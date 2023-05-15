BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Wheaton Precious Metals Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report Highlighting Commitment to Progress

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report (the "report").

"At Wheaton, we recognize the responsibility we have to positively contribute to our communities and support industry best practices in ESG," said Randy Smallwood , Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that sustainability is a journey that requires an unwavering commitment to progress, and we can only succeed by doing this together. I am incredibly proud of Wheaton's performance and continued leadership in ESG."

Report Highlights

The 2022 report is a comprehensive review of Wheaton's performance in environmental, social and governance ("ESG") topics including:

ESG Strategy & Governance:

  • Progress updates on Wheaton's ESG strategy, targets and commitments.
  • Updated materiality assessment using a 'double materiality' approach.
  • Established a sustainability linked element in connection with the revolving credit facility.

Environment:

  • Expanded information on the pathway to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 1 and progress to date on this topic, with a focus on Scope 3 financed emissions.
  • 68% of 2021 Scope 3 financed emissions covered by emissions reductions targets aligned to 2°C or less.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:

  • Achieved target of 30% female Board members two years early.
  • Set a new goal to increase the percentage of gender diversity and visible minorities at Wheaton, inclusive of leadership, and advance diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Community Investment Program:

  • Over $5.9 million distributed throughout the year in support of over 100 charitable causes and initiatives around the world.
  • Over $38 million in contributions to local charities and mining communities since inception of the Community Investment Program in 2009.

Investment Decisions and Due Diligence:

  • 100% of new streaming agreements in 2022 screened for ESG issues and risks.
  • 85% of Wheaton's mining partners are committed to implementing one or more industry sustainability standards, representing 89% of attributable 2022 production.

Recognition:

  • 'ESG Industry Top-Rated' in precious metals and 'ESG Global 50 Top Rated' out of over 15,000 multi-sector companies by Sustainalytics, 'AA' rated by MSCI and 'Prime' rated by ISS.
  • Recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights.
  • Achieved a B score on CDP's Climate Change Questionnaire.

Information and data in Wheaton's 2022 Sustainability Report was informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB"), Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). A separate TCFD-aligned Climate Change Report will be released later this year and will include detailed climate-related disclosures.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.

Endnotes
1 Net zero includes emissions reductions in line with a 1.5° C trajectory across Scopes 1, 2 and 3.  Achievement of net zero may include the use of offsets for residual emissions in 2050.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking-Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to ESG commitments by Wheaton and at mineral stream interests currently owned by Wheaton (the "Mining Operations"). Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including (without limitation) risks related to climate change, environmental, social and governance matters, the ability to achieve ESG commitments and goals at both Wheaton and the Mining Operations and other risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed March 31, 2023 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the risks identified under "Risks and Uncertainties" in Wheaton's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 , available on SEDAR and in Wheaton's Form 6-K filed March 9, 2023 . Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation) that ESG commitments and goals at both Wheaton and the Mining Operations will be achieved, there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that estimations of future production from the Mining Operations and mineral reserves and resources are accurate, that the mining operations from which Wheaton purchases precious metals will continue to operate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the precious metals purchase agreements, and that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement is accurate (including the Company's assessment that there will be no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence for years subsequent to 2010) and possible domestic audits for taxation years subsequent to 2016 and international audits.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-publishes-2022-sustainability-report-highlighting-commitment-to-progress-301823779.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/15/c4748.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wheaton Precious MetalsWPM:CAGold Investing
WPM:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:MGM

Maple Gold Mines: Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Maple Gold Mines is an advanced gold company developing its flagship Douay gold project located in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Douay property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 422,000 indicated ounces of gold including 8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold and 2.35 million inferred ounces including 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold. The Douay resource is the third-largest undeveloped gold resource in the province of Quebec.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources Ltd

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to present its financial statements.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources Ltd

Management’s Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Results

For the three months (first quarter) ended March 31, 2023

The following Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) is intended to supplement the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Sarama Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Sarama”) and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Keep reading...Show less
Breaker Resources

Ramelius Receives Over 80% Takeover Acceptances

The Directors of Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB; the Company or Breaker) wish to advise that Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) (Ramelius) has provided notice that acceptances of its takeover Offer announced on 20 March 2023 (the Offer), have reached 81.5%, triggering a significant milestone event in terms of the ability of Breaker shareholders to receive roll-over relief for the Ramelius shares they are granted by accepting the Offer.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Newcrest

Setting the Standard for Safe, Profitable and Responsible Gold and Copper Production from a World-Class Portfolio of Top-Tier Operations

  • Newmont has agreed to acquire Newcrest by way of an Australian Scheme of Arrangement ("Scheme"), under which Newmont will acquire 100 percent of the issued shares in Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest")
  • Newcrest shareholders to receive 0.400 Newmont shares (or 0.400 Newmont CDI 1 ) for each Newcrest share and a special dividend of up to $1.10 per share paid by Newcrest, representing a 30.4 percent premium 2
  • Further strengthens Newmont's position as the responsible gold mining leader through the combination of high-quality operations, projects and reserves concentrated in low-risk jurisdictions, including 10 Tier 1 operations that will support decades of safe, profitable and responsible gold and copper production 3
  • Complementary businesses create substantial opportunities for optimization; estimated annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million expected to be achieved within first 24 months 4
  • Highly accretive for Newmont shareholders upon closing, with opportunity to enhance near-term cash flows, targeting at least $2 billion in the first two years after closing through portfolio optimization 5
  • Maintaining Newmont's balanced capital allocation priorities and industry-leading dividend framework, which has returned over $4.5 billion to shareholders since established in October 2020
  • The Scheme is unanimously recommended by the Board of Directors of Newcrest, subject to no superior proposal emerging for Newcrest and the Independent Expert concluding that the transaction is in the best interests of Newcrest shareholders
  • The Board of Newmont unanimously recommends 6 that Newmont stockholders vote in favor of the required Newmont stockholder resolution
  • Transaction is subject to customary conditions, including shareholder approval, with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Newmont will host investor webcast and conference call on May 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10:00 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that following completion of due diligence it has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed ("SID") under which Newmont will acquire 100 percent of the issued share capital in Newcrest by way of an Australian court-approved Scheme of Arrangement (the "Scheme" or the "Transaction").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters and Welcomes New Board Member

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below. As previously announced, Mr. Eduardo Luna and Mr. John Brough did not stand for re-election. In addition, Ms. Jeane Hull has been elected to the Board.

"I am excited to welcome Jeane Hull to Wheaton's Board of Directors. Ms. Hull brings a wealth of technical and operational experience that will no doubt make her an excellent addition to the Wheaton Board," said George Brack , Chair of the Board of Wheaton. "With the addition of Ms. Hull, Wheaton has exceeded our stated diversity target of 30% female board members by 2024, with over 40% of the board now female."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars

Top Stories This Week: Gold Reacts to CPI, Debt Ceiling Looms; Livent/Allkem to Merge

All eyes were on the latest inflation data out of the US this week. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in April and 4.9 percent year-on-year, which was the first reading under 5 percent in two years.

Core inflation, which removes food and energy from the equation, came in higher, up 5.5 percent year-on-year.

Market watchers are largely taking the CPI stats as a sign that the US Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation are working. It hiked interest rates again last week, bringing the target federal funds rate to a range of 5 to 5.25 percent.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Emerita Intersects 4.2 Meters Grading 1.4 % Copper; 6.9 % Lead; 14.7 % Zinc; 0.31 g/t Gold and 63.7 g/t Silver, at La Infanta Deposit and Granted Permit to Further Explore IBW with Addition of Infanta Sur

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Electric Metals Limited

Beyond Minerals Closes $1.38-Million Flow-Through Financing

BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 4.2 Meters Grading 1.4 % Copper; 6.9 % Lead; 14.7 % Zinc; 0.31 g/t Gold and 63.7 g/t Silver, at La Infanta Deposit and Granted Permit to Further Explore IBW with Addition of Infanta Sur

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Electric Metals Limited

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Minerals Closes $1.38-Million Flow-Through Financing

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Files NI 43-101 Report for Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Outlines Strategic Direction and Provides Update on 2023 Activities

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Records Anomalous High Gold, Cobalt, Lead, and Zinc XRF Readings at the Quesnel Nickel Project

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Acquires Additional Property at its Moray Project

×