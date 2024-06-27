Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Wide Open Agriculture logo

Wide Open Agriculture: Creating Food Ingredients that Build a Better Future for People


Wide Open Agriculture (ASX:WOA,FRA:2WO) is harnessing the benefits of lupin as a sustainable and powerful source of protein, offering it as an alternative to traditional plant-based protein products such as soy and pea. The ag-tech company based in Australia focuses on the next generation of plant protein ingredients for food and drink manufacturers globally.

Lupin, a valuable plant-based superfood, is recognized for its high protein and dietary fibre content, making it a valuable addition to human nutrition. Lupins can enrich soil fertility, thereby supporting more environmentally friendly agricultural practices. Their role in crop rotation and their nitrogen-fixing abilities contribute to reduced reliance on synthetic fertilizers, promoting better land management and sustainability. Using lupin-based protein ingredients helps improve manufacturers’ environmental credentials, as well.

Why Wide Open Agriculture's buntine protein is better

WOA’s value proposition is its patented ag-tech process that transforms lupins into a superfood. WOA produces a protein ingredient that enables food manufacturers to improve and replace traditional ingredients by eliminating the need for sugars and other artificial additives. The company's Buntine Protein is a breakthrough product that offers the most neutral-tasting plant-based protein in the market and allowing food manufacturers to create ‘clean label’ food and drink products. Traditional soy-based and pea-based ingredients often require additional ingredients, like sugars and additives, to make them palatable to consumers.

Company Highlights

  • Wide Open Agriculture (WOA) is focused on developing cleaner, better quality and more functional alternatives to current plant-based protein sources.
  • WOA plans to leverage its patented agritech process to create protein-rich, lupin-based products and ingredients that do not contain additives like sweeteners, gums and stabilizers traditionally used with conventional soy-based or pea-based proteins.
  • Overall, the products created by WOA are cleaner tasting and more functional. The company’s main goal remains to bring its lupin protein isolate, called Buntine Protein® to market as quickly and cost effectively as possible.
  • Over the next six to nine months, WOA will work with food companies to get products to market and ramp up production at its world class manufacturing facility in Germany.

This Wide Open Agriculture profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Wide Open Agriculture (ASX:WOA) to receive an Investor Presentation

Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture


Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Ingredients

Investor Presentation | June 2024

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Lupin

Innovations in the Plant-based Protein Market Every Investor Should Know

With the global population set to reach 10 billion by 2050, the need for more sustainable sources of protein is becoming increasingly vital — and also more challenging to fulfill. This challenge is creating new opportunities for innovation in developing healthier alternatives to meat and driving revenue opportunities through the plant-based protein value chain.

Investors closely watching this space would benefit from a deeper understanding of the current innovations and opportunities in the plant-based protein market.

Keep reading...Show less
Fertoz Limited

Fertoz Welcomes Phosphate’s Addition to Canada’s 2024 Critical Minerals List

Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ) (Fertoz or the Company) welcomes the addition of phosphate to Canada’s 2024 Critical Minerals List, designating it as a critical mineral for the first time.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Similar Bill Moving Through U.S. Senate

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that phosphate has been added the Canadian Critical Minerals list, expanding the total to thirty-four materials deemed 'essential' for Canada's economic future.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on Aug. 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 15, 2024 .

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-dividend-302171319.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, wishes to provide an update to its previously announced non-brokered private placement. Further to the Company's news release dated May 18, 2024 and due to high investor interest, the Company is increasing its target for its current private placement from $150,000 to $500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company now intends to issue an aggregate of 10,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of five years from the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

