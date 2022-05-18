Precious MetalsInvesting News

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for the 2022 exploration program on its district scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The 2022 program is designed to further evaluate targets on the Betty and White Gold properties to follow up on 2021 exploration which continued to produce very encouraging results as well as to perform maiden drill testing on several other targets. A significant early-stage regional exploration program is also planned to identify and advance other targets on the Company's extensive and under explored land package. The 2022 $6 million program is fully funded and is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks, with additional detail on the various components of the program to be released in due course.

A district scale map outlining the Company's 2022 exploration work areas (Figure 1) as well as more detailed figures of key work areas can be found at https://whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/exploration-highlights/ .

"We expect 2022 to be another exciting year for White Gold as we build on the success of our 2021 program where we made a very significant new high-grade gold discovery on our Betty property and continued to expand the large footprint of mineralization at the Ryan's Surprise/Ulli's Ridge Zones. These results further demonstrate the expansiveness of gold mineralization in the White Gold district and the potential for continuing to increase our significant defined gold resources. In 2022 we have designed a very impactful program to further diamond drill test these recent high-grade gold discoveries as well as advance other high-priority targets across our expansive and underexplored land package. Extensive review and analysis performed in the off-season has also provided insightful new interpretations on several projects which we are excited to integrate into our methodical program," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer

Highlights Include:

  • 7,500m of drilling, including 5,000m of diamond drilling, 1,000m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 1,500m of rotary air blast (RAB) drilling.
  • Drilling at the Betty Ford target will test for extensions of the near surface breccia-hosted high grade gold zone, where 2021 maiden diamond drilling intersected 3.46 g/t Au over 50.0m in hole BETFD21D003 and 1.17 g/t Au over 48.0m in hole BETFD21D001 (Figure 2).
  • Maiden diamond drilling at the Mascot target, 5km east of the Betty Ford discovery to test mineralized zones identified in historical RC drilling which included 2.62 g/t Au over 41.1m in hole BETR12-022 at the Page zone, 29.75 g/t Au over 3.10m in BETR12-012 and 2.19 g/t Au over 10.7m in BETR12-014 at the Boop zone, and 1.48 g/t Au over 21.3m in BETR12-007 at the Davis zone.
  • Additional prospective targets at the Betty property will be tested with RC and RAB drilling.
  • Diamond drilling on the White Gold property will be focused on the Ryan's Surprise and Ulli's Ridge target area (Figure 3). Drilling will be carried out to test the gap area between Ryan's Surprise and Ulli's Ridge to determine if they are part of the same mineralized zone and to further test the high-grade gold discovery at Ulli's Ridge where 2021 maiden diamond drilling intersected 6.94 g/t Au over 19.5 m in hole WHTULR21D004.
  • Focused prospecting will be carried out along the 6.5 km long NNW gold and arsenic soil geochemical trend (Ryan's Trend) located 2km west of Golden Saddle, with plans to test high priority anomalies with RAB drilling.
  • A regional early-stage exploration program based on the Company's proven methodologies will include 10 properties with the goal of identifying and defining new targets.
  • Further details on the 2022 drilling and other exploration programs will be announced in the coming weeks and months in respect of the different components of the programs.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b55f1e6e-da14-40c5-ab90-02939c12f3ca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89d9b71b-19f4-4796-b0cc-627c8600acbb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9384d7a-0b92-4b3e-817b-2ce31a6c5b36

2022 Exploration Program Overview

Betty Property
The Betty property is strategically located in the southern part of the Company's land package, approximately 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN) Casino porphyry deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 14.5 Moz gold & 7.6 Blbs copper and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz gold and 3.3 Blb copper ( 4) ) and 40 km east of Newmont Corporation's (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) Coffee gold deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz gold ( 3) ). The property covers the eastern strike extension of the east-trending dextral strike-slip Coffee Creek Fault which exerts important structural controls on gold mineralization at the Coffee deposit.

Planned 2022 drilling at Betty includes a combination of diamond drilling, reverse circulation (RC) and rotary air blast (RAB) drilling on several prospective targets, the most notable being the Betty Ford and Mascot targets.

At Betty Ford, maiden diamond drilling in 2021 intersected a newly identified polylithic breccia unit that hosts significant near-surface gold mineralization (see Company news release dated Nov. 17, 2021, available on SEDAR). Hole BETFD21D001 intersected 1.17 g/t Au over 48.0m from 19.0m downhole, and hole BETFD21D003, located 100m to the east, intersected 3.46 g/t Au over 50.0m from 33.0 m downhole. This year additional diamond drilling and RC drilling will further evaluate the Betty Ford target to determine the extent and continuity of mineralization.

