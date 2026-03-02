William M. Sheriff Appointed as Executive Chair of Verdera Energy

William M. Sheriff Appointed as Executive Chair of Verdera Energy

TSX-V:V
www.verderauranium.com

Verdera Energy Corp. (TSXV: V) ("Verdera" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Mr. William M. Sheriff as Executive Chair and a Director of Verdera Energy Corp. Mr. Sheriff previously served as Executive Chair of Encore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) which is the largest shareholder of Verdera Energy Corp.

William M. Sheriff

Mr. Sheriff is an entrepreneur and visionary with over 40 years of experience in the minerals industry and the securities industry. Mr. Sheriff was the founder and Executive Chairman of Encore Energy Corp. where he advanced the company from inception to a uranium producer with a multi-jurisdictional United States asset base. Mr. Sheriff has raised over $600 MM in the public markets and has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions. A pioneer in the uranium renaissance, he co-founded and served as Chairman of Energy Metals Corp. compiling the largest domestic uranium resource base in U.S. history before the company was sold for $1.8 billion in 2007.

Mr. Sheriff also has a significant interest in the gold exploration sector with personal and corporate gold exploration assets across the United States and Canada. Mr. Sheriff holds a B.Sc. degree (Geology) from Fort Lewis College, Colorado and an MSc in Mining Geology from the University of Texas-El Paso. He has compiled one of the largest privately held mining databases in the world, providing affiliated companies with access to proprietary technical information.

About Verdera Energy Corp.

Verdera Energy Corp. is focused on the development of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium assets in New Mexico. Led by a team with extensive experience in the uranium and natural resources sector, Verdera is working to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable domestic uranium in the United States. Supported by strategic shareholder Encore Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: EU TSXV: EU), Verdera holds private mineral rights spanning approximately 400 square miles, 88 million pounds of known and historic resources and a significant proprietary uranium database. Verdera is committed to fostering strong community relations and strives to work closely with local communities.

www.verderauranium.com 

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the business of Verdera and anticipated trading date. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Verdera assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-m-sheriff-appointed-as-executive-chair-of-verdera-energy-302700499.html

SOURCE Verdera Energy Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

encore energy corpEU:CCtsxv:euplatinum investing
EU:CC
Encore Energy Corp.

Encore Energy Corp.

