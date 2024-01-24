Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Trending Press Releases

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

TNC Secures Glencore Partnership for Cloncurry Copper Project

Brunswick Exploration Drills 1.80% Li2O Over 37.2 Meters in New Mineralized Dyke at Mirage

More Exceptional Metallurgical Results from McDermitt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Siren Gold

SNG:AU

Element 25 Limited

E25:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

FN Media Group News Commentary - Experts see that base demand for uranium will continue to outpace the combined existing production, secondary supply and returning mine production through 2040, according to projections. A recent article in the American Nuclear Society's site, NuclearNewswire, said Investors continue to be bullish on uranium, according to a number of recent news reports. Stockhead recently trumpeted, "Uranium has started 2024 the same way it ended 2023—like a bull in a china shop. Spot prices are now agonizingly close to US$100lb for the first time since 2008, with term pricing not far behind." Similarly, Mining.com noted, "The spot price of uranium continues to rise, boosted by pledges to triple nuclear power by mid-century, supply hiccups from producers such as Cameco . . . and the looming threat of a ban on Russian exports to the West." It continued: "Supply and demand: A major factor behind the bullish outlook is that the demand for uranium in Western markets (excluding Russia)—currently at approximately 200 million pounds—is about 40 million pounds greater than the radioactive metal's supply. Furthermore, market analysts project an average supply deficit of 35 million pounds per year over the next decade. That projection considers existing production, secondary supply, and returning mining production. Ramping up production: Stockhead observed that a number of mining operations are ramping up their uranium production, including Boss Energy's Honeymoon (in South Australia), Paladin Energy's Langer Heinrich (in Namibia), and Cameco's McArthur River project (in Saskatchewan, Canada). The latter company plans to increase its uranium production to 22 million pounds this year. However, to meet the market's base demand out to 2040, much more production will be required from additional mining operations. Unfortunately, a new uranium mine can take as long as 15 years to come on line from discovery to first production, so meeting the demand will be difficult. Therefore, the "underlying market fundamentals are still ratcheting tighter," according to Leigh Goehring managing partner with natural resource investors Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates. Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (OTCQB: STLNF), Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF) (TSX: FCU), IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCQX: ISENF) (TSX-V: ISO), Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: SYHBF) (TSX-V: SYH).

It continued: "Another factor behind the market is the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (SPUT), which began buying uranium in 2021 to take the metal out of circulation and impound it for the long term. As of early 2024, SPUT had impounded more than 63 million pounds of uranium. Some people in the industry have proposed adding a "redemption feature" to SPUT, so that as much as 5 percent of the trust's uranium inventory might be made available for sale once or twice a year—a proposal that has generated some controversy . Nuclear resurgence: Mining.com quoted John Ciampaglia of Sprott Asset Management, which operates SPUT, as attributing part of the bull market to a nuclear "resurgence given the growing momentum. Who would have thought that in just two years, public sentiment and government support would have shifted this strongly?" He added, "The industry will require significant capital investments to meet its ambitious expansion plans."

Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (OTCQB: STLNF) Announces the Successful Completion of the Ground EM Survey on the Coffer Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin - Stallion Uranium Corp. is pleased to announce the completion of ground-based time-domain electromagnetic (EM) geophysical survey over the high priority Appaloosa Target on its 100% owned Coffer Uranium Project ("Coffer" or the "Project") in the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The data has now moved into final processing and modeling to be available as Stallion prepares for their maiden drill program.

Key Highlights:

  • The Ground TDEM survey has been successfully completed.
  • Preliminary data highlights high priority targets.
  • Data is currently undergoing final processing and modeling to refine drill targets.
  • Preparation has begun for a follow-up drilling program.

Darren Slugoski, Vice President Exploration, Canada, stated "The EM survey is the final step in progress of advancing the Appaloosa target to drill ready status. The preliminary data has identified multiple high priority targets which will be systematically tested with a follow up drilling program. The final processed data will provide Stallion with the highest priority drill targets and greatly enhances the chances of making a significant discovery."