A maiden diamond drilling program is also planned at the Mascot target which is located approximately 5 km east-southeast of the Betty Ford. The Mascot area is underlain by intrusive rocks and covers a large cluster of gold soil geochemical anomalies measuring 4km E-W x 4km N-S. In 2012, previous operator Ethos Gold Corp. ("Ethos") carried out an RC drilling program at Mascot, completing 61 holes totalling 7,132 m. Ethos's drilling targeted gold soil anomalies with 50m sample spacings. In 2020 the Company carried out infill soil sampling at 25m spacings to better define the anomalies. Additionally, a new structural geological interpretation has helped to better identify structural controls on gold mineralization (see Company news release dated August 11, 2021, available on SEDAR). The 2022 diamond drilling will test 3 of the highest priority mineralized zones identified in the Ethos RC program, including the Page zone (2.62 g/t Au over 41.1 m in hole BETR12-022), the Boop zone (29.75 g/t Au over 3.10m in BETR12-012 and 2.19 g/t Au over 10.7 m in BETR12-014) and the Davis zone (1.48 g/t Au over 21.3 m in BETR12-007).

A combination of RC and RAB drilling will also test several additional targets elsewhere on the property including the Black Betty target located directly on the Coffee Creek Fault approximately 5km west-northwest of Betty Ford and the Betty Grable target which may represent a strike extension of the Betty Ford 1.5 km to the west.

White Gold Property
The White Gold property hosts the Company's flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which have a current combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au (1) . Exploration drilling over the past 2 seasons has focused on identifying new zones of gold mineralization proximal to the deposits with potential to increase the project's total gold resource base.

Planned 2022 diamond drilling will focus on the Ryan's Surprise and Ulli's Ridge targets, with drilling targeting 3 separate areas: 1) testing of the area between the Ryan's Surprise and Ulli's Ridge targets to determine if they are part of the same mineralized zone; 2) test the strike and depth extents of high-grade gold encountered in the 2021 maiden diamond drilling program at Ulli's Ridge which was highlighted by 6.94 g/t Au over 19.5 m in hole WHTULR21D004 and 3) infill drilling at Ryan's Surprise to extend and/or connect zones previously identified.

A focused prosecting program is also planned to evaluate the 6.5 km long north-northwest gold and arsenic soil geochemical trend, referred to here as the Ryan's Trend, which is located approximately 2km west of the Golden Saddle deposit and which also hosts the Ryan's Surprise and Ulli's Ridge Targets. Targets will be ranked based on prospecting results and will be RAB drill tested later in the field season. The Company views this area as being highly prospective for new discoveries.

Regional Program

A significant regional exploration program will also be carried out on 10 additional early-stage properties. Work will include geological mapping and prospecting, soil geochemical surveys, LiDAR surveys and drone-borne magnetic surveys. The goal of these programs is to identify new targets that will become the focus of follow-up exploration.

All drill hole intercepts reported in this news release are core and/or RC lengths. Currently there is insufficient data to estimate true thickness.

About White Gold Corp.
The Company owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 350,000 hectares representing over 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold property hosts the Company's Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which have a mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au (1) . Mineralization on the Golden Saddle and Arc is also known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate. The Company's recently acquired VG Deposit also hosts an Inferred gold resource of 267,600 ounces at 1.62 g/t Au (2) . Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.17 Moz at 1.46 g/t Au, and Inferred Resources of 0.50 Moz at 1.32 g/t Au (3) , and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 14.5 Moz Au and 7.6 Blb Cu and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz Au and 3.3 Blb Cu (4) . For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon Canada", Effective Date May 15, 2020, Report Date July 10, 2020, prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., and Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., available on SEDAR.
(2) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "Technical Report for the QV Project, Yukon, Canada", Effective Date October 15, 2021, Report Date November 15, 2021, available on SEDAR.
(3) See Newmont Corporation news release titled "Newmont Reports 2021 Mineral Reserves of 93 Million Gold Ounces and 65 Million Gold Equivalent Ounces", dated February 24, 2022: https://www.newmont.com/investors/news-release/default.aspx .
(4) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment", Effective Date June 22, 2021, Report Date August 2, 2021 , prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., and Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., available on SEDAR.

Qualified Person
Terry Brace, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: the expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties; the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals for the Offering; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; ongoing uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Contact Information:
David D'Onofrio
Chief Executive Officer
White Gold Corp.
(647) 930-1880
ir@whitegoldcorp.ca

To Book a Meeting with Management: https://whitegoldcorp.ca/contact/request-information/


Primary Logo

White GoldTSXV:WGOPrecious Metals Investing
WGO:CA
White Gold

White Gold

Overview

White Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company operating in the prolific White Gold District of Yukon, Canada.

White Gold's district scale land package spans over 420,000 hectares, representing 40% of the District and includes defined gold deposits and exciting exploration targets. The Company's gold resources include its flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which collectively contain Indicated Resources of 1,140,000 ounce at 2.28 g/t Au and Inferred resources of 402,100 ounces at 1.39 g/t Au, and the VG deposit which contains Inferred Resources of 267,600 at 1.62 g/t Au all of which remain open for expansion.

