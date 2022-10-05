GamingInvesting News

Windmills, a new Metroidvania developed by Poor Locke, will be free to play exclusively on GX.games for three months before it will be available anywhere else. This adds yet another exciting title to the roster of paid games playable for free on GX.games, including Chronicon and Textorcist.

Getting your hands on high-end indie games for free is awesome. But what's even sweeter is being able to play those games before everyone else. That's why, GX.games - a platform full of indie games for you to play, is introducing its first exclusive game, Windmills available now through to December, before being released on any other gaming platforms.

Windmills

Lovingly crafted over almost two years by Greek developer Dimitris Locke , under the guise Poor Locke , Windmills, is a story-rich, combat-focused metroidvania, forged in the spirit of games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring . The pixel-art platformer also features mechanics and easter eggs that will no doubt appeal to fans of the popular ninja-themed action-adventure game, The Messenger .

Like all the free indie games on GX.games, Windmills has been beautifully crafted using GameMaker , the fastest and friendliest cross-platform game development technology. Alongside Opera GX, the world's first gaming browser with over 17 million users, GameMaker and GX.games are part of an ecosystem dedicated to supporting creators and developers, while providing gamers with exclusive access to uniquely original and creative games.

"The games available on GX.games are cool indie games that you can dive into whenever you have a break or some spare time. This is why millions of GX.games users have already experienced top-end indie games like Chronicon, Seals of Bygone, Tunnel of Doom, Totemlands and Dyo for free, since we introduced monthly free games back in the summer. For October, we're taking things to the next level and giving users exclusive access to Windmills, before its launch on other platforms next year" said Mattijs de Valk , VP Content Acquisition at Opera. "Offering Windmills exclusively, demonstrates the unique strength of the GX.games, GameMaker and Opera GX ecosystem, which has been forged to support creators throughout every step of the development process and connecting those games straight into our audience of over 17 million gamers on Opera GX" he added.

In addition to Windmills, GX.games has also added Chronicon (10/10 Steam) - an expansive, fantasy-based APRG that will appeal to fans of Diablo or Torchlight. In Chronicon, players must discover the magical device known as Chronicon, which allows them to travel into the souls and memories of fallen heroes and unlock epic adventures where loot and monsters await.

Every two-weeks, GX.games adds a new top-notch and fantastic indie game to the platform which has been created using GameMaker, which users can play for free as much as they like for up to three-months. Currently, users can get free access to popular tiles such as Seals of Bygone, Dyo, Tunnel of Doom and Textorist .

To experience these games for free, users will need to open or download Opera GX - the gaming-centric version of the Opera browser [OPRA]. They can then access GX.games by navigating to the website or directly from the GX Corner in the browser. They can start playing games, including the premium indie titles instantly, without the need to create an account or to download any of them.

GX.games is also home to hundreds of awesome games which have been created and shared on the platform for free using GameMaker, the multi-million downloaded 2D game development engine that is part of the Opera Gaming family.

Opera GX was built with gamers in mind. The browser offers tons of visual customization options, sounds, ability to control your hardware's RGB lighting and includes unique features like CPU, RAM, and Network limiters, to prevent lag so games run smoothly, while also introducing Discord and Twitch in the sidebar to ensure players don't miss a beat.

https://gx.games

Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users "kill" the most resource-draining tabs and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files.

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Diversity at its Core: Streamline Studios Promotes Two Female Leaders to Support Global Expansion and Operations

Yea- Ji Oh and Lalitha Krishnan take on Director roles as Streamline's production studios scale up

- Today, Streamline Studios a global video game and Metaverse development company, announced two new senior leadership promotions for their internal team. Yea- Ji Oh now serves as the company's Division Director, and Lalitha Krishnan the Director of Studio Operations.

Swarmio Media Adds 'Echo', A New Communication Solution for Gamers, to its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

Echo Allows Ember Users to Earn Points that can be Exchanged for Voice and Data Credits from Participating Telecom Operators

  • Echo is the latest monetization solution added to Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, which is being deployed to large gaming audiences in Africa , the Middle East , LATAM, and Asia via Swarmio's telecom operator ("telco") partners.
  • Swarmio will bundle the Echo gamer communication solution with Ember's existing subscription services and promote it via the Ember Store to 100+ million captive telco users.
  • Echo is one of many unique features Swarmio is introducing to monetize Ember users, and builds on the success of Swarmio's previously announced 'Lagless' latency-optimizing solution, also available to Ember subscribers.

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, announces the launch of Echo, a communication system that allows gamers to earn 'Ember' points that can be redeemed for voice and data credits with Swarmio's telecom operator ("telco") partners. Echo is the latest monetization service to be added to Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform, which is being deployed to gamers across Asia Africa the Middle East and LATAM via Swarmio's partnerships with telecom operators ("telcos").

Based on NFT and ACGN, NEXTYPE's NEO FANTASY is ready for the official launch after over 1-year tech development and optimization of the game system

NEO FANTASY is a blockchain-based metaverse game that combines NFT and DeFi into the gameplay in-depth, creating an ACGN world for users who like to explore the Metaverse by ACGN RPG games .

With the maturity of the GameFi market, the players are becoming well educated and eager for more high-quality blockchain games with reasonable and effective in-game economic design, sophisticated and enjoyable gameplays, and better experiences comparable with traditional games, which are exactly what NEO FANTASY is dedicated to present to the GameFi market and the global players.

BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project 'BIRDIESHOT' Global Launching on October 5th

  • 'BIRDIESHOT', the blockchain version of 'Friends Shot: Golf for All', launches its global service 'BORA Cup'
  • It unveils with prize money of 563,000 USD - the scale of a global top-tier blockchain game tournament

- METABORA(Co-founders: Gyehan Song & Sangjoon Woo ), an affiliate of Kakao Games, which is a global game development & publishing company, launches their casual golf game 『BIRDIESHOT: Enjoy & Earn』 in the global markets on Oct. 5th and will host the 'BORA Cup' tournament with prize money of 563,000 USD in total.

BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project 'BIRDIESHOT' Global Launching on October 5th.

'BIRDIESHOT', the blockchain version of 『Friends Shot: Golf for All』 in service home and abroad, is a casual golf game where you can make your own golf team and compete with other players in a variety of golf courses around the globe.

You can download 'BIRDIESHOT' from their brand page( https://www.birdieshot.io/ ) to play it; however, its gaming service is not available in some countries including China , South Korea , Singapore , etc. The pre-registrants who sign in the game and connect the wallet address in the game by October 12th will be rewarded with one RARE-tier 'Coach Con' character, one EPIC-tier random item box, etc.

In celebration of 'BIRDIESHOT' launching, METABORA will host the 'BORA Cup' tournament with prize money of 2.4 million tBORA tokens worth of 563,000 USD (as of October 4th ). Total prize will be of the scale of a global top-tier blockchain game tournament.

'Bora Cup' will be held 3 times in total: 1st tournament held from Nov. 1st to 7th ; 2nd one from Nov. 15th to 21st ; and final one from Nov. 29th to Dec. 12th . Users will compete each other through one-on-one match, and the champion will receive a big quantity of tBORA tokens.

In addition, METABORA will also hold a joint event with Ancient8 and GuildFi – global gaming guilds included in BORA Alliance. In such an event, users will be able to not only get the reward of 580,000 BIRDIE tokens, but participate in a variety of promotional events for game registration, quest achievement, in-game gold accumulation tournament, etc.

Ancient8 manages Vietnam's largest blockchain gaming guild, and enables everyone to build the Metaverse through blockchain software products, guild scholarship, blockchain education, institutional-grade research, and community; and GuildFi is a web3 gaming ecosystem which has secured powerful market position in the APAC region, with more than 280 thousand users and over 50 game partners.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged with tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit. Users can also enjoy the game and earn at the same time by trading the characters they have strengthened and converted into NFTs.

Meanwhile, METABORA hyped up expectations for 'BIRDIE SHOT' last April and June, successfully selling out both 'BIRDIESHOT' Character NFTs and Country Club Membership NFTs in advance.

For further information on 'BIRDIESHOT' and 'Bora Cup', you can visit their brand page of 'BIRDIESHOT' seen below; or check upcoming announcements in the game.

BIRDISHOT Brand Page: https://www.birdieshot.io/
BORA Portal Site: https://www.boraportal.com/

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA / kelly.meta@metabora.io
Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA/ allen.meta@metabora.io

About BORANETWORK

As a subsidiary of METABORA, a casual and blockchain game developer, and a developer of blockchain platform BORA, BORANETWORK is servicing user-friendly blockchain-based games and entertainment contents based on a myriad of experiences in development and service.

BORA Platform is associated with various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and covers a range of contents from game to entertainment to guild DAO through an aggressive eco fund investment and partnership. Also, it is developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi by running BORA Portal.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.

SB22 Successfully Achieves GLI-33 Certification in Record Time

SB22 announced the certification of the Fi22 Sportsbook Platform by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®). Fi22 is a next generation wagering platform that is uniquely built specifically for the US market and features a built-in Player Account Management module, advanced betting engine, and a true omni-channel experience. "SB22 represents a quantum leap forward in the industry. There is simply nothing like it in the market today in terms of user experience, whether for consumers on the front end or operators on the back end," said John Asher Thompson CEO of SB22.

For more information: https://access.gaminglabs.com/Certificate/Index?i=457

"SB22 did a great job of achieving GLI-33 Event Wagering Systems certification expeditiously," said Salim L. Adatia , GLI's Vice President of Client Services for North America . "Their development and commercial team worked diligently with GLI's testing and client services team throughout both the pre-certification and certification testing phases. SB22's commitment to these test initiatives resulted in efficiency gains reducing the overall elapsed timeframe from submission to project completion."

Vik Shrestha , CCO of SB22, added, "Having our GLI-33 certification is a pivotal step for us and we are now open for business and ready to launch with our first clients. The industry has been waiting for this new technology and we are excited to showcase the innovation our world class development team has developed."

The Fi22 Platform is modular and scalable with the ability to develop new features faster and to integrate the latest technologies seamlessly. Using modern software architecture ensures the platform has greater stability and overall system security. Fi22 places the user experience at the forefront with Native iOS and Android mobile apps and an industry-first immersive VR betting platform.

"Our goal has been to build a platform that disrupts the industry reliance on legacy technology. Fi22 enables operators of all sizes to offer a vastly superior user experience while using the advanced automation capabilities to drive profitability by reducing operational overhead. Providing technology that enables operators to achieve results in more efficient ways such as with AI and ML-driven personalized marketing and responsible gaming tools will enable the industry to make a big leap forward and really deliver on its promises," said industry veteran Vladimir Jovanovic , COO of SB22.

SB22 has created the definitive next generation sports betting, iGaming and free-to-play platform, uniquely built to GLI standards and designed for the US market specifically. It is modern, scalable, and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. SB22 is the first mobile-centric, iOS-native, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

For more information on Product:
www.sb22.com

Mana, the Debit Card and Rewards Program for Gamers, Is Now Live

The Mana App Can Be Downloaded Today on iOS and Android

Mana Interactive Inc ., a financial technology company serving gamers, today announced the launch of the Mana Banking App, Checking Account, Debit Card and Rewards Program.* Download Mana today on iOS and Android .

