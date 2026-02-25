Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. to Attend Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention 2026

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. to Attend Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention 2026

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Grant Glasier, Vice President Marketing, Project Development and Government Affairs, will present at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2026 Mining Showcase on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 2:20 PM (ET). Western will be presenting on Day 2 of the event as part of the uranium track.

The Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase is a premier gathering of leading mining companies, institutional investors, analysts, and industry stakeholders held in advance of the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention.

Mr. Glasier's presentation will provide an update on Western's strategic initiatives, recent project developments, and the Company's role in helping meet growing demand for secure uranium and vanadium supply amid strengthening nuclear energy policies and increasing focus on critical mineral supply chains.

Following the showcase, Western will attend PDAC 2026, taking place March 1–4, 2026, widely recognized as the world's premier mining and mineral exploration convention. The Company invites shareholders, investors, and conference attendees to connect with Western's management team at Booth #2841.

PDAC provides an important platform for engagement with industry peers, investors, and strategic partners, while highlighting Western's ongoing progress in advancing its uranium and vanadium portfolio in support of North American energy security.

Management looks forward to meeting with stakeholders throughout the week.

Event Details

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC 2026 Mining Showcase
Venue: Omni King Edward Hotel
Date: February 27, 2026
Registration: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/

PDAC 2026 Convention
Venue: Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building
Date: March 1–4, 2026
Registration: https://www.pdac.ca/convention 

Both events will be held in Toronto, Canada.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is developing high-grade uranium and vanadium production at its Sunday Mine Complex. In addition to the flagship property located in the prolific Uravan Mineral Belt, the production pipeline also includes conventional projects in Colorado and Utah. The Mustang Mineral Processing Plant is being licensed and developed for mined material recovery and will incorporate kinetic separation to optimize economics.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

George Glasier
President and CEO
970-864-2125
gglasier@western-uranium.com

Grant Glasier
Vice President Marketing, Project Development and Government Affairs
303- 808-3306
grantg@western-uranium.com


Primary Logo

western-uranium-and-vanadiumwuc-cccse-wucbattery-metals-investing
WUC:CC
Western Uranium and Vanadium
Western Uranium and Vanadium