Led by Shawn Ryan, our experienced team have developed an innovative data driven exploration strategy that continues to deliver significant new discoveries, while advancing a robust pipeline of exciting early-stage projects. Strategic shareholders include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC),.

Company Highlights

  • Largest landholder in the Yukon's White Gold district, owning over 40 percent of all claims.
  • Flagship Golden Saddle deposit has an indicated resource of 1.04 million ounces grading 2.26 g/t gold, and an inferred resource of 508,700 ounces grading at 1.48 g/t gold.
  • Strong pipeline of high-grade gold exploration discoveries, including Vertigo, GS West, Ryan's Surprise targets, among multiple others.
  • Recently acquired QV property has a historical resource of 230,000 inferred ounces of gold.
  • Strategic partners with Agnico Eagle and Kinross, each owning 19 percent of the company.
  • $13 million fully funded 2019 exploration program across its land package, including on the White Gold, JP Ross and QV properties.
  • Proprietary data-driven exploration methodology, based on extensive historical exploration database.
  • Operating exclusively in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Yukon, Canada.
  • Experienced management team has been involved with every major gold discovery in the White Gold district.

Key Projects

White Gold's Ownership Structure

White Gold has two strategic shareholders in the company: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Kinross Gold Corporation, each owning 19 percent of White Gold Corp, while sharing their wealth of technical support and experience.

Along with the company's major shareholders, White Gold's management team has extensive experience, including Shawn Ryan (Chief Technical Officer, world-famous prospector), Jodie Gibson (VP of Exploration, part of the exploration team that first discovered the Golden Saddle by Underworld Resources, which was acquired by Kinross for over $130M), and Dr. Robert Carpenter (Director, founder of Kaminak, which discovered and sold the Coffee deposit to Goldcorp for over $530 million). Each member of management has been directly involved in each of the District's major gold discoveries.

The White Gold District

The Yukon's White Gold district lies in the Tintina gold belt, a 200-kilometer-wide by 1,200 kilometer-long arc the extends from northern British Columbia into southwestern Alaska. The district was made famous in the 1896 Klondike gold rush and has historically produced 20 million ounces of placer gold. Interest in the district was reignited in 2007, primarily by Underworld's Golden Saddle discovery, and over seven million ounces of gold have been discovered since then.

Due to the prolific nature of the area, the Yukon government launched the Yukon Resource Gateway project in September 2017. The Yukon and federal governments dedicated over $360 million to improve road access into primarily two mineral-rich areas in the Yukon, which pass directly through White Gold's land package. The project is expected to help upgrade approximately 650 kilometers of road and help build or replace numerous bridges, culverts and stream crossings. The main roadway will travel through several of White Gold's properties, and through Newmont Goldcorp's Coffee project and Western Copper's Casino project, improving the road accessibility of much of the district.

Drones to Drills™ Technology

White Gold's Shawn Ryan has developed a proprietary exploration technology with GroundTruth Exploration Inc. The technology allows for year-round exploration and has a much smaller environmental footprint compared to traditional exploration methods. The technology includes the utilization of aerial drone surveys to capture images of the area which are then combined with current project scale imagery at an ultra-high resolution. Providing mineral exploration companies both effective and efficient exploration programs.

Flagship Property: White Gold

In May 2017, White Gold acquired a 100 percent interest in the properties held by Kinross in the White Gold District in the Yukon. The acquisition consisted of the White Gold property, among others. Under the terms of the agreement, Kinross attained its 19 percent interest in White Gold.

The over 34,000-hectare property is comprised of over 1,700 claims approximately 95 kilometers south of Dawson City, Yukon. The property is accessible by helicopter, airstrip and barge, and a 100-person mine camp is located nearby at the Thistle Creek camp. White Gold is aggressively developing two key deposits on the property: Golden Saddle and Arc.

Golden Saddle Deposit

The Golden Saddle deposit trends northeast and is comprised of zones of structurally-controlled gold mineralization that are commonly associated with fracture-controlled pyrite, quartz flooded breccias and stockwork quartz veins.

During the company's 2018 exploration program, White Gold discovered a new shallow zone of mineralization on trend with the existing Golden Saddle deposit. The new zone, Golden Saddle West (GS West), is located approximately 750 meters west of the Golden Saddle deposit and is on trend with several other nearby targets, including Ryan's Surprise. GS West continues to be open at depth and along strike. Some highlighted drill intervals from the zone include 24 meters grading 1.92 g/t gold and 10 meters grading 2.97 g/t gold. White Gold continues to expand the Golden Saddle deposit throughout the exploration program by identifying the Golden Saddle Upper zone (GS Upper zone).

Arc Deposit

The Arc zone is south of and adjacent to the Golden Saddle deposit. In 2017, White Gold was able to extend the strike length by 250 meters and intercepts of 12.19 meters grading at 1.52 g/t gold were recovered from the property.

2019 White Gold Property Resource Estimate Update

In June 2019, White Gold released an updated mineral resource estimate for the White Gold property. The report outlined an indicated resource of 1.03 million ounces grading 2.26 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 508,700 ounces grading at 1.48 g/t gold from the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits. Within that, there is a high-grade core that holds 832,000 gold ounces at a grade of 2.96 g/t gold indicated and 107,000 ounces at 3.18 g/t gold inferred using a cutoff greater than 1 g/t gold . Overall, White Gold was able to increase its resource at Golden Saddle and Arc by 25 percent in this update. Golden Saddle and Arc mineralization remains open along strike and down dip.

Ryan's Surprise Discovery

During the 2018 exploration season, Ryan's Surprise was discovered, located two kilometers west along trend of the Golden Saddle deposit. Ryan's Surprise is another significant discovery and has drill results including 20.64 g/t gold over a 6.1-meter intercept and 5.02 g/t gold over 13.2 meters. The discovery of the deposit was due to an 800-meter by 115-meter soil anomaly that returned values of up to 1,576 ppb gold. The showing is on trend with the Golden Saddle deposit, but the area between the showing and deposit remains historically unexplored.

Moving forward

White Gold will be conducting additional exploration on the property in order to expand the resource. Exploration will also be focused on testing and identifying new targets on the property.

White-Stewart

The 193,832-hectare White-Stewart property is comprised of 9,665 claims that sit along an 80-kilometer trend adjacent to the White Gold and JP Ross properties. The property is accessible by road, airstrip, barge, and helicopter and offers early-stage and drill-ready targets. Most of the claims on the property lie along the proposed road that will connect Newmont Goldcorp's Coffee project and Dawson City.

JP Ross

The JP Ross property is comprised of 2,251 claims that cover approximately 45,600 hectares and numerous placer gold bearing creeks. Historic exploration conducted by Underworld Resources and Kinross includes geochemical surveys, trenching, airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys and 8,592 meters of drilling. There are currently 14 known target areas and large portions of the property are still unexplored.

Vertigo target

In August 2018, White Gold encountered a near-surface high-grade gold mineralization along the Vertical trend on the JP Ross property. The Vertigo discovery had drill results of up to 23.4g/t gold and 145 g/t silver over a 24.3-meter intercept from surface, ending in mineralization, including 59.3 g/t gold and 388 g/t silver over 3.05 meters. The discovery's grab samples also included 257 g/t gold and 293 g/t silver over a 1.1-kilometer strike length. The mineralization covers at least 10 individual mineralized zones over a 350-meter by 1,000-meter area that has similar geological features to the nearby Golden Saddle deposit. Some of the identified zones have been traced up to 400 meters along strike and remains open in all directions.

Strong mineralization was also identified along a 1.1-kilometer northwest trend that remains open in all directions. In Fall 2018, White Gold also staked an additional 717 claims adjacent to the west and south of the JP Ross property, securing the land position surrounding the Vertigo discovery.

The company's 2019 exploration program includes 10,000 meters of diamond drilling at Vertigo to test the geometry of the target.

Black Hills

Black Hills is a large claim block comprised of 2,670 claims that covers significant placer gold bearing creeks. The property has three drill-ready targets and multiple, untested in-soil gold anomalies. Mineralization found at Black Hills is associated with strong quartz-sericite alteration, brecciation, quartz vein development along regional-scale fault zones. Prior exploration has left a large database comprised of soil and rock sampling, geologic mapping, airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys, trenching, and diamond core drilling.

Brew

The Brew property offers three linear in-soil gold anomalies along a 4.5-kilometer gold-molybdenum trend and values of up to 874 ppb gold have been recovered. The property displays similar structural and lithologic settings to that found on the adjacent White Gold property. The property will be drill-ready with some minor additional work.

Pedlar

The Pedlar property could potentially contain a copper-molybdenum porphyry system located 27 kilometers from Western Copper's Casino project.

QV Gold

In March 2019, White Gold acquired the 16,335-hectare QV gold project from Comstock Metals. The property is contiguous to the company's White Gold property and located 20 kilometers southwest of the Vertigo discovery. Shawn Ryan optioned the property to Comstock Metals in 2010.

Historical 2014 resource estimate

The VG zone deposit resides on the southern end of the property where the majority of the historical work has been completed. In 2014, Comstock Metals released a maiden resource estimate for the VG deposit. The report outlined an inferred resource of 4.4 million tonnes grading 1.65 g/t gold when using a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off.

Exploration

The mineralization at the QV project occurs along a northeast-trending and south-dipping structural zone that has been traced for over 700 meters at the surface. The VG deposit is open along strike and at depth and shares similarities to the Golden Saddle deposit in terms of structural setting and mineralization style. Highlights from historical drilling at this location include 42 meters grading 2.23 g/t gold, 42.3 meters grading 1.76 g/t gold and 42.6 meters grading 1.36 g/t gold.

