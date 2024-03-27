Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that its board of directors approved and authorized the grant and issuance of a total of 1,578,000 stock options (each an "Option" and collectively, the "Options") effective March 25, 2024.

1,160,000 of the Options were issued to the members of the board of directors of the Company; 60,000 of the Options were issued to one (1) officer of the Company; and 403,000 of the Options were issued to four (4) different consultants of the Company. One (1) Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (each a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares"). All of the Options vest on their date of grant and have a term of 10 years from their date of grant. The exercise price of the Options was set at CAD$0.23 per Share, which was above the closing trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on their date of grant.

The grant of the Options is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral magnesium, silica, and nickel deposits using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203285

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for the sale of up to 3,800,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$925,000 (the "Offering"). The Company also announces that it has engaged Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC") to provide marketing services to the Company in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") pursuant to the terms of a marketing agreement (the "Marketing Agreement").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") pursuant to the terms of a liquidity program services agreement (the "Services Agreement").

Services Agreement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into loan amending agreements with Big Mountain Development Corp Ltd. (the "Lender").

The Lender has provided term loans (collectively, the "Loans") to the Company in the aggregate amount of $3,339,485 (the "TotalLoan Amount"), as further set forth in the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements. $2,589,485 of the Total Loan Amount, with interest owing and accruing thereon, became due and owing on December 31, 2021. $750,000 of the Total Loan Amount, with interest owing and accruing thereon, became due and owing on April 28, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its permit application for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") and to invite investors and other interested parties to join an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.

Following the Company's October 25, 2023 press release announcing the submission of the RRIMM amended permit application (the "Amended Permit Application"), the Company participated in the next step of the Application by meeting with the Mine Development Review Committee ("MDRC") committee on December 6, 2023. At this meeting, the Company provided MDRS with an update and answered questions regarding the Amended Permit Application and a corresponding socio-economic report thereon. The MDRC committee chair, after having received the Company's submissions at the December 8, 2023 meeting, requested that the MDRC provide technical comments to the Company relative to the Amended Permit Application by January 15, 2024. The Company, in conjunction with its consultants, will address the comments it receives from the MDRC before its next scheduled meeting with the MDRC set for February 14, 2024. The Company anticipates further feedback and details at this February 14, 2024 meeting pertaining to the next steps in the technical review process of the Amended Permit Application.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 26, 2023, it has closed the second tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 1,277,956 Units for gross proceeds of $293,929.88. The Units were issued at a price of $0.23 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until November 2, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
canada flag, parliament

Mining Leaders Call on Canada to Support Critical Minerals Industry

Canada holds a significant presence in the global resource sector, but a recent KPMG survey shows mining leaders agree more work needs to be done if the country wants to be an industry leader in critical minerals.

While 91 percent of those polled are optimistic about the nation’s potential to become a key critical minerals player, a similarly overwhelming majority — or 98 percent of respondents — believe that much effort is needed to put Canada at the forefront. They'd like to see more investment and government commitment, as well as favorable tax policies.

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred Grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

RETRANSMISSION: Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred Grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Geological Services ("SGS").

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2024 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3rd to Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 (Click here for floor map).

Stephen Burega will also be presenting the Appia Corporate Update on March 6th at 10:50 am during the Electric Materials 2 session located in room 801B.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has received an independent maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its ionic adsorption clay (IAC) project located in the State of Goiás, Brazil, known as the PCH Project. The MRE was prepared by Yann Camus, P.Eng., of SGS Canada Inc. - Geological Services ("SGS").

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports High-Grade Total Rare Earth Oxide Results up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% on Diamond Drill Hole #1 Within Target IV at PCH IAC Project, Brazil

Appia Reports High-Grade Total Rare Earth Oxide Results up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% on Diamond Drill Hole #1 Within Target IV at PCH IAC Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces results from its 2023 Diamond Drill Hole (DDH) #1 in the NE zone within Target IV at its PCH IAC REE project in Brazil. The exploratory drill hole aimed to assess the continuity of the alkali breccia present through depth, reaching a total depth of 243.25 metres and collar coordinates 480,250.3E 8,193,820.9N (Datum SIRGAS 2000 ZONE 22S). Results have revealed a true thickness of approximately 217 metres, inclined at -63 degrees.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "The findings from the ionic clay and saprolite weathered profile on PCH-DDH-001 underscore the exceptional potential of the target zone. The weathered profile along the hole extended to approximately 20 meters of true thickness yielding concentrations of 5,548 ppm or 0.55% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), 1,420 ppm or 0.14% Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO). The results confirm the ultra-high-grade nature of the upper levels, including concentrations reaching up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% TREO, 6,204 ppm or 0.62% MREO, and 2,074 ppm or 0.21% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO) across 2 metres from a depth of 2 m to 4 m."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to report substantial results from a comprehensive exploration campaign, comprising a total of 47 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes as part of our 2023 drilling program in the Buriti REE Target. This target spans approximately 2 km by 1.2 km and is open to the south. The average drill hole depth was 14 metres, with a total weighted average grade of 853 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), 148 ppm Cobalt Oxide (CoO), and 67 ppm Scandium Oxide (Sc2O3) across all 47 drill holes. Scandium is most commonly used in aluminum-scandium alloys for aerospace industry components and for specialized sports equipment such as bicycle frames. Current Scandium average metal price, provided by the Institute for Rare Earths and Metals AG, is US$3,100.00Kg (99.99% purity) and US$5,200.00 (99.999% purity). Cobalt is primarily used in lithium-ion batteries and in the manufacture of magnetic, wear-resistant and high-strength alloys.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×