The survey covered the Appaloosa target which hosts a ~3km long conductive corridor which contains multiple discrete conductors. The final processing of the data will refine the target to provide optimal conditions for drill testing. The geophysical signatures and anomalies seen at the Appaloosa target are known to occur over high-grade uranium deposits including UEC's Shea Creek, that lies straight east of the Appaloosa target zone, and NexGen's Arrow deposit.

Coffer Geophysical Survey - Stallion Uranium has engaged Discovery International Geophysics Inc (" Discovery ") for the ground TDEM survey over the Appaloosa Target on the Coffer Project. The survey is currently undergoing final processing which will refine discrete drill targets observed in the preliminary data. The EM survey is capable of penetrating far beyond the estimated unconformity depth and will provide the best targets for drilling testing.

Discovery is a wholly owned division of Dias Geophysical Ltd., a leading geophysical services company bringing expertise and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the success of the survey. Discovery will utilize a low temperature (liquid helium cooled) super conductor technology called Jessy Deep SQUID that has been developed specifically for mineral exploration and resolving conductors at extremely low-frequencies.

About Coffer Project - The Coffer Project is comprised of 8 mineral claims that cover 35,875 hectares of highly prospective ground in the Western Athabasca Basin. The project has never been drill tested and contains several kilometer-scale prospective zones within the key target areas identified as Appaloosa, Clydesdale and Mustang.

The Appaloosa target is the focus of the up-coming exploration programs as the Company has identified gravity and magnetic lows on a conductive corridor known to correlate to alteration that hosts uranium mineralization. The highly prospective target area shares geological analogues to the nearby Shea Creek deposit, home to over 95M lbs. of uranium. CONTINUED Read these full press releases and more news for Stallion Uranium at: https://stallionuranium.com/news/press-releases/

Other recent developments in the mining industry of note include:

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) is pleased to publish its Sustainability Report for fiscal year 2023 (the "Report"). The Report includes the Company's first disclosure aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") and highlights the Company's achievements related to environmental stewardship. The Report is available on the Company's website at https://www.uraniumenergy.com/sustainability/ and has been filed with the SEC through EDGAR on Form 8-K.

Amir Adnani, President and CEO stated: "We have made significant progress in advancing our sustainability program, in line with the advancements we have made as a Company. We have maintained our industry leading health and safety record, while advancing our reclamation and decarbonization programs. By prioritizing environmental stewardship, we are not only meeting regulatory requirements but also exceeding industry standards. As we look to restart uranium production in August 2024, our commitment to sustainable mining practices bolster our reputation as a responsible corporate citizen and serve as a foundation for long-term success."

FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF) (TSX: FCU) is pleased to announce that preparations are underway to commence its ~6,000m winter regional exploration program (see News Release December 06th, 2023) at the PLS high-grade uranium project in Canada's Athabasca Basin. Bryson Drilling Ltd. of Archerwill SK, has been contracted to conduct the drilling program. Two diamond drill rigs are now on site and being positioned with the first holes testing the Saloon and Holster target areas: DDH-A and DDH-B respectively.

Target Area Details: Patterson Lake Corridor - Holster Target: Located on the northern side of the Patterson Lake Corridor and ~600m north of the R840W, this target will test an area where historical drilling intersected anomalous uranium and boron geochemistry within a strongly graphitic shear zone. Similar to the Pistol target, outlined below, drilling will test for deeper uranium mineralization along the east-west electromagnetic (EM) conductor where a sharp conductivity thickness gradient occurs coincident with an interpreted north-northeast cross cutting fault. One drillhole totaling 645m is currently planned to test the Holster target.

Saloon Target: This target area is located ~5km to the southwest of the Triple R deposit, where historic drilling by Fission in 2017 had encountered the most anomalous uranium concentrations on the PLS property outside of the Triple R deposit. In 2008, a single radon in water sample, collected from a small stream within the Saloon trend returned a highly anomalous radon in water value of 162 pCi/L. For comparison, the highest radon in water value recorded over the Triple R deposit was 14.4 pCi/L. Up to four holes in 1,915m are currently planned to test the Saloon target area.