In 2017, six diamond drill holes were completed on the VG deposit and expanded the footprint of known mineralization. Significant results include 45.5 meters grading 1.42 g/t gold and 51.2 meters grading 1.48 g/t gold.

Additional work completed on the property includes soil sampling, GT probe sampling, IP resistivity surveys, airborne magnetic-radiometric surveys, geological mapping, prospecting and RAB drilling. The work has resulted in the discovery of three zones of interest: Stewart, Tetra and Shadow.

Large portions of the property still remain unexplored.

Stewart

The Stewart zone is five kilometers north-northwest of the VG deposit and consists of a 1.5-kilometer east to west trending in-soil anomaly. The anomaly has returned values of up to 274.1 ppb gold and anomalous bismuth, silver, tellurium and molybdenum.

Tetra

The Tetra zone is eight kilometers north of the VG deposit and consists of a 1.5-kilometer east to west trending in-soil anomaly. The anomaly has returned values of up to 151.1 ppb gold.

Shadow

The Shadow zone is 12 kilometers north of the VG deposit and consists of multiple in-soil gold anomalies that have returned values of up to 514 ppb gold. The anomalies cover an area up to 2.7 kilometers long and are associated with a series of northwest and east-northeast trending structures. Strong anomalous values of silver, lead, bismuth, arsenic and molybdenum have been recovered from the area.

Sixty Mile

The 56,097-hectare Sixty Mile property is located 50 kilometers west of Dawson City, Yukon on the Sixty Mile River. The property is comprised of 2,827 claims and is accessible by road. The district that the property rests in is underexplored but has seen significant historical placer gold production of approximately 0.5 million ounces.

The district also features mineralization that is associated with the Sixty Mile-Pika (SMP) fault system and Cretaceous intrusions and offers the potential for structurally-controlled gold-silver and gold-copper skarns and a copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry-style mineralization.

Cali target

The Cali target is a 2,500-meter by 250-meter gold soil anomaly associated with the northeast extension of the SMP fault. In-soil gold values range from trace to 284.2 ppb gold and are associated with anomalous gold-arsenic-bismuth-copper-lead. Historic rock grab samples from the property have returned values of up to 1.41 g/t gold and 0.55 percent copper.

Nine target

The Nine target is an 850-meter by 500-meter in-soil gold anomaly with values that range from 525.7 ppb gold and is associated with anomalous gold-bismuth-lead-tellurium values. Historic grab samples from the property have returned grades up to 4.32 g/t gold.

Hart and Chant target

The Hart and Chant target has returned multiple in-soil gold anomalies over a four-kilometer trend along Hart Mountain Gold. In-soil anomalies are associated with anomalous silver-bismuth-tellurium and have returned values up to 645 ppb gold.

Nolan

White Gold has uncovered at least seven new in-soil gold trends and has recovered values of up to 539 ppb gold. White Gold intends to further explore the property in upcoming work programs.

Klondike

The 12,794-hectare Klondike property is comprised of 635 claims and is located 30 kilometers south of Dawson City, Yukon. The property resides in the historic Klondike goldfields and every claim block is accessible by road. The property offers the potential for structurally-controlled high-grade gold-bearing quartz veins and VMS-style gold-copper-silver mineralizations.

Hunker block

The Hunker block overlies the headwaters of five of the richest placer creeks in the Klondike goldfields. Prior exploration was focused on the King Zone, a 1,600-meter by 1,600-meter in-soil gold anomaly in the southern portion of the claim block. The northern part of the block has seen minor exploration despite known historic gold and copper-rich occurrences.

IND block

The IND block is a drill-ready targeted centered on an open two-kilometer by 500-meter anomaly associated with arsenic-bismuth-molybdenum and has returned values up to 1,273.7 ppb gold. Historic work on the block includes soil sampling, geological mapping, ground magnetic surveys, trenching and drilling. The mineralization has been associated with an east-to-west oriented zone of stockwork quartz veining and fracturing.

Money

The 25,147-hectare Money property is comprised of 1,258 claims that border numerous historic mineral occurrences and placer gold bearing creeks. The property is accessible by airstrip, barge, road and helicopter and is approximately 70 kilometers southwest of Dawson City.

Mineralization on the property is primarily associated with the east to west oriented faults and associated plays that are similar to the structures found at the White Gold and Coffee deposits to the south. The property also offers the potential for intrusion-related gold or copper-gold porphyry-style mineralizations.

Lira target

The Lira target is a 400-meter in-soil gold anomaly associated with an east to northeast oriented shear zone. Grab samples from the zones returned values up to 110 g/t gold and historic trench results include intercepts over 10 meters grading up to 13.3 g/t gold.

Dime

The Dime property is comprised of three large east-trending in soil arsenic-lead-antimony-gold values. In soil values have returned up to 6.1 g/t gold are associated with zones of silicification, brecciation, and quartz vein development along east to west structural corridors. Historic exploration highlights from the property include a 20-meter trench that graded 1.01 g/t gold and a 1.45-meter long drill hole that graded 8.32 g/t gold.

