Whole Foods Market Unveils the 2026 Local and Emerging Accelerator Program Early Growth Cohort

Whole Foods Market Unveils the 2026 Local and Emerging Accelerator Program Early Growth Cohort

Ten emerging brands join the 12-week program designed to prepare the next generation of products for store shelves

Whole Foods Market today announced the 10 brands selected for the 2026 Early Growth cohort of its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP). Now in its fifth year, LEAP reflects Whole Foods Market's ongoing dedication to discovering and developing the next generation of local and emerging brands through hands-on mentorship, a tailored 12-week curriculum, and meaningful connections across the grocery industry. Participants may also qualify for a $25,000 equity investment from Whole Foods Market.

This year's cohort brings together 10 standout brands from across the country, chosen from more than 2,000 applications. The 2026 Early Growth participants, none of which are currently available in Whole Foods Market stores, include: Bonny (New York), Cotto (New York), Folkland Foods (Pennsylvania), HEYDOH (New York), HOL Health Club (New York), Joon Pistachios (California), Sababa Foods (New York), Tea with Tae (Colorado), üm (California) and Yah Yah Yah (Colorado).

"These ten brands represent the flavors and trends our customers are craving, like authentic flavors rooted in family heritage, ingredients they can trust, and a genuine connection to the people behind their food and beverages," said Lisa Tosun, Senior Forager for Emerging Brands at Whole Foods Market. "From heritage pistachio recipes and single-origin Taiwanese soy sauce to functional mushroom sparkling water and Middle Eastern-inspired coffee lattes, this cohort is the future of food discovery, and we are thrilled to support their journey through LEAP."

Once the program concludes, each brand's products will be evaluated for placement on Whole Foods Market shelves.

"As an Emerging Brands Forager, I have the privilege of working alongside the entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of grocery," said Mindy Hauge, Principal Forager for Emerging Brands at Whole Foods Market. "This year's Early Growth cohort is an exceptional group of founders with bold ideas and products that truly stand out. I am excited to support them as they take this next step and work toward earning a place on Whole Foods Market shelves."

Since 2022, the LEAP Early Growth cohort has served as a launchpad for emerging brands, with a total of 40 brands having participated in the program. Of the 10 brands in the 2025 cohort, 9 have already earned a spot on Whole Foods Market shelves, with one more launching in November.

About Whole Foods Market

Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods Market is the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the United States. Part of Amazon's Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 545 stores across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Amazon-pr@amazon.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AMZNnasdaq:amzn
AMZN
The Conversation (0)
Earth Alive

Earth Alive

Keep Reading...
National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

Research paper examines why diversity, equity and inclusion should be a foundational element of musculoskeletal disorder prevention and provides equitable solutions to minimize worker risks While efforts have been made in recent years to increase workplace safety through regulations, innovative... Keep Reading...
Amazon Games Reveals New World: Aeternum, Releasing October 15 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Amazon Games Reveals New World: Aeternum, Releasing October 15 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Thrilling action RPG debuts on consoles with major content update and cross-play functionality Today, Amazon Games announced New World: Aeternum , a thrilling and content-rich action RPG featuring real-time combat and set in a vast and mysterious world where players have the freedom to choose... Keep Reading...
Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation a leader in precise positioning technologies for automotive, IoT, and mobile applications, today announced its use of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), to help support running Swift's Skylark® Precise Positioning Service workloads.... Keep Reading...
Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Prime members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive Grubhub offers with Grubhub+—a $120 annual value For a limited time, Prime members can also save $5 on a Grubhub order over $25 from now through June 2 Amazon (NASDAQ:... Keep Reading...
AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core integrates with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver generative AI-driven insights and streamline manual processes for enterprise customers Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

GoldInxs Advances Fishpot Toward Maiden Drill Program with New 3D IP Survey, Magnetic and Virtual DRILL Results

JAGUAR URANIUM REPORTS RARE EARTH OXIDES ASSOCIATED WITH URANIUM-PHOSPHATE-VANADIUM MINERALIZATION AT THE BERLIN ASSET IN COLOMBIA

Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Christine West to the Board of Directors

Spartan Metals Receives BLM Approval for Seven Additional Drill Sites at its Tungstonia Claims, Nevada

Related News

oil and gas investing

McKinsey: Global Energy Shock Absorbers Are Wearing Thin

tungsten investing

Spanish Miner Abenójar Eyes London IPO for Tungsten Project

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Advances Fishpot Toward Maiden Drill Program with New 3D IP Survey, Magnetic and Virtual DRILL Results

energy investing

JAGUAR URANIUM REPORTS RARE EARTH OXIDES ASSOCIATED WITH URANIUM-PHOSPHATE-VANADIUM MINERALIZATION AT THE BERLIN ASSET IN COLOMBIA

precious metals investing

Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Christine West to the Board of Directors

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Receives BLM Approval for Seven Additional Drill Sites at its Tungstonia Claims, Nevada

precious metals investing

Sranan Gold Announces Effective Date of Change of Auditor