Western Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company’s Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting held on March 28, 2022. The approved items are: 1. Fixed the number of directors of the Company at 6; 2. The election of Bill Xue, George Gao, Weimin Wang, Guy Bentinck, Andrew Hancharyk and Yujia Ren to the Board. A total of 107,693,679 common ...