Coffee Trend East

The 43,822-hectare property is comprised of 2,196 claims that cover the eastern extension of Coffee Creek fault. The property is accessible by airstrip, barge and helicopter and is located immediately east of Newmont Goldcorp's Coffee project and immediately northeast of Western Copper's Casino project. It hosts eight known zones of mineralization and numerous untested targets.

Over $13 million has been spent on exploration by previous companies who established extensive geochemical and geophysical databases. The property can potentially host at least three styles of mineralization, including intrusion-related gold and both Coffee and White Gold-style structurally-controlled gold.

White trend

The White trend offers multiple zones of anomalous in-soil gold and has returned over 800 meters grading 1.96 g/t gold and has been associated with anomalous arsenic and antimony values. The anomalous zone is associated with pervasive sericite alteration along the second and third-order fault splays off the Coffee Creek fault and has a structure similar in setting, alteration and geochemistry to the adjacent Coffee deposit.

Mascot trend

The Mascot trend is a northeast oriented three-kilometer by one-kilometer trend of anomalous gold-silver-arsenic-bismuth-lead-antimony-zinc in soil anomalies that have returned values of up to 7.3 ppm gold. Historic drilling highlights from the Mascot trend include 13.7 meters grading 701 g/t gold and 209 g/t silver, 3.1 meters grading 29.8 g/t gold and 21.3 meters grading 1.5 g/t gold.

Betty

The Betty property is located along the extension of the Coffee Creek fault and has returned soil assay results of up to 7,288 ppb gold. Recent drilling at Betty resulted in the discovery of near-surface gold mineralization along the eastern extension of the Coffee Creek fault. The Betty Ford target returned 50.29 meters grading 1.08 g/t gold, including 9.41 meters grading 2.24 g/t gold. White gold was able to intersect mineralization in every hole at the Betty White target and recovered values of up to 3.61 g/t gold.

Hayes

The Hayes property has offered up three new gold-arsenic soil anomalies along the eastern extension of the Coffee Creek fault and has similar mineralization to the Coffee deposit. Results of up to 330 ppb gold have been recovered from the property.

Coffee Trend West

The Coffee Trend West property is comprised of three claim blocks that are located 110 kilometers southwest of Dawson City, Yukon. The total land package of the property totals 13,247 hectares and consists of 666 claims. White Gold is focused primarily on the early-stage Wolf and Line blocks. The blocks are located west of the Coffee project, but have the potential to offer structurally-controlled gold and intrusion-related gold-silver-copper-molybdenum mineralizations.

Wolf block

The Wolf block features a 4.8-kilometer by 500-meter wide in-soil gold anomaly that has returned values of trace amounts to 357.8 ppb gold that has been associated with strongly altered felsic and mafic volcanic units that offer anomalous gold-arsenic-bismuth-copper-molybdenum values.

Line block

The Line block property overlies the northern portion of the Moosehorn placer district and offers multiple in-soil gold anomalies with values that range from trace to 569 ppb gold.

Carlisle

The Carlisle property is directly adjacent to the Coffee project. The property has similar mineralization styles as the Coffee deposit and has returned up to 285 ppb gold.

Beaver Creek

The 10,214-hectare Beaver Creek property is comprised of 505 underexplored claims that offer significant exploration opportunities. The property is 45 kilometers northeast of Beaver Creek, Yukon and is located near to BCGold's Wels property, which has returned 45 meters of 8.8 g/t gold from a 2014 trenching program and intersects of 19.5 meters grading 3.3 g/t gold.

White Gold believes that there is the potential for a structurally-controlled and intrusion-related gold mineralization to be found at the Beaver Creek property. The property is accessible by helicopter and is comprised of two claim blocks: Pilot and Wells.

Pilot block

The Pilot block is comprised of an east to west oriented 1.1-kilometer by 500-meter trend of anomalous gold. Soil samples have returned trace amounts to 193 ppb gold with anomalous values of antimony and arsenic. The trend covers the headwaters of the historic placer producing Beaver Creek and the northern portion of the property has not been explored.

Wells block

The Wells block is located immediately north of BCGold's Wels property. Minor exploration has been conducted on the property and primarily consists of ridge and spur-style soil reconnaissance work. Results from the soil samples collected consists of strong anomalous arsenic, antimony and gold values that range from trace amounts to 1,698 ppb gold.

Management Team

Shawn Ryan — Chief Technical Advisor

Shawn Ryan has over 30 years of experience in prospecting for gold in the Yukon. His work in the Yukon has led to the discovery of the White Gold, Coffee and QV project. He is the founder and technical advisor of GroundTruth Exploration and is the founder of RyanWood Exploration, the company that started the second gold rush in the Yukon in 2009. Ryan has also been the recipient of the Yukon Chamber of Miner Prospector of the Year Award in 1998, the 2010 Spud Huestis Award and the 2011 PDAC Prospector of the Year Award.

