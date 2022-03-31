GamingInvesting News

An exciting week for the third largest metaverse: Next Earth today announced that the NXTT token will be listed on a centralized exchange, with more centralized listings expected. Meanwhile, the new Next Earth website, which captures the company vision for the future and showcases the innovative Next Earth technology, is launched. A real estate project kicked off, a hacking competition is coming, and we haven't even ...

An exciting week for the third largest metaverse: Next Earth today announced that the NXTT token will be listed on a centralized exchange, with more centralized listings expected. Meanwhile, the new Next Earth website, which captures the company vision for the future and showcases the innovative Next Earth technology, is launched. A real estate project kicked off, a hacking competition is coming, and we haven't even finished the week.

First, Next Earth is pleased to be a sponsor of the upcoming CCTF hacking competition . This great event focuses on educating and growing the hacking community.

Next Earth is also investing in Primal Game Studio , a game development studio with experience in developing exciting adventure and RPG games. Both enterprises focus on community-driven experiences, enabling potential for shared knowledge and viewpoints from different perspectives, which will make this a strong partnership.

The Next Earth launchpad is kicking off with a real estate agency project. This will be a great way for the company to get started in the industry and to provide a valuable service to their community.

And as sensational as all these new partnerships, events, and investments are, the most exciting news is the Next Earth announcement that the NXTT token will be listed on a centralized exchange (CEX) with plans to be in another top 3 exchange within 2-8 weeks of this first listing. CEXistings will provide more liquidity and accessibility to the NXTT token, and will help to further grow the booming Next Earth community. With the first CEX listing agreement complete, all that remains is technical steps for the CEX listing to happen around the middle of April.

Next Earth is making big strides and achieving great things. Be sure to keep up with the latest news to see what's next for the company.

For more infos, please watch: https://youtu.be/xWKehWZwmGg

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Smilegate Entertainment Celebrates CFS Grand Finals' 10th event

- CROSSFIRE Franchise Reaches 80 Countries Globally, 670 Million Total Registered Users and 8 Million Concurrent Players Worldwide with a Total of 1 Billion Cumulative in PC and mobile platforms

Smilegate Entertainment creators of the blockbuster billion-dollar franchise, CROSSFIRE celebrates the 10th event of its CROSSFIRE STARS Grand Finals, the most prestigious CROSSFIRE esports competition, that began in 2013.

PACSUN OPENS VIRTUAL MALL ON ROBLOX

Retailer Expands Roblox Presence with PACWORLD

In June 2021 Pacsun transitioned into the online entertainment space by introducing digital items on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global online platform for shared experiences connecting millions of people every day in its metaverse.

Lexus Continues to Innovate on Twitch with 'Next Level'

Interactive, Live Gameshow Supporting Next Gen Talent is a Hit with the Twitch Community

The evening of February 25 singer-songwriter and Twitch creator, Anelle was voted by the Twitch community as the grand prize winner of "Next Level," a livestreamed game show created by Lexus and Twitch to support up-and-coming talent. She took home a $20,000 cash grant and promotion of a future livestream on the Twitch homepage. "Next Level" overperformed for sponsored streams, exceeding all of Twitch's benchmarks by over 94%.

Youth Esports Organization Vanta Leagues Receives STEM.org Accreditation

Vanta Leagues is excited to announce that they have received accreditation from STEM.org. This milestone is a major move for Vanta Leagues as it will help them achieve their mission to eliminate toxicity online and provide the youth with a competitive platform to grow as both players and online citizens. This will also allow Vanta Leagues to present their accreditation to schools ultimately leading to the acceptance of youth esports across the country.

STEM education focuses on the connected areas of study of science, technology, engineering, and math. Vanta Leagues finds STEM education for the youth to be important because it helps develop necessary skills such as innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving. Practicing and developing these skills at such a young age will help them pursue careers in the STEM field. Vanta Leagues is encouraging these STEM education skills through its gaming curriculum.

XT.COM Exchange announces the listing, trading and staking of Crypto SNACK

Crypto SNACK the world's fastest growing iGaming Token, is now officially launched and it's proud to announce that it's now listed on XT.com, the World's First Social Infused Exchange.

XT.com announces listing and trading of Crypto SNACK

Joe Wan - XT Exchange Senior BD Manager "It's exciting for us to list a token focused on iGaming. It's a huge industry that has a lot of synergies with crypto and trading. Giving users the opportunity to get involved in a project with great potential is very exciting for everyone involved. We are certain that the partnership between XT.com and Snack will be a fruitful one."

Crypto SNACK is now part of one of the world's biggest Exchanges - www.XT.com . The exchange has more than 300,000 active monthly users and 30 million users in their ecosystem. Joining a centralized exchange that supports 100+ high-quality currencies and 300 trading pairs is the natural step for the Crypto Snack token/projects. XT and Crypto Snack will use this collaboration to grow both brands globally.

Stuart Morrison , Crypto SNACK's CEO: "XT.com is one of the world's biggest exchanges, for Crypto Snack to join their platform and be part of their ecosystem is huge for our project. Snack and XT.com are both super ambitious with great communities so this partnership will benefit both organizations immensely. The Snack community will have the chance to trade their tokens with Bitcoin and USDT as well as stake their tokens on XT.com. This is a big step in our project and we know having a partner like XT.com, the token will grow in popularity and price. "

About XT.com

XT.COM Exchange established in 2018 is a comprehensive trading platform registered in Seychelles with its headquarters in Dubai .

https://www.xt.com

https://twitter.com/XTexchange

About Crypto SNACK

Founded in 2021, Crypto SNACK is based in Estonia and Barcelona . Crypto SNACK operates world-wide and is the first DEX iGaming token on BEP20.

https://www.cryptosnacks.org

https://t.me/CryptoSnackCommunity

https://twitter.com/cryptosnack_

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1777262/Crypto_SNACK.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtcom-exchange-announces-the-listing-trading-and-staking-of-crypto-snack-301514258.html

SOURCE Crypto SNACK

Mark Vange named Lead Advisor for Realms of Ethernity

Mark Vange is bringing his 30-plus years of experience as a technologist and entrepreneur to the metaverse gaming world of Realms of Ethernity (RoE), where he will serve as Lead Advisor.

Vange is the former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Electronics Arts (EA) Interactive, a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. As CTO at EA, Vange led the evolution of EA's mobile, social and online products and platforms.

