Westgold Completes Demerger of Non-Core Assets to Valiant

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX,OTC:WGXRF) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of the Reedy and Comet Projects divestment to Valiant Gold Limited (Valiant or Valiant Gold).
Westgold also confirms that Valiant has accepted applications totalling $75M (before costs) under its initial public offering (IPO Offer) under Valiant's Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus dated and lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on 16 February 2026 and 20 February 2026 respectively, and in connection with Valiant's application for admission to the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
The IPO Offer was significantly oversubscribed, reflecting exceptionally strong investor demand and confidence in Valiant's future prospects.
Valiant's application for admission to the official list of the ASX remains subject to Valiant satisfying the conditions for listing and quotation to ASX's satisfaction.
Indicative Timetable
|
Settlement of the IPO Offer
|
Wednesday, 18 March 2026
|
Issue of Shares under the IPO Offer
|
Thursday, 19 March 2026
|
Expected dispatch of holding statements
|
Friday, 20 March 2026
|
Expected commencement of trading of Valiant shares on ASX on a normal settlement basis
|
Friday, 27 March 2026
This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.
About Westgold
Westgold Resources Limited (ASX | TSX: WGX) is a leading, unhedged Australian gold producer with a portfolio of established mines and processing plants across the Murchison and Southern Goldfields, two of Western Australia's most prolific gold-producing regions.
Westgold's vision is to become the leading Australian gold company - sustaining safe, responsible and profitable production. We have a clear purpose to unearth enduring value – for our shareholders, our people and the communities we operate in.
Forward Looking Statements
These materials prepared by Westgold Resources Limited include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "forecast", "predict", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.
Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.
Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.
Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company.
In addition, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ or the ASX, including, in the Company's current annual report, half year report or most recent management discussion and analysis.
Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances.
SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/12/c2586.html