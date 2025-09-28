Westgold 3-Year Outlook Webinar

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX,OTC:WGXRF) (TSX: WGX) ( Westgold or the Company ) will lodge its 3-Year Outlook with the ASX on Wednesday, 1 October 2025.

Wayne Bramwell (Managing Director & CEO), Tommy Heng (Chief Financial Officer) and Aaron Rankine (Chief Operating Officer) will present an update via webcast on Wednesday, 1 October 2025 at 9:00AM AWST / 11:00AM AEST, followed by a Q&A session.

To listen to the Webcast live, please click on the link below and register your details. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

WESTGOLD 3-YEAR OUTLOOK WEBINAR

Please log on a few minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

Investor and media relations enquiries

Annette Ellis

Manager Communications & Corporate Affairs

Media@westgold.com.au

+61 458 200 039

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

