When Every Beat Matters, BD Helps Clinicians Eliminate Blind Spots with Continuous, Noninvasive Blood Pressure Insight

When Every Beat Matters, BD Helps Clinicians Eliminate Blind Spots with Continuous, Noninvasive Blood Pressure Insight

New HemoSphere Stream™ Module expands access to continuous, noninvasive arterial waveform data across compatible bedside monitors and broader care settings, giving more clinicians real-time insight into more patients.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the launch of the HemoSphere Stream™ Module, a new innovation which gives clinicians continuous, noninvasive visibility into patients' blood pressure. The module delivers real-time, beat-to-beat arterial waveform data from a noninvasive finger cuff directly to compatible multiparameter patient monitors, helping clinicians close gaps between intermittent readings. 

"We're delivering real-time visibility of hemodynamic changes to more patients and care settings by making continuous, noninvasive monitoring available on compatible multiparameter monitors." said Tim Patz, worldwide president of Advanced Patient Monitoring at BD. "Patients who may not require an invasive arterial line can now benefit from continuous blood pressure monitoring, rather than intermittent checks."  

The compact HemoSphere Stream™ Module mounts easily to an IV pole, taking no additional footprint in clinical environments. When used with the VitaWave™ Plus Finger Cuff, the HemoSphere Stream™ Module serves as the interface that delivers continuous, noninvasive arterial blood pressure waveform data to compatible multiparameter monitors. Together with the finger cuff and supporting accessories, it comprises the VitaWave™ Plus System, which is designed for accuracy using technology validated against arterial line measurements.  

"Monitoring blood pressure and perfusion during and after surgery is key to reducing major complications after surgery. Anesthesia providers have been waiting for the availability of a simple way to measure continuous blood pressure noninvasively. This is a landmark technology to improve global patient safety," said Michael Scott, MD, Chair APSF Clinical Deterioration Committee.

Continuous blood pressure helps reveal hemodynamic changes that may occur between intermittent blood pressure checks, which are typically taken every 3–5 minutes in the operating room. By providing a real-time view into blood pressure trends on any compatible patient monitor, the VitaWave™ Plus System supports the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation's (APSF) recommendations for continuous noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring to detect and treat intraoperative hypotension sooner. 

Visit www.bd.com/HemoSphereStream for more information about BD's Advanced Patient Monitoring solutions including HemoSphere Stream™ Module and VitaWave™ Plus System.

About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at  www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X  @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

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Matt Marcus
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Matt.Marcus@bd.com        

Shawn Bevec

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CAUTION: Federal (United States) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.
See instructions for use for full prescribing information, including indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and adverse events.

© 2026 BD. All Rights Reserved. BD, the BD Logo, HemoSphere, HemoSphere Stream, VitaWave and VitaWave Plus are trademarks of Becton, Dickinson and Company or its affiliates. BD-171978

 

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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

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