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCQX: ISENF) (TSXV: ISO) recently announced that it has entered into an amended agreement with Eight Capital, as co-lead underwriter and joint bookrunner on behalf a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), including Haywood Securities Inc., as co-lead underwriter and joint bookrunner, pursuant to which the Underwriters will now purchase for resale, on a "bought deal" basis, 3,200,000 federal flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Premium FT Shares") at an offer price of C$6.25 per Premium FT Share (the "Issue Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$20,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase for resale up to an additional 15% of the Premium FT Shares at the Issue Price (the "Over-Allotment Option"). The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable in whole or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: SYHBF) (TSX-V: SYH) recently announced that it has acquired several new prospective uranium exploration claims through online staking and through an agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains"), contributing to Skyharbour's large property portfolio. These 100% owned claims are located in Northern Saskatchewan, adding an additional 30,184 hectares to Skyharbour's existing holdings in and around the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. As the Company remains focused on its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore uranium projects, these new claims will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance them.

New Property Summaries/Foster Property: The drill-ready Foster property consists of 15 claims totaling 6,362 hectares approximately 20 km east of Cameco's Key Lake operation and adjoining the southwestern end of Skyharbour's Falcon Project, currently optioned out to North Shore Energy Metals Ltd. The Foster claims are situated in the Wollaston Domain just outside of the currently mapped extent of the Athabasca Basin, with several small outliers of sandstone located regionally in the area. The basement geology consists of psammopelite, calc-silicate, diorite, pelitic gneiss and graphitic pelitic gneiss of the Daly Lake Group, accompanied by minor felsic orthogneisses.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies.

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow and us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Stallion Uranium Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesSYH:CATSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Invites the Investment Community to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st & 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Skyharbour Invites the Investment Community to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st & 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (FSE: SC1P) (the "Company") is pleased to invite shareholders and the investment community to come to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference hosted by Cambridge House International on January 21st and 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Skyharbour's management will be at the Company's booth #604 throughout the conference and we look forward to greeting investors and conference attendees. You can register for the conference at:

https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, as well as Marketing Contracts

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, as well as Marketing Contracts

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired several new prospective uranium exploration claims through online staking and through an agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains"), contributing to Skyharbour's large property portfolio. These 100% owned claims are located in Northern Saskatchewan, adding an additional 30,184 hectares to Skyharbour's existing holdings in and around the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. As the Company remains focused on its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore uranium projects, these new claims will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance them.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour to Carry Out Winter Diamond Drilling Program Totalling Combined 8,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour to Carry Out Winter Diamond Drilling Program Totalling Combined 8,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for an upcoming drill program at its recently optioned 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning 5,000 metres of diamond drilling in ten to twelve holes over the next several months at Russell with mobilization and commencement within the next few weeks. Following the initial phase of drilling at Russell Lake, the Company will move the drill rig over to its adjacent 100% owned, 35,705 hectare high-grade Moore Uranium Project to complete a planned 3,000 metres of drilling in eight to ten holes. The combined 8,000 metre winter drill campaign across the company's core projects is fully funded and permitted with the geologists and drilling crews working out of the exploration camp at the Russell Lake Project, located along the road servicing Cameco's McArthur River Uranium Mine.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking two new prospective uranium exploration claims in northern Saskatchewan, increasing Skyharbour's total land package that it has ownership interest in to 523,097 ha (1,292,600 acres) across 25 projects. These 100% owned claims add an additional 4,726 ha to Skyharbour's existing holdings in and around the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. As the Company remains focused on its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore uranium projects, this new property will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance this asset.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update with Drilling Planned in Q1 2024 at Falcon Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update with Drilling Planned in Q1 2024 at Falcon Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore") has provided an update on the exploration activities at the 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. North Shore has identified a number of high priority uranium targets on the Property and will commence drilling several of these targets in Q1 2024.

