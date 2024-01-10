- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 15 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Century Lithium
Overview
Electric vehicles aren’t just the hottest trend in Silicon Valley anymore. With wider cultural acceptance of green power alternatives, more accessible technologies and increasingly supportive legislative action, analysts expect this market and the demand for metals that supply it to climb to exponential highs.
In the United States, the government has named lithium a vital component in electric vehicle batteries and a strategic metal of importance. In 2021, President Joe Biden announced a US$2.3 trillion Infrastructure Plan, which outlines the intent to bring electric cars fully to the mainstream with investments of US$174 billion to promote this technology and construct necessary charging stations. This significant spending demonstrates exciting early-mover investment opportunities for lithium production companies and electric industries alike.
Century Lithium (TSXV:LCE,OTCQX: CYDVF, Frankfurt:C1Z ) is a Canada-based advanced-stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100-percent-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Century Lithium is in the pilot stage of testing material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a feasibility study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.
In June 2022, Century Lithium announced positive results from the DLE portion of its lithium extraction facility (pilot plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada. Assays received from samples collected during continuous operating cycles in 2022 revealed an average lithium recovery of 99.5 percent within the DLE portion of the pilot plant. These high lithium recoveries were accompanied by high levels of impurity rejection.
Century Lithium’s pilot plant reached a milestone in the delivery of about 4,000 liters of concentrated lithium chloride solution to two laboratories in Canada for further testing in the production of lithium products.
Century Lithium’s pilot plant
“Each laboratory is now working to further treat the solutions – one to produce lithium carbonate, and the other, lithium hydroxide, as the final end product,” commented Bill Willoughby, president and CEO of Century Lithium. “These results will then be used to determine what additional steps are needed, if any, to attain battery-grade standards and evaluate the alternatives for producing these products in the ongoing feasibility study.”
In May 2022, Century Lithium acquired Enertopia’s (OTCMKTS:ENRT) 160-acre lithium project, located adjacent to its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Willoughby said the strategic acquisition will potentially aid in optimization and production schedule development for the company’s upcoming feasibility study.
The feasibility study is being conducted by Wood PLC, which has completed numerous studies for mining projects in Nevada, as well as relevant studies for various lithium projects globally. It was recently awarded a contract by Green Lithium, a mineral processing company, to build and operate the UK’s first large-scale commercial lithium refinery. Century Lithium also engaged thyssenkrupp nucera USA to provide the design and engineering for the chlor-alkali plant as part of the ongoing feasibility study on the Clayton Valley Lithium project.
The pilot plant has been designed for correct interaction and testing of the major components within the extraction process and assessment of the resulting lithium products. In May 2023, Century Lithium further confirmed the production of high-purity lithium carbonate grading 99.87 percent with lithium-bearing claystone. Several kilograms of high-purity lithium carbonate were made from the intermediate lithium solutions generated in January 2023 at the company's lithium extraction pilot plant. Following leaching and direct lithium extraction (DLE), solutions were shipped to Saltworks Technologies for final processing. Results showed consistency in the composition of both the DLE eluent produced by the pilot plant achieving 99.87 percent content versus 99.87 percent reported previously.
At the end of 2021, Century Lithium acquired a water rights permit from the state of Nevada, which allows for the appropriation of 1,770 acre-feet of groundwater per year for mining, milling and domestic applications. This amount represents the largest single volume of permitted water available in the Clayton Valley, which is a fully appropriated hydrogeographic basin. “Water resources in Nevada are limited, therefore the acquisition of this permit by Century Lithium represents a milestone which will secure a majority of the project’s future water requirements,” said Willoughby.
The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.
Sample material from the pilot plant for testing
“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive, low-cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Willoughby.
The company is using environment-friendly mining alternatives through saltwater and hydrochloric acid instead of the traditional freshwater and sulfuric acid methods. This significant proposal could mean Century Lithium will no longer compete for Nevada’s scarce freshwater resources for project advancement when it comes time for mining.