David D'Onofrio — CEO

David D'Onofrio has over 10 years of experience financing and advising resource companies globally. Deep capital markets expertise with a track record of success.

Terry Brace, P.Geo. — VP Exploration

Terry brings over 25 years of diversified experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry, covering exploration, environmental management, project permitting, human resources management and community relations. Terry has held senior positions with major, mid-tier and junior companies including Teck Resources, Noranda, Pan American Silver, Cornerstone Resources and Thundermin Resources. During that time, Terry worked on and managed projects in several regions of Canada and in Latin America, with a focus on precious and base metals in a wide range of deposit types. From 2008 through 2013 he served as Vice President Exploration for Cornerstone Resources and most recently as Senior Exploration Geologist with Pan American Silver in Timmins, Ontario.

Mr. Brace holds a Master of Science degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in earth sciences (geology) from Memorial University of Newfoundland and a diploma in human resources management from McMaster University. Terry is a registered professional geoscientist (P.Geo.) in the provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Robert Carpenter, P.Geo. — Director

Robert Carpenter has 25 years of experience as a mining company executive and professional geologist. He founded Kaminak Gold Corporation where he was the President and CEO for seven years. Carpenter took the company public and was responsible for a three-million-ounce discovery on the Coffee project before the company was acquired by Goldcorp Inc for over $530M. He is the recipient of the 2010 Huestis Award for Excellence in Prospecting and Mineral Excellence. He has a Ph.D. from Western University.

FWB:29W

White Gold Corp Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed C$6 Million Private Placement Led by Eric Sprott; Agnico Eagle and Kinross Maintain 17.1 Percent Interest

Further to its news release dated May 15, 2020, White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 6,666,667 common shares (the “FT Shares”) of the Company, issued on a flow-through basis at a price of C$0.90 per FT Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$6,000,000 (the “Offering”). Participants include Eric Sprott, certain funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, and insiders Pat DiCapo and David D’Onofrio. Upon closing of the Offering, the Company will have net working capital of approximately C$9M.

Pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) (“Agnico”) dated December 13, 2016, Agnico has maintained its 17.1% interest in the Company following the Offering. Additionally, pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) (“Kinross”) dated June 14, 2017, Kinross has maintained its 17.1% interest in the Company following the Offering. In addition, certain other insiders of the Company (and together with Agnico and Kinross, the “Insiders”) acquired an aggregate of 611,112 FT Shares pursuant to the Offering.

FWB:29W

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Subscribed C$6 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares; Agnico Eagle and Kinross to Maintain Interest; Eric Sprott to Participate

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl:WHGOF, FRA:29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 6,666,667 common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company to be issued on a flow-through basis at a price of C$0.90 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$6,000,000 (the “Offering”). Participants in the Offering include Eric Sprott, certain funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, Pat DiCapo and David D’Onofrio.

Pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) (“Agnico”) dated December 13, 2016, Agnico has indicated that it intends to maintain its 17.1% interest in the Company. Additionally, pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) (“Kinross”) dated June 14, 2017, Kinross has indicated that it intends to maintain its 17.1% interest in the Company.

FWB:29W

White Gold Corp. Appoints Industry Veteran Terry Brace, as Vice President, Exploration

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC:WHGOF, FRA:29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Terry Brace, P. Geo. has joined the Company as Vice President of Exploration.

Terry brings over 25 years of diversified experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry, covering exploration, environmental management, project permitting, human resources management and community relations. Terry has held senior positions with major, mid-tier and junior companies including Teck Resources, Noranda, Pan American Silver, Cornerstone Resources and Thundermin Resources. During that time, Terry worked on and managed projects in several regions of Canada and in Latin America, with a focus on precious and base metals in a wide range of deposit types. From 2008 through 2013 he served as Vice President Exploration for Cornerstone Resources and most recently as Senior Exploration Geologist with Pan American Silver in Timmins, Ontario.

FWB:29W

White Gold Corp. Further Extends VG Deposit Mineralization and Advances New High Priority Targets in Close Proximity to VG Deposit on QV Property

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC: WHGOF, FRA:29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive RC drill results on its recently acquired VG Deposit located on the QV Property. The drilling extended known mineralization which remains open in all directions and shows similarities to the nearby Golden Saddle deposit. The QV Property was acquired in early 2019 and contains the VG Deposit, which hosts an historic inferred gold resource of 230,000 oz at 1.65 g/t Au(1) and several highly prospective undrilled targets in close proximity. The QV Property is historically underexplored and demonstrates strong similarities and prospective geology as that found on both the White Gold and JP Ross properties. Drilling in 2019 was designed to step-out on the VG deposit along strike to the NE and SW, and to infill gaps in the deposit’s historic resource model. The Company’s fully-funded $13 million 2019 exploration program, backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC), includes diamond drilling on the Vertigo target (JP Ross property), Golden Saddle & Arc deposits (White Gold property) as well as soil sampling, prospecting, GT Probe sampling, trenching and RAB/RC drilling on various other properties across the Company’s expansive land package located in the prolific White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights Include:

