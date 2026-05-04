West Red Lake Gold 2026 Production Guidance Reflects Planned Ramp Up at Madsen Mine and Growing Production Profile

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 4, 2026 Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of West Red Lake Gold. On April 23, 2026, West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) published 2026 production guidance and operational outlook.
2025 marked a meaningful restart for the Madsen Mine, producing ~20,000 ounces of gold, sold at an average price of C$5,170 per ounce, yielding total gold revenues of C$103 million.
In the April 23, 2026, press release, the 2026 Gold Production Guidance is $35,000-$45,000 ounces.
At current gold prices, even the low end of that range has the potential to position WRLG for a meaningful increase in revenue and cash flow over this ramp up year, as the operation continues to build momentum.
The first half of 2026 reflects the Madsen Mine ramp-up phase as the company continues to build toward a scalable production profile in H2 2026, with approximately 60% of targeted annual output anticipated in H2.
By advancing multiple mining areas in parallel and leveraging shared infrastructure with available mill capacity, WRLG is positioned to increase mining rates, enhance flexibility, and reduce costs over time, supporting long-term growth from a consolidated Red Lake platform.
West Red Lake Gold's long-term mining plan is focused on the integration of additional mining areas feeding the Madsen mill, including the 904 and Derlak complexes, 8 Zone, Fork and a toll-milling scenario for Rowan.
Mining from the 904 complex is expected to begin in H1 of 2027 with development to the Fork satellite deposit expected during same timeframe, representing the next phase of production growth.
On April 13, 2026, WRLG announced drill results from the Austin 904 Complex at its Madsen Mine Project in Ontario, Canada.
Situated at the bottom of Main Austin, starting at approximately 650 metres depth, the 904 Complex is a high-grade panel of mineralization, about 200 metres by 200 metres, the equivalent of seven regulation NFL football fields.
This area has seen very little mining historically, leaving the main mineralized zone mostly intact. That is expected to allow for larger stopes and more efficient development and extraction from this high-grade area.
Development at Rowan is expected to begin in 2028, with production anticipated in 2029.
As these mining areas are incorporated into the mine plan, WRLG expects to increase production while improving operating efficiency and reducing costs as infrastructure including the new connection drifts and shaft refurbishment continue to advance.
Through this staged integration, WRLG is targeting a phased increase in production over the next four years toward approximately 120,000 ounces per annum from its Red Lake platform, which would represent industry-leading production growth of approximately 300% over 2026 production levels.
2026 Priorities
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Completion of Madsen production ramp-up
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Maintain a strong focus on safety, cost discipline, and operational execution
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Increase development to access additional mining complexes, including 904, Fork and Derlak
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Advance resource conversion at 904 complex and improve mine plan visibility
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Complete a combined Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) incorporating Madsen and Rowan
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Shaft refurbishment Phase 1 (300-500 tonnes per day) expected H2
Continued exploration, including drilling underground and on surface at Starratt-Olsen and North Shore
On April 28, 2026, West Red Lake Gold announced final drill results from its recently completed infill and conversion drilling program at the 100% owned Rowan Project.
"The 2025-2026 Rowan drilling program exceeded expectations, successfully de-risking the vein system while demonstrating upside within areas of the deposit with limited drilling and/or discontinuous historic data," stated Will Robinson, VP of Exploration.
"The best intercept of the program is included in this final round of results with 471 grams per tonne gold over 1 metre from Vein 013," continued Robinson. "The new drilling has been incorporated into an updated vein model with a revised Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) to be completed over the coming weeks."
"We are excited to integrate the new Rowan model into a PFS-level mine design, which we expect will demonstrate the value of Rowan as a high-grade satellite feed as part of a toll milling strategy in Red Lake," concluded Robinson.
There are multiple opportunities to potentially expand and upgrade the resource and mine plan at Rowan.
The Rowan resource comprises 26 domains that capture multiple parallel veins. Three of those veins – 001, 003 and 004 – are mined in the PEA. A fourth vein with strong gold grades, called 006b, is the third largest contributor of tonnes and ounces in the current MRE but was not included in the PEA mine plan because its data stems largely from historic drilling.
Vein 013 runs adjacent and sub-parallel to Vein 006b and may demonstrate similar resource upgrade potential, subject to confirmation drilling and subsequent resource estimation by a Qualified Person.
Historic operators often only sampled and assayed drill core with quartz veining containing visible gold. Surrounding rock, including vein margins, narrow gaps between veins, and adjacent wall rock, was typically not sampled.
Also, announced in the April 28, 2026 press release, WRLG has entered into a definitive agreement with 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. to acquire all of the rights, title and interest in and to a single mining claim #925557 covering approximately 41 hectares.
This claim is contiguous or in close proximity to WRLG's existing Mount Jamie target. The purchase price for the mining claim is $2,000 in cash and the issuance to Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. of 10,000 common shares of WRLG (the Consideration Shares). The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
Closing of the transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. If TSX-V approval is not obtained within 30 days, the agreement will terminate in accordance with their terms.
The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, and by Hayley Halsall-Whitney, P.Eng., Vice President of Operations for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for technical services at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com
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References:
The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces ("Moz") of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au within 6.9 Mt, and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au within 1.8 Mt. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
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