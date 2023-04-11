PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2023 First Quarter Results on May 4, 2023

Wheaton Precious Metals ™ Corp. will release its 2023 first quarter results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 , starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-888-664-6383

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-416-764-8650

Pass code:

26164042

Live webcast:

Webcast URL



The accompanying slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the 'Presentations' page of the Wheaton Precious Metals website before the conference call. The conference call will be recorded and available until May 12, 2023 at 11:59 pm ET . The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-888-390-0541

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-416-764-8677

Pass code:

164042 #

Archived webcast:

Webcast URL



About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-to-release-2023-first-quarter-results-on-may-4-2023-301794992.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/11/c9162.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSXV:MGM

Maple Gold Mines: Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Maple Gold Mines is an advanced gold company developing its flagship Douay gold project located in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Douay property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 422,000 indicated ounces of gold including 8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold and 2.35 million inferred ounces including 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold. The Douay resource is the third-largest undeveloped gold resource in the province of Quebec.

Newmont to Enter into Confirmatory Due Diligence on Newcrest

A Powerful Combination to Set the Standard in Safe, Profitable and Responsible Gold and Copper Mining

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) submitted a revised non-binding indicative proposal to the Board of Directors of Newcrest Mining Limited (Newcrest) to acquire 100 percent of the issued share capital of Newcrest by way of an Australian Scheme of Arrangement, under which Newcrest shareholders would receive 0.400x Newmont shares per each Newcrest share held. In addition, Newcrest would have the right to fund and pay to its shareholders a special dividend of up to USD$1.10 per Newcrest share. Newmont's improved offer on these terms is best and final, subject only to no superior proposal emerging (and is referred to in this release as the Best and Final Proposal).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Siren Gold Limited

More High-Grade Trench Results At Auld Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the significant potential of its Auld Creek Prospect.

Labyrinth Lays Foundation For Growth With Completion Of Resource And Exploration Strategy

Labyrinth Lays Foundation For Growth With Completion Of Resource And Exploration Strategy

JORC 2012 Resource of 96,000oz highlights outstanding potential for further growth with mineralisation open in all directions and numerous under-explored gold trends

Labyrinth Resources Limited (Labyrinth or the Company) (ASX: LRL) is pleased to announce the completion of the first stage of its growth strategy at the Comet Vale Gold Project in WA.

Breaker Resources

Target Statement In Response To Recommended Takeover Offer By Ramelius

In accordance with Item 14 of section 633(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Breaker Resources NL (Breaker) attaches its Target's Statement (Target's Statement) in response to the off-market takeover offer by Ramelius Kalgoorlie Pty Ltd (a wholly- owned subsidiary of Ramelius Resources Limited (AXS: RMS) (Ramelius), for all of the fully paid ordinary shares of Breaker (Offer).

jeff clark, gold and silver bars

Jeff Clark: Gold and Silver's Next Cycle is Coming, it's Time to Get Long

With gold around US$2,000 per ounce and silver close to US$25 per ounce, investors want to know what's next.

Jeff Clark of TheGoldAdvisor.com thinks gold has the potential to hit US$2,500 this year, while silver could reach US$30.

"I think this is the time you need to get long," he told the Investing News Network. "I don't think — gold's not going back down to US$1,500, silver's not going back down to US$15. The only way they would have a crash at this point is if all markets crashed like we saw in the COVID crash — everything crashed temporarily. That's the only thing that's going to cause that."

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter of intent (" LOI ") with F3 Uranium Corp. (the " F3 "), whereby SKRR and F3 will negotiate and settle the terms of a definitive option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") that will provide SKRR with an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in F3's right, title and interest in and to the mineral claims compromising the mineral exploration project known as the "Clearwater West Project", located in Saskatchewan (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