In August 2020, Century Lithium released the results of its pre-feasibility report (PFS), which provided a positive snapshot of Clayton Valley’s prospective production scope using sulfuric acid (the feasibility study will use hydrochloric acid – a greener alternative to sulfuric acid). Probable reserves stand at 213 million tonnes at 1,129 ppm lithium, with an average annual production of 27,400 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent and a mine life of over 40 years. Net present value (NPV 8 percent) was at US$1.03 billion, and the after-tax IRR stood at 25.8 percent, using a base case lithium carbonate price of US$9,500.
“This PFS is a major milestone for Century Lithium. These positive results take us closer to our goal of developing a potential world-class lithium deposit. Century Lithium’s land position and resources afford us the opportunity for a long-life project with low operating costs and potential to be a significant source of lithium for the United States,” Willoughby said at the time.
The company further announced its utilization of Koch Technology Solutions' (KTS) Li-Pro process for direct lithium extraction. The KTS equipment has been installed and is now operating at Century Lithium's lithium extraction pilot plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, USA.
Century Lithium received a provisional patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office. The patent-pending process encompasses the company's flowsheet, as developed at its pilot plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, and protects the company's intellectual property about the handling of solutions derived from the treatment of solid materials including clays from the Clayton Valley Lithium Project.
Company Highlights
- Century Lithium is one of a handful of advanced-stage companies that are working at a feasibility study level with an active pilot plant, and advancing towards production.
- The company has confirmed the production of high-purity lithium carbonate grading 99.87 percent with lithium-bearing claystone from its Clayton Valley Lithium project in Nevada, USA.
- Century Lithium has a water rights permit in place, thus securing a majority of the project’s future water requirement – something that very few companies hold.
- The Clayton Valley lithium project has an extensive surface deposit adjacent to Albemarle’s Silver Peak brine operation.
- The company released strong economic standing with its pre-feasibility study, using $9,500 as a base price of lithium carbonate, including a probable reserve estimate of 213 million tonnes (Mt) at 1,129 parts per million (ppm) lithium, internal rate of return (IRR) of 25.8 percent and capex of C$493 million. Lithium carbonate is now being contracted at $20,000 to $40,000/tonne.
- Century Lithium possesses very favorable economic and geographic positioning in leveraging current strong demand for lithium, world-class mining jurisdiction and an advanced-stage operation in their flagship Clayton Valley lithium project.
- The company is well-positioned to become a long-term, low-cost lithium domestic producer for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.
- The company achieved a significant milestone with the production of 99.94 percent lithium carbonate made from lithium-bearing claystone from its 100-percent-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project.
- The company recently engaged thyssenkrupp nucera to provide the design and engineering for the chlor-alkali plant as part of the ongoing feasibility study on the company’s Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The chlor-alkali plant is an essential component that will allow the Project to self-generate two key reagents required for processing lithium-bearing claystone through to a lithium carbonate product.
- Century Lithium has engaged Koch Technology Solutions' (KTS) equipment for KTS' Li-Pro process for direct lithium extraction.
Key Project
Clayton Valley Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Clayton Valley lithium project spans 5,430 acres in southwest Nevada and sits immediately east of Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The asset hosts tremendous potential with Century Lithium’s discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the brine field to the east and south of Angel Island.
Lithium mineralization occurs on the property within montmorillonite clays throughout the sediments to a depth of at least 150 meters. Metallurgical testing has indicated low-cost processing possibilities through leaching with low acid consumption of 126 kg/t and high lithium recovery of over 85 percent lithium. This lithium claystone deposit’s unique large flat-lying nature allows for mining with a low strip ratio due to minimal overburden and no interbedded waste, which is hugely economically advantageous for Century Lithium.
Lithium-enriched claystone on the surface at Clayton Valley Project, Nevada
Century Lithium has now successfully repeated steps from test mining through to the manufacture of battery-grade lithium carbonate. The results for lithium carbonate material assays were finalized by Saltworks and SGS Canada.
Management Team
Dr. William Willoughby - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Dr. William Willoughby is a mining engineer with 38 years of experience in all aspects of natural resources development. Since 2014, he has been principal and owner of the consulting firm Willoughby & Associates. Before that, he was president and COO of International Enexco, which was acquired by Denison Mines in 2014. He previously held various positions with Teck. Willoughby has been a professional engineer since 1985 and received his doctorate in mining engineering and metallurgy from the University of Idaho in 1989.
Bryan Disher - Chairman of the Board
Bryan Disher serves as a non-executive director of Century Lithium. Disher is a retired partner from PwC Canada and has 37 years of experience with the firm's practices in Canada, Australia, and Ukraine. He has assisted companies with public offerings in Canada and the United States, acquisitions, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and governance. He served on the board of directors of PwC Canada for eight years, including a term as chair. Disher has previously served as non-executive director for Rubicon Organics Inc., Minds + Machines Group Limited and Balmoral Resources. Disher is a CPA, CA and holds a bachelor of business administration from the University of New Brunswick.
Abraham (Braam) Jonker - Chief Financial Officer
Abraham Jonker is an accomplished financial leader in the mining industry with almost 30 years of experience. Jonker has played a pivotal role in several business recoveries and restructurings and was a key team member in management, and at the board level, in the strategic growth of some public companies. He has participated and overseen the raising of more than C$750 million in the form of equity and debt instruments in the mining industry. Jonker is a registered chartered accountant in British Columbia, England, Wales and South Africa. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the United Kingdom and holds a master’s degree in South African and international tax from Rand Afrikaans University, South Africa.
Spiros Cacos - Vice-president, Investor Relations
Spiros Cacos has over 20 years of investor relations experience, working with public mining companies, ranging from early-stage exploration and development to production. Most recently, Cacos served as vice president of investor relations for First Mining Gold, a Canadian gold development company listed on the TSX and OTCQX. It focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. Cacos’ prior roles include serving as vice president, investor relations for Group Eleven Resources, a mineral exploration company focused on advanced-stage zinc exploration in Ireland, and as director of investor relations for Great Panther Mining, a primary silver mining company, listed on the TSX and the NYSE, with two mining operations in Mexico. Cacos holds a Master’s degree in international relations and diplomacy, from the Schiller International University in Paris and a bachelor of arts from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia.
Todd S. Fayram - Senior Vice-president, Metallurgy
Todd Fayram is a 43-101 qualified engineer with a designation in metallurgical engineering. He holds a bachelor of science in mineral processing engineering and a masters of science in metallurgical engineering from Montana College of Mines and Technology. Fayram has over thirty -five years of experience, focusing on metallurgy, pyrometallurgy and extractive operations for multi-national mining and metals producers. He has held several positions with international mining and metals companies including projects in United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, and Australia. Experienced and trained in mineral processing, he also has extensive industrial experience in mining, crushing, mineral processing, hydrometallurgy, electrometallurgy, pyrometallurgy, environmental affairs and mineral economics.
Dr. Corby G. Anderson - Director
Dr. Corby Anderson is a registered engineer with nearly 40 years of global experience in industrial operations, corporate-level management, consulting, engineering design, research, and education. He is an expert in the fields of extractive metallurgy, mineral processing, waste minimization, and recycling. He holds a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from Montana State University and a master’s of science degree.
Adam Knight - Project Manager
Adam Knight is a professional mining engineer, active in the mining industry since 1994. Before joining Century Lithium, he worked as a consultant and project manager for Practical Mining, located in Elko, Nevada. He was vice-president of operations for EMC Metals until 2015. Before that, Knight worked in various operational capacities for Teranga Gold, Premier Magnesia, and AngloGold.
Daniel W. Kalmbach - Manager, Geology
Daniel Kalmbach has practiced geology for over 21 years and has held various positions with private and public companies in the field of geology. This experience includes greenfield and generative exploration, development, mining, and environmental science. He has supported and authored multiple technical reports on mineral properties.
Spodumene Identified at Higginsville Lithium District
Kali Metals Limited (ASX: KM1) (“Kali” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that preliminary exploration programs completed pre-IPO have identified and sampled lithium bearing pegmatites across multiple locations within the Higginsville District Scale tenement holding.
Highlights
- The Higginsville Lithium District comprises approximately 1,571km2, which has been separated into eight project areas (Figure 1)
- Spodumene identified in multiple areas at the Spargoville Project, one of the Company’s projects within the Higginsville Lithium District
- Assays from rock chip samples returned results up to 3.69% Li20, with highlighted results including:
- Parker-Grubb Prospect KCSA049 3.69% Li20, 349 ppm Ta
- Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA037 1.63% Li20, 258 ppm Ta
- Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA030 1.24% Li20, 136 ppm Ta
- Green Flame Prospect KCSA043 1.27% Li20, 41 ppm Ta
- Initial assays from rock chip samples at the Mt Henry Project returned a lithium result of 1.02% Li20, <10 ppm Ta in sample KCSA039
- First pass soil sampling program completed at Spargoville and Widgiemooltha Projects
- Ongoing soil sampling programs planned to cover all eight Projects in 2024
- Reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Spargoville Project is scheduled to commence in the first half 2024, the first lithium-focused drilling undertaken in the area.
In late December 2023 a first pass soil sampling program was completed across the Spargoville project and the northern section of the Widgiemooltha project area. Assay results pending.
Stuart Peterson, General Manager Geology commented:
“The Higginsville Lithium District portfolio has already proven to be prospective for lithium exploration with spodumene identified in multiple locations. Our exploration team, who have extensive lithium exploration experience, have set up ongoing exploration pathways for identifying new lithium discoveries across what is an impressive, district scale tenement holding.
I look forward to updating the market as the Higginsville Projects progress, along with regular updates from the Company’s other lithium Projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the Lachlan Fold Belt in Australia’s eastern states.“
Further large-scale geochemical soil sampling programs have been planned across the entire Higginsville Lithium District, utilising a rolling soil sampling program to cover the prospective ground across the eight Projects.
A targeted RC drilling program is expected to commence at the Spargoville Project in the first half of 2024 to drill test a number of the outcropping LCT pegmatites.
Higginsville Exploration Strategy
The Higginsville Lithium District covers approximately 1,571 km2 of land holding with Kali owning 100% of the lithium and associated battery mineral rights across these tenements.
Within the Higginsville Lithium District portfolio, eight Projects (Figure 1) have been identified as having a prospective geological setting to host LCT pegmatites. Some of these areas have existing mapped outcropping pegmatites with spodumene identified, while in other areas, pegmatite occurrences have been logged within the existing drilling intercepts throughout the extensive historical gold drilling database.
The Kali exploration team has developed a specific exploration program for each Project, to be implemented throughout this year in order of prospectivity.
This approach allows the implementation of systematic exploration programs across the Company’s entire tenement holding in the Higginsville Lithium District.
Large-scale geochemical sampling programs have been completed across the Spargoville and Widgie Projects. Additional programs are planned following further analysis and a comprehensive understanding of the area’s potential. Assay results from these additional programs are pending.
Higginsville Early Results
Rock chip samples taken during the Companies first field trip have returned grades greater than 1.0% Li20 across multiple Projects. These samples were taken from outcropping lithium, cesium, and tantalum (LCT) pegmatites during the initial site visits. Highlighted results below:
Spargoville Project (Figures 2 and 3)
- Parker-Grubb Prospect KCSA049 3.69% Li20, 349 ppm Ta
- Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA037 1.63% Li20, 258 ppm Ta
- Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA030 1.24% Li20, 136 ppm Ta
- Green Flame Prospect KCSA043 1.27% Li20, 41 ppm Ta
Mt Henry Project (Figure 6)
- Dave’s Claim Prospect KCSA039 1.02% Li20, <10 ppm Ta
Commencement of Drilling at Spargoville
With the early field success at the Spargoville Project, the Company is planning a maiden drilling program to test the Flynn-Gyles and Green Flame LCT pegmatites. The program is expected to consist of approximately 10,000m of RC drilling and will focus on known spodumene occurrences and outcropping tends, expanding to step-out drilling along strike and down dip. The Company has the capacity to extend the drilling program as required.
