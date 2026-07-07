Whatfix and PTC Partner to Improve PLM Adoption for Modern Manufacturers

The partnership positions Whatfix as the only global leader in agentic digital adoption platform  partnering with PTC to empower manufacturers to improve software adoption, accelerate new feature discovery & usage, and maximize ROI across PLM environments.

Whatfix, the global leader in agentic digital adoption platforms (DAPs) for enterprises, today announced a partnership with PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC), a global industrial software company, to help manufacturers accelerate adoption across Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) environments.

Whatfix

This partnership positions Whatfix as the only agentic digital adoption platform provider partnering with PTC in the PLM segment. Together, the companies will help manufacturers across automotive, industrial equipment, and medical device sectors accelerate operational excellence and maximize ROI from PLM investments by improving user proficiency, workflow execution, and operational adoption at scale.

Manufacturing organizations operate highly complex enterprise environments where engineering precision, compliance, workforce readiness, and speed-to-market directly impact business performance. Yet many enterprises continue to struggle with realizing full value from software investments due to poor adoption and workflow inefficiencies. A commissioned Whatfix study with Forrester found that ineffective digital adoption costs mid-sized enterprises an average of $10.9 million annually through lost productivity, process inefficiencies, and underutilized technology investments.

Through the partnership, Whatfix will support manufacturers using PTC Windchill with AI-native in-app guidance, workflow support, and adoption analytics embedded directly within workflows across enterprise applications. The partnership is designed to help engineering and operations teams improve process consistency, accelerate user training and cross-functional workflows, and drive faster adoption of PLM systems.

"Manufacturers are focused on modernizing engineering operations while reducing complexity across global product ecosystems," said Khadim Batti, CEO and Co-founder, Whatfix. "PLM systems are continuously evolving and have become mission-critical to this transformation, but realizing business value depends on how effectively users adopt and operationalize these platforms. Our partnership with PTC reinforces Whatfix's strategic commitment to the PLM strategy and our vision for the userization of enterprise technology through AI-native experiences that drive operational excellence at scale."

Organizations using Whatfix across PLM environments can achieve up to:

  • 45% faster engineering task completion
  • 40% faster onboarding and adoption
  • 30% reduction in data errors and rework
  • 35% fewer support queries across workflows
  • 70% reduction in test environment maintenance effort
  • $300K in annual training infrastructure cost avoidance

These outcomes help manufacturers improve engineering productivity, strengthen compliance, accelerate time-to-market, and maximize ROI from enterprise PLM initiatives.

"Manufacturers are under growing pressure to improve productivity, compliance, and speed-to-market across increasingly complex PLM environments. One of the most persistent barriers to enterprise software ROI is adoption at the point of work. As digital adoption platforms evolve, their role is expanding from user guidance to workflow enablement, analytics, and measurable business impact across mission-critical applications. Organizations that address this barrier will be well placed to accelerate PLM value realization, improve workforce productivity, and drive more consistent execution across engineering and manufacturing workflows." said Sharath Hari N, Vice President, Everest Group.

As manufacturers continue modernizing engineering and operational workflows, Whatfix and PTC will help enterprises improve adoption across increasingly complex PLM environments.

About Whatfix:
Whatfix is the AI-native Digital Adoption Platform built for the modern enterprise. It helps organizations close the adoption gap by enabling users to use software effectively in the flow of work, while providing visibility into where users struggle.

Whatfix delivers an AI-native platform that combines digital adoption, analytics, simulation training, and intelligent agents to help enterprises realize value from technology investments faster. Powered by AI and ScreenSense™, the platform understands user context and intent to provide real-time guidance, automate support, identify friction points, and drive continuous process optimization. This enables organizations to accelerate adoption, improve productivity, strengthen compliance, and unlock greater returns from enterprise software and AI initiatives.

Trusted by 600+ enterprises globally, including 80+ Fortune 500 companies such as Shell, Schneider Electric, Mercedes Benz, Heineken, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Whatfix helps organizations accelerate software adoption, improve productivity, and maximize the value of digital transformation and AI investments. With a global presence spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia, Whatfix serves leading enterprises across some of the world's most complex and regulated industries. Backed by investors including Warburg Pincus, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix. For more information, visit the Whatfix website.

Media Contact:
Whatfix@ICRInc.com 

 

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SOURCE Whatfix

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