pathway with lower geological risk than greenfield exploration and aligns with modern reprocessing and critical mineral's themes.
Dotted Lake Project - Hemlo-Adjacent Polymetallic Opportunity
Panther Metals' Dotted Lake Project, acquired in July 2020, is located approximately 16km from Barrick Gold's Hemlo Mine, within a well-established mining region.
Early exploration identified multiple gold and base metal anomalies, with initial drilling confirming gold mineralisation. In early 2025, follow-up drilling materially advanced the project, confirming nickel and magnesium mineralisation within an ultramafic intrusion and identifying a VMS-style system, significantly expanding the project's polymetallic potential.
The program refined structural controls, extended mineralisation, and identified multiple new drill targets, positioning Dotted Lake as a high-upside, multi-commodity exploration asset.
Commercial Strategy - Focused Value Creation
Panther Metals is focused on disciplined, discovery-driven value creation through efficient capital deployment and technical execution. With Obonga delivering high-impact exploration, Winston providing a resource-focused development pathway, and Dotted Lake offering polymetallic upside, the Company maintains a balanced portfolio aligned with favourable commodity market conditions.
The Company's strategy is to advance high-quality assets along the most efficient technical pathway, delivering tangible milestones that underpin long-term shareholder value.