Location Map of Falcon Project:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky-SouthFalconOption.jpg?v=0.1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Completion of Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nuclear Fuels Announces Completion of Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement consisting of an aggregate of 12,720,000 units (the "Units"), including exercise in full of the underwriter's over-allotment option, at a price of $0.60 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $7,632,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.80 per share until January 24, 2027. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated January 24, 2024 between the Company and Endeavor Trust Corporation, as warrant agent.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Policy") which includes, among other things, a provision that requires advance notice be given to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"); or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the Act

Additionally, the Policy sets a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of North Shore must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company, and establishes the form in which the shareholder must submit the notice for that notice to be in proper written form.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Outlines 2024 Exploration Plans

Purepoint Uranium Outlines 2024 Exploration Plans

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today its exploration plans for 2024 with field programs at its two joint ventures and four of its 100% owned projects. All six projects reside in Canada's Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium district.

"The recent news of production shortfalls out of Kazakhstan has highlighted the long-term challenges in the nuclear fuel pipeline and truly ignited substantial attention towards those of us responsible for identifying new sources of uranium," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "Drilling is a priority this year as we follow up on our projects that have demonstrated the highest potential for discovery".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Pine Uranium Project ("Pine" or the "Project") through staking over the past several months. The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, proximal to the Company's recently announced Spruce Uranium Project .

Pine Uranium Project Highlights:
  • Large-scale land package covering 17,688 hectares located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") (Figure 1).
  • Potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits along approximately thirteen (13) kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ"), a major structural corridor that hosts the historical Fond du Lac uranium deposit.
  • Additional potential for bulk tonnage Rössing-style uranium deposits associated with abundant, historically recognized, uranium-bearing leucogranites and pegmatites. Limited historical prospecting yielded Rössing-style surface uranium showings of 0.17% U 3 O 8 (1,442 ppm U) and 0.10% U 3 O 8 (848 ppm U), and a trenching result of 509 ppm U over 24.7 metres.
  • No modern airborne radiometric surveying completed over approximately 60% of the Project, and no modern airborne electromagnetic surveying.
  • Regionally, the area is characterized by the highest lake sediment uranium anomalies in Saskatchewan , including values up to 435 ppm U within the Project area.
  • No drilling conducted on the property to date.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " Combined, our Spruce and Pine Uranium Projects cover approximately 20 kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone, providing Fortune Bay with a dominant land position of this major structural corridor within 25 kilometres of the Athabasca Basin margin. The corridor is significantly underexplored relative to other major, Basin-margin structural corridors that have yielded significant Athabasca Basin-style, basement-hosted uranium discoveries. Historical exploration has demonstrated the corridor to be prospective for basement-hosted mineralization, evidenced by the Fond du Lac uranium deposit and numerous historical uranium occurrences. The potential for Rössing-style uranium deposits adds an additional dimension to the Pine Uranium Project. Average uranium ore grades for the Rössing and Husab open-pit mines in Namibia are in the order of 350 ppm and 500 ppm, respectively. There is a precedent for these grades, and greater, associated with similar rock types historically identified within the Project area. The promising results from regional reconnaissance-style exploration by historical operators, and the extensive nature of the uranium mineralization in lake sediments, highlight the potential for future discovery."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Corp: Invitation to VRIC Booth 119

Cosa Resources Corp: Invitation to VRIC Booth 119

Cosa Resources Corp (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #119 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 21 - Monday January 22, 2024.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial to hold 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Peter Shaw, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, February 2, following the company's fourth quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pampa Metals Announces Warrant Exercise

Nuclear Fuels Announces Completion of Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Lumina Gold Engages a Market Maker

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Announces Warrant Exercise

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Engages a Market Maker

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

Precious Metals Investing

Coal Stocks On The Rise As Demand For Steel Soars In 2024

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Octava Signs Agreement for Acquisition of Byro REE & Lithium Project in the Gascoyne Region of WA

Gold Investing

Levi Gunter: Bullish on Gold and Silver, Watch These 2024 Drivers

×