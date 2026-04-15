WesCan Energy Corp. Provides Operational Update

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta April 15, 2026 - TheNewswire Wescan Energy Corp. (TSX.V: WCE) ("Wescan" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update on its upcoming drilling program.
Drilling Program Update
Wescan is currently in advanced discussions with its drilling contractor to finalize the rig selection for the Company's upcoming drilling program. The Company expects to confirm the rig and spud dates in the near term and looks forward to providing further details to shareholders as the program progresses.
Collaborative Approach with Area Operators
Wescan is working closely with other operators active in the area to coordinate the logistics of the upcoming drilling program, including the shared use of common vendors and service providers across the participating companies. By aligning on vendors, scheduling, and logistics, the Company and its neighboring operators aim to maintain continuity across the program, which is expected to deliver meaningful operational benefits for all parties involved.
This collaborative approach is anticipated to improve drilling performance, reduce non-productive time, minimize rig-release gaps, and ultimately lower the cost per meter drilled. Wescan believes that a coordinated execution strategy with area peers represents a practical and efficient way to optimize capital deployment, enhance execution, and create value for shareholders while strengthening relationships across the local operating community.
The Company will continue to provide updates as the drilling program advances and looks forward to sharing operational results in the coming quarters.
Wescan also announces that Mr. Shubham Garg has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately, due to personal reasons. During his tenure, Mr. Garg provided invaluable insight, strategic guidance, and a strong work ethic that meaningfully contributed to shaping Wescan's direction and positioning the Company for its next phase of growth. The Board and management of Wescan sincerely thank Mr. Garg for his hard work, dedication, and the valuable perspective he brought to the Company, and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.
About Wescan Energy Corp.
Wescan Energy Corp. is a publicly traded oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada.
For further information, please contact:
Sarshar Ahmad
COO & Director
Phone: (403) 816-4037
Email: sarshar.ahmad@yahoo.ca
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's drilling program, vendor coordination, expected operational benefits, and cost reductions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Wescan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Contact Information
For further information, please contact:
Wescan Energy Corporation
1972; 350-7th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3N9
Phone: 403-816-4037
Email: info@wescanenergycorp.com
Website: www.wescanenergycorp.com
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