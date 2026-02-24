WesCan Energy Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results; Achieves Record Operating Cash Flow and Significant Debt Reduction

(TheNewswire)
CALGARY, ALBERTA TheNewswire - February 24, 2026 Wescan Energy Corp. (TSX-V: WCE) ("WesCan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025. Following the successful execution of a high-impact multilateral well in late 2025, the Company has transitioned to a self-sustaining operational model characterized by robust cash flow and organic de-leveraging.
Q3 2026 Strategic and Operational Highlights
Record Cash Flow: Cash flow from operating activities surged by 596% to $492,548 in Q3/26, compared to $70,752 in Q3/25.
Production Growth: Average production increased 55% to 225 boe/d in Q3/26 from 146 boe/d in the same period last year, driven by the successful integration of a new high-impact well.
Efficiency Gains: Operating netbacks increased 137% to $28.22/boe from $11.90/boe in Q3/25. This improvement was achieved through rigorous cost discipline and a 18% reduction in total operating costs.
Substantial Debt Reduction: The Company's working capital deficiency improved by over $1.1 million year-over-year, ending the period at $1,263,009 compared to $2,379,964 in the prior year.
Lean Overhead: General and Administrative (GA) expenses remained highly disciplined at $91,748 for the quarter, reflecting a minimal corporate overhead structure designed to maximize debt repayment.
Outlook and Growth Strategy
WesCan's primary liquidity is now driven by production revenue rather than external financing. The Company is utilizing surplus cash flow to systematically pay down its $3,303,922 in notes payable.
Building on the success of the 2025 drilling program, Management is evaluating a potential new high-impact drilling location for late 2026. To accelerate this expansion without disrupting the current organic debt-repayment trajectory, the Company intends to seek targeted equity financing specifically to fund the 2026 drilling program.
"Our third-quarter results confirm the underlying technical potential of our core assets," stated Management. "By achieving a self-sustaining level of production, we are now positioned to reduce our legacy debt while simultaneously preparing for our next phase of high-impact growth.".
Wescan Energy Corporation is a junior oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WCE. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. With a commitment to operational excellence and environmental stewardship, Wescan Energy continues to pursue opportunities that deliver value to its shareholders and contribute to the growth of the energy sector.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
