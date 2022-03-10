TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM Designated News Release FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS "Wheaton generated record annual revenue and operating cash flow in 2021 as our diversified portfolio of high-quality, long-life assets delivered strong results. We are proud of the value we were able to return to our shareholders resulting from our record-setting performance, with total dividends paid in 2021 increasing ...