FWB:29W

White Gold Corp. Intercepts Significant Gold Values on Multiple New Drill Targets Across the White Gold Property

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC:WHGOF, FRA:29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drill results on multiple newly identified drill targets located across its White Gold property, in the prolific White Gold District, Yukon, Canada. Significant gold mineralization was encountered on several targets located in the area surrounding the Golden Saddle & Arc deposits. These targets were discovered through the Company’s proprietary, data driven exploration strategy and include the McKinnon East, Ulli’s Ridge, Minneapolis Creek and several other targets. The 2019 RAB drill program was designed to drill a limited number of holes per target as a preliminary evaluation of the target areas with preliminary drilling of the additional new targets and follow up to be performed in 2020. White Gold Corp’s fully-funded $13 million 2019 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) included diamond drilling on the Vertigo target (JP Ross property), Golden Saddle & Arc deposits (White Gold property) as well as soil sampling, prospecting, GT Probe, trenching and RAB/RC drilling on various other properties across the Company’s expansive land package located in the prolific White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights Include:

Fabled Silver Gold Amends Santa Maria Option Agreement

Fabled Silver Gold Amends Santa Maria Option Agreement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) wishes to announce that it has amended the payment schedule on May 17, 2022 under its option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Golden Minerals Company ("GMC") with respect to the Santa Maria Project

Pursuant to the terms of the terms of the amended Option Agreement, in order to acquire the Santa Maria Project, Fabled is now required make the final payment of US$2,000,000 previously due on December 4, 2022 as follows:

Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-02 - Mineralized Intersection Improves to 1,101 ppm Lithium over 730 Feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-02 - Mineralized Intersection Improves to 1,101 ppm Lithium over 730 Feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

TSXV: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that the remaining geochemical analyses have been received for borehole GEM22-02, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . These additional analyses from borehole GEM22-02 have extended the length of the previously-reported mineralized intersection (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated April 28, 2022 ) and improved the lithium grade to 1,101.73 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 730 feet (222.56 metres), including 2,217.69 ppm lithium over 130 feet (39.63 metres) and 3,304.34 ppm lithium over 50 feet (15.24 metres).

Metals Creek Drills 1.50 g/t Gold over 18.00 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Drills 1.50 g/t Gold over 18.00 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional diamond drill results from drill hole DL22-028 of the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-028 continue to define gold mineralization within main zone, south of the mine workings as well as intercepting mineralization within B-Zone at the past producing Dona Lake Gold mine. This hole targeted main zone stratigraphy outside the currently defined mineralized envelope, extending gold mineralization an additional 30m south within the deeper portion of the mineralized iron formation (See Figure 1, Schematic Long Section and Figure 2, Schematic X-Section) This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 424 meters below surface and returned a core length intercept of 2.56 grammes per ton(g/t) gold (Au) over 6.14 meters(m) ( 464.61 - 470.75m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 1.50 g/t Au over 18.00m (458.00 - 476.00m). A second zone of mineralization was intercepted (B-Zone) 473m below surface, which returned a core length intercept of 2.05 g/t Au over 9.11m, included in this is 8.88 g/t Au over 1.45m (See Table 1 Significant Results, Figure 2 Schematic X-section). Mineralization within the main zone intercept is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 5% with local pyrite. Magnetite rich sections with local pyrrhotite stringers are locally present. The B-Zone intercept is characterized by trace to 15% disseminated to stringer pyrrhotite with minor pyrite. B-Zone has seen limited drilling historically and represents a prospective target that remains open at depth.

Newrange Provides Exploration Update

Newrange Provides Exploration Update

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - May 17, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration projects in the Red Lake District of Ontario and the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada.

Empress Royalty's Tahuehueto Silver Stream Initiates Pre-Production

Empress Royalty's Tahuehueto Silver Stream Initiates Pre-Production

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Altaley Mining Corp. ("Altaley") has announced that pre-production has commenced at the Tahuehueto mine ("Tahuehueto" or the "Mine") where Empress holds a 100% silver stream. Altaley is the owner and operator of the mine and recently filed an updated technical report, including a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for Tahuehueto. The PFS indicates an increase in the overall economics of the project

"We would like to congratulate the Altaley team for bringing Tahuehueto into pre-production", stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "It is extremely rewarding to see our initial investment moving forward from a development stage asset into a producing mine and we look forward to start receiving revenue from this mine in Q2 2022. The Tahuehueto silver stream is an example of the type of well-structured investments Empress intends to bring into the portfolio, to generate great returns for our shareholders."

American Tower Corporation to Present at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Adam Smith, its Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the 9 th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York, New York, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast link for the event will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 221,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com .

