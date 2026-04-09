Wescan Energy Corp. Acquires 3D Seismic Data License Covering Provost Assets

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - April 9, 2026 Wescan Energy Corp. (TSXV:WCE,OTC:GPIPF) ("Wescan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired a trade license for existing 3D seismic data covering its Provost asset area. The acquisition represents a significant step forward in the Company's ongoing efforts to optimize development and de-risk future drilling operations across its core Provost holdings.
The licensed 3D seismic data is currently undergoing processing and is expected to provide Wescan with high-resolution subsurface imaging across the project area. Once processing is complete, the dataset will become a critical tool in the Company's technical workflow, supporting reservoir characterization, target identification, and detailed geological interpretation.
Management views the acquisition as a cost-effective alternative to commissioning a new seismic program, allowing Wescan to leverage proven, high-quality data while accelerating its technical evaluation timeline. The 3D volume will play a vital role in the design of future wellbores, enabling more precise placement of horizontal sections, improved geosteering, and enhanced confidence in identifying optimal drilling locations.
"Securing this 3D seismic dataset is an important milestone for Wescