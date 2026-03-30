West Red Lake Gold Appoints Jaclyn Ruptash as Vice President, Communications

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaclyn Ruptash as Vice President, Communications, further strengthening its leadership team.

Ms. Ruptash brings over 20 years of domestic and international experience in the resources sector, with a background in investor relations, corporate communications, capital markets, governance, and regulatory compliance. Most recently she served as Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations with NexMetals Mining Corp., following its evolution from Premium Resources Corp. and North American Nickel Inc., where she strengthened market positioning during periods of transformation and deepened engagement with institutional and retail investors.

Throughout her career, she has led communications and investor engagement strategies and key corporate transactions, including financings, corporate restructuring, and go public transactions, across both publicly listed and private resource companies. Her experience spans multiple jurisdictions, commodities, and all stages of the mining lifecycle, from early exploration through to production.

Shane Williams, President and CEO, commented: "Jaclyn is a strong addition to our team at an important stage for the Company as we continue to optimize commercial production at the Madsen Mine. Clear and consistent communication with our stakeholders remains a priority, and Jaclyn's track record of building credibility with investors and executing effective communications strategies will support that focus. We are pleased to welcome Jaclyn to the team as we continue to execute on our plans in the Red Lake Gold District."

Ms. Ruptash will lead all aspects of the Company's communications and investor relations functions, with a focus on delivering clear, consistent messaging and expanding engagement with institutional and retail investors as the Company continues to execute its growth strategy.

ABOUT West Red Lake Gold Mines

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold miner development company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

image2.png

ON BEHALF OF West Red Lake Gold Mines LTD.

"Shane Williams"

Shane Williams        
President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Jaclyn Ruptash
Vice President, Communications
Tel: (604) 805-0902
Email: investors@wrlgold.com or visit the Company's website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d3ff919-806b-466b-b41e-bb3be301573c


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

West Red Lake Gold MinesWRLG:CCtsxv: wrlgotcqb: wrlgfgold investing
WRLG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Armory Mining Applies To Canadian Association Of Defence And Security Industries To Advance Its Critical Minerals Strategy

Armory Mining Applies To Canadian Association Of Defence And Security Industries To Advance Its Critical Minerals Strategy

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, B.C. March 30, 2026 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defence sectors, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update

Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
A Canadian Maple Leaf gold coin floats over stacked gold bars with glowing red lights; text reads: Canada 1 OZ OR PUR.

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV

Junior gold stocks are seeing heightened interest in 2026 despite volatility in the gold price, which reached a new record highs of nearly US$5,600 per ounce during the first quarter.The yellow metal's price action has been driven by numerous factors, including economic uncertainty related to US... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR)

Silver Hammer Mining: Unlocking Value from Historic High-Grade Silver Districts

Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Mining

Silver Hammer Mining

Get access to more exclusive Gold Investing Stock profiles here Keep Reading...
Gold- and copper-coloured ore on black sand with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Killi Resources Shines on Queensland Grant

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week’s list highlights companies across a range of commodities, with a strong presence from gold, copper and critical... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cascadia Announces Strategic Exploration Alliance, Earn-In Agreement and Equity Investment with Agnico Eagle

Apollo Reports Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of New Executive Chair and Lead Director

Lithium Africa Corp. Completes the First Phase of the Acquisition of the Springbok Project

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update

Related News

base metals investing

Cascadia Announces Strategic Exploration Alliance, Earn-In Agreement and Equity Investment with Agnico Eagle

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Corp. Completes the First Phase of the Acquisition of the Springbok Project

precious metals investing

Apollo Reports Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of New Executive Chair and Lead Director

energy investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update

critical metals investing

American Rare Earths Ltd Commissions Oxide to Metal Study for Heavy Rare Earths

critical metals investing

Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Altura Energy Jumps 81 Percent