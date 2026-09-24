Whole Foods Market Unveils the 2026 Local and Emerging Accelerator Program Early Growth Cohort

Ten emerging brands join the 12-week program designed to prepare the next generation of products for store shelves
Whole Foods Market today announced the 10 brands selected for the 2026 Early Growth cohort of its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP). Now in its fifth year, LEAP reflects Whole Foods Market's ongoing dedication to discovering and developing the next generation of local and emerging brands through hands-on mentorship, a tailored 12-week curriculum, and meaningful connections across the grocery industry. Participants may also qualify for a $25,000 equity investment from Whole Foods Market.
This year's cohort brings together 10 standout brands from across the country, chosen from more than 2,000 applications. The 2026 Early Growth participants, none of which are currently available in Whole Foods Market stores, include: Bonny (New York), Cotto (New York), Folkland Foods (Pennsylvania), HEYDOH (New York), HOL Health Club (New York), Joon Pistachios (California), Sababa Foods (New York), Tea with Tae (Colorado), üm (California) and Yah Yah Yah (Colorado).
"These ten brands represent the flavors and trends our customers are craving, like authentic flavors rooted in family heritage, ingredients they can trust, and a genuine connection to the people behind their food and beverages," said Lisa Tosun, Senior Forager for Emerging Brands at Whole Foods Market. "From heritage pistachio recipes and single-origin Taiwanese soy sauce to functional mushroom sparkling water and Middle Eastern-inspired coffee lattes, this cohort is the future of food discovery, and we are thrilled to support their journey through LEAP."
Once the program concludes, each brand's products will be evaluated for placement on Whole Foods Market shelves.
"As an Emerging Brands Forager, I have the privilege of working alongside the entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of grocery," said Mindy Hauge, Principal Forager for Emerging Brands at Whole Foods Market. "This year's Early Growth cohort is an exceptional group of founders with bold ideas and products that truly stand out. I am excited to support them as they take this next step and work toward earning a place on Whole Foods Market shelves."
Since 2022, the LEAP Early Growth cohort has served as a launchpad for emerging brands, with a total of 40 brands having participated in the program. Of the 10 brands in the 2025 cohort, 9 have already earned a spot on Whole Foods Market shelves, with one more launching in November.
About Whole Foods Market
Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods Market is the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the United States. Part of Amazon's Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 545 stores across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.
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