The drilling program will be the first lithium-focused exploration undertaken on the Company’s Spargoville pegmatites.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Kali Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Correction To ASX Announcement
The announcement inadvertently contained a typographical error which stated an updated resource estimate was due in Q1 2025. This was incorrect and an updated resource estimate at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project is due in Q1 2024.
The Galan Board has authorised this release.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
NASDAQ Listing Update
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZL) (Sizzle), has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) related to a special meeting of stockholders primarily to approve an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to extend the date by which it must either consummate an initial business combination or wind up and redeem 100% of Sizzle’s outstanding public shares, from February 8, 2024 to August 8, 2024, or such earlier date as determined by Sizzle’s Board of Directors (the Extension Proposal).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Special Meeting of Sizzle’s stockholders to approve the proposed business combination with Critical Metals Corp (Critical Metals or CRML) expected to be held on 23 January 2024; and
- Sizzle separately seeking extension of business combination deadline under its charter to provide additional time in the event of unforeseen delays.
On 26 October 2022, European Lithium announced that it has entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle pursuant to which EUR will combine its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project) with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named Critical Metals Corp (Critical Metals) which is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “CRML” (Transaction).
The purpose of the Extension Proposal is to allow Sizzle additional time to complete the Transaction if the Transaction has not been consummated prior to or on February 8, 2024. Sizzle has not yet set a date or time for the special meeting related to the Extension Proposal. If the Transaction is completed on or prior to February 8, 2024, the special meeting for the Extension Proposal will not occur.
European Lithium shareholders approved the Transaction on 20 January 2023 and on 28 December 2023 the Company announced that the Form F-4 Registration Statement of Critical Metals (F-4 Registration Statement or F-4) in relation to the Transaction had been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).
A special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction, and related proposals, is scheduled to be held in virtual format on January 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sizzle’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 26, 2023 are entitled to vote at the special meeting. The Transaction is expected to be completed as soon as practicable following the conclusion of the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction (assuming the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to closing as set forth in the business combination agreement).
Following completion of the Transaction, EUR will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML. This announcement has been approved for release on ASX by the Board of Directors.
This announcement is intended to lift the trading halt requested on 8 January 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
HMW Project Update – Pond 1 Liner Installation Underway
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. The above demonstrates Galan’s continued activity and progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.
Highlights:
- Pond 1 earthworks almost complete
- Pond 1 liner installation commenced (5% completion)
- Fill of pond 1 in Q1, 2024; evaporation process to commence this summer, this is the first major step of the long-term production schedule
- Pond 2 earthworks construction underway (10% completion)
- 9 production wells now constructed (and ongoing); Phase 1 production only requires 6 wells
- HMW Project is a tier one project that will produce a premium high grade lithium chloride (LiCl) concentrate of 6% Li, comparable to 13% Li2O or 32% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in H1 2025
- Low all-in sustaining costs; HMW in the 1st quartile of lithium industry’s cost curve with an initial reserve estimate of 40 years
- Updated resource estimate due in Q1 2025
- Glencore site visit being planned as part of due diligence
As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1 2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas. The very positive Phase 2 DFS results were announced on 3 October 2023 (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02720109.pdf).
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“The commencement of the installation of liners for Pond 1 is another tick in the box for the HMW Phase 1 construction team. The team continues to push forward on all fronts as it aims to validate Galan’s low- cost, low-risk lithium chloride development strategy to become the next lithium producer in Argentina in H1 2025.”
Liner installation process
Liner installation commencement
Overall progression of liner installation on Pond 1
The brine well field is located in the same area as the HMW ponds system. The wells field for Phases 1 and 2 are exclusively located in the Rana de Sal, Del Condor, Deceo III, Pata Pila, Casa del Inca III & IV, and Santa Barbara XXIV mining tenements. The HMW Project also has several tenements (including Catalina) with great potential to further increase the quantity and quality of the brine resources, which may result in additional production.
In total, there are 23 production wells required for Phases 1 and 2. Ongoing drilling to date, shows that Galan has completed nine (9) wells with only six (6) being required for phase 1 production.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde
CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") New Resource Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) commences new drilling programme at the Laguna Verde project and outlines planned activity.
Highlights:
- Drill rig mobilisation and establishment of drillers camp and support services now completed with the drilling of the first of five planned wells, LV07 (see figure 1), having started on 4 January 2024
- Drill programme to target upgrade of existing JORC resource and to convert resources into reserves
- Generation of a reserve estimate of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) is to be included in the Project's pre-feasibility study and ultimately the project´s production plan
- CTL has engaged leading hydrogeology and resource estimation consultant Montgomery & Associates for the resource drill programme and JORC reserve report
- The programme will include reinjection testing to further define the brine extraction and reinjection model, as the Company continues to be a leader in advancing a direct lithium extraction (DLE) based sustainable lithium production model in Chile.
Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium said:"We are excited to start off the new year with another active drilling programme at our flagship project, Laguna Verde. The aim of this drilling programme is to upgrade the current JORC resource, converting resources into reserves. This provides a key input into the pre-feasibility study and will inform the environmental impact assessment, all of which will support CTL's conversations with potential strategic partners.
We are working with a leading international consultant, Montgomery & Associates, to deliver the resource drill programme which will include reinjection testing. The reinjection of spent brine is key to minimizing aquifer depletion. Furthermore, we are expecting results from our DLE test work and first eluate production from our pilot plant in the coming weeks. We are looking forward to a busy and highly productive 2024."
Figure 1: LV07 drill rig in place with work tent - early January 2024
Resource Drill Programme
At Laguna Verde a resource drill programme is planned to convert existing Measured and Indicated resources of 1.1 million tonnes LCE into Reserves. The existing JORC compliant total resource estimate of 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) is based on six wells completed in 2022 and 2023. A further five wells are planned to be completed in the first half of 2024, as shown in figure 2, which will contribute to a new JORC compliant reserve report targeted for completion in July 2024. The Company has engaged Montgomery & Associates, a leading hydrogeological consultant, for the 2024 programme.
Figure 2: Drill Plan Map Showing Previous and Planned Well Locations
The drill programme will comprise four diamond drill holes and one wide diameter reverse circulation well (LV09) which will be used for planned extraction and reinjection tests. The data generated from this testing will be used in the key hydrogeological models for the project, being the water balance model for the basin and the groundwater flow model, that are used in reserve estimation, feasibility studies, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), and ultimately the project's plan for production.
The drilling contractor has mobilised equipment, installed the drillers camp and completed access roads for the planned new wells.
Figure 3: Mobilisation of Equipment and Drillers Camp - late December 2023
Drilling of the first planned well, LV07, started on 4 January. LV07 will be targeting a depth of up to 700m based on the results of the gravity survey in 2023, which is the deepest target depth drilled at the project to date. Two drill rigs will be used to accelerate the programme. Results from the drilling and hydrogeological evaluations will be reported to the market on an ongoing basis during 1H 2024.
Direct Lithium Extraction Process Test-work Update
The Company is nearing completion of important DLE test work which will be reported to the market. Trials using the brine from the Company's projects have been ongoing, utilising CTL's lab-scale DLE carousel unit in Copiapó as well as at the facilities of the Company´s DLE process partners. These trials provide information on key operating parameters that will be applied as the Company ramps up the production of DLE eluate from its pilot plant, with first eluate production expected in the coming weeks.
Click here for the full Press Release
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.