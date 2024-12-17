Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

SAGA Metals Geophysics Program Advances Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project and Engages Market Maker

COLDry Fertiliser JV Seed Funding & Working Capital Secured

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Western Resources Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) (" Western Resources " or the " Company ") announces that, due to the continuing financial hardship the Company is experiencing, its Annual Information Form, audited annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended September 30, 2024 (the " Required Filings "), are not expected to be finalized by December 30, 2024, being the date that the Required Filings are required to be filed under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission as the Company's Principal Regulator for a management cease trade order (the " MCTO ") pursuant to National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "). If granted, the MCTO will prohibit or restrict trading of the Company's securities by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and such other directors, officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities. There is no certainty that the MCTO will be granted.

The Company currently expects to file the Required Filings on or before March 31, 2025, and, once filed, will issue a news release announcing their filing. Until the Company files the Required Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203.

"Wenye Xue"
CEO and Director

For Further Information Contact:

Jerry Zhang
E:jerry@westernresources.com
P: 306-924 9378

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is set out herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Western ResourcesWRX:CAPotash Investing
WRX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Farmer applies fertilizer to crop soil.

Fertilizers: The Difference Between Potash and Phosphate (Updated 2024)

Potash and phosphate are often tied together. After all, both are used to produce fertilizers, which are becoming increasingly important as demand for food grows on a global scale.

However, potash and phosphate play different roles in crop growth and cannot be used interchangeably. Each has different applications designed for the specific requirements of particular crops, climates, soil types or topographies.

Investors interested in fertilizer companies should know the differences between potash and phosphate to better guide their decisions and ultimately have a better chance at increased profitability. Below is a basic breakdown of the differences between potash and phosphate and why both can be compelling investments.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding fertilizer with field in background.

Highfield to Fund Muga Potash Project Construction via Transactions Worth US$220 Million

Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) announced that it has entered into binding agreements with several companies for a transaction centred on its transformation into a globally diversified potash company.

The company said the deal includes agreements with Yankuang Energy Group (OTCQX:YZCHF,HKEX:1171), as well as strategic investors, including Beijing Energy International Holding and Singapore Taizhong Global Development.

Highfield will raise US$220 million in equity capital through Yankuang Energy, the strategic investors and other entities. They will receive new shares at AU$0.50 each, a 64 percent premium above the company’s last closing price.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding small globe with tree growing out of it.

BHP Contributes C$250,000 for Conservation of Saskatchewan's Meewasin Valley

Commodities giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) announced on Wednesday (September 18) that it will partner with the Meewasin Valley Authority on efforts to conserve the Meewasin Valley.

Located in Saskatchewan, Canada, the Meewasin Valley is one of the country's most important natural landscapes.

BHP said it will contribute a total of C$250,000 to the conservation efforts, adding that the funds will allow the Meewasin Valley Authority to plant an additional 5,000 native trees, shrubs and grasses per year.

Keep reading...Show less
Train against green grass.

Potash, Oil and Metal Shipments Halted as Canadian Rail Workers Locked Out

Editor's note — The Teamsters Union said on Thursday (August 22) night that Canadian National Railway Company workers will return to work on Friday (August 23). The work stoppage at Canadian Pacific Kansas City remains in place pending an order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

Canadian rail workers are off the job on Thursday as representatives from the Teamsters Union and Canada’s two largest rail companies, Canadian National Railway Company (TSX:CNR,NYSE:CNI) and Canadian Pacific Kansas CIty (TSX:CP,NYSE:CP), were unable to reach a new contract agreement.

The two sides have been involved in contract negotiations since the start of the year, but talks broke down as workers were looking for commitments to improve safety measures and continuing labor shortages.

Keep reading...Show less
Aerial view of Mosaic's Belle Plaine potash mine in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production (Updated 2024)

The potash sector faced a number of headwinds in 2023, leading to volatility in fertilizer prices for much of the year.

While the market stabilized in the first half of 2024, lower cost inputs for potash production and improved crop production have placed downward pressure on potash prices in the second half of the year.

The World Bank expects fertilizer prices to average lower in 2024 and 2025 compared to 2023, while remaining well above the lows of 2015 to 2019 due to strong demand and supply constraints such as export restrictions from China and sanctions on Belarus, two of the largest potash producing countries.

Keep reading...Show less
Tractor spraying pesticides in field.

Agriculture Market Update: H1 2024 in Review

Potash and phosphate prices have both eased over the past two years since hitting record highs during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022, but they remain elevated compared to their pre-pandemic levels.

Potash markets during the first half of the year were defined by increasing demand from the three biggest consumers, Brazil, China and India, while supply has remained ample to ensure prices remained relatively low.

Meanwhile, phosphate during the same period has been impacted by increasing demand from North American markets and restricted supply from China which continues to be the world’s largest producer.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

Altech - Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for Cerenergy® Gridpacks

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Related News

Tech Investing

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

graphite investing

Altech - Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for Cerenergy® Gridpacks

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Base Metals Investing

High copper grades and new soil anomalies at Evelyn

Gold Investing

Takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited - Lodgment of Supplementary Bidder’s Statement

Battery Metals Investing

Rio Grande Sur Project Update

Platinum Investing

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

×