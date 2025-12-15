WESCAN GOLDFIELDS INC. ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

 Wescan Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: WGF,OTC:WEGOF) ("Wescan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to investor demand, Wescan is increasing the number of units offered pursuant to its previously announced private placement from up to 10,000,000 units to up to 12,000,000 units (the "Units") with the aggregate gross proceeds from the Unit component of the Offering increasing from up to $500,000 to up to $600,000 (the "Offering"). There is no minimum Offering size. 

The Offering will be conducted pursuant to available prospectus exemptions including purchasers who have obtained suitability advice from a registered investment dealer pursuant to the exemption set out in ASC Rule 45-516 - Prospectus Exemptions for Retail Investors and Existing Security Holders in Alberta (the "Investment Dealer Exemption").

As previously announced, each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance thereof.

Closing of the Offering is subject to the receipt of the approval of the Exchange. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 19, 2025, provided that the Offering may close in one or more tranches, but in any event no later than December 30, 2025. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities legislation and TSX Venture Exchange regulations (the "Exchange").

Assuming the Offering is fully subscribed, the Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to update the Mineral Resource Estimate on Jojay, review technical information on the historic Jasper mine and the Munro Lake project to support permitting and planning 2026 exploration programs and for general working capital purposes.

If the Offering is not fully subscribed, the Company will apply the proceeds to the above uses in priority and in such proportions as the directors and management of the Company determine is in the best interests of the Company.

In accordance with the requirements of the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company confirms there is no material fact or material change related to the Company which has not been generally disclosed.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which the offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful. The offer and sale of the securities offered in the Offering has not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Wescan

Wescan is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Wescan trade on the Exchange under the trading symbol "WGF".

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "scheduled", "to be", "will be" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives and intentions in respect of the Offering including the securities offered and the price thereof; statements relating to the timing and other conditions to closing of the Offering, including the approval of the Exchange; statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and renouncement of Qualifying Expenditures; and statements relating to the anticipated closing dates and methods of closing the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties (known and unknown), including those described in the publicly filed documents of the Company (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon the forward-looking statements contained in this News Release and such forward-looking statements should not be interpreted or regarded as guarantees of future outcomes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws in force in Canada. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wescan Goldfields Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/15/c1553.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wescan Goldfields Inc.WGF:CATSXV:WGFGold Investing
WGF:CA
The Conversation (0)

Wescan Goldfields Inc.

Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").The Company previously announced on November... Keep Reading...
Peter Grandich, gold bars.

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver, Copper in 2026, Plus My Strategy Now

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. shares his key takeaways on the resource sector in 2025, as well as his investing strategy for 2026. In his view, capital preservation — not appreciation — will be most important.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities... Keep Reading...
High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

High grade drill results extend gold mineralisation at Mt Wandoo

Green & Gold Minerals Limited (ASX:GG1) is pleased to announce final gold results from the recent Wandoo drill program at the Chillagoe Gold Project. The Mt Wandoo and Little Wandoo prospects are located within granted mining leases with mineralisation commencing at surface. The Company is... Keep Reading...
New Age Exploration Limited

Drilling Progresses at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to report that the Reverse Circulation (RC) Drill Program is progressing positively at the Wagyu Gold Project (Figure 1). A total of 1,896 m has been drilled so far over 20 drill holes, with an average depth of 95m. The program is... Keep Reading...
Standing gold bar in front of stacks of gold bars. Words read "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sirios Resources Gains 120 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.The Bank of Canada Governing Council met on Wednesday (December 10) for the final... Keep Reading...
Transition Metal

Transition Metal

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Announces LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Graphite Purification Tolling Services

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

CEO Resignation

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Battery Metals Investing

Graphite Purification Tolling Services

Base Metals Investing

CEO Resignation

Tech Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

Silver Investing

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends for Silver in 2026

Copper Investing

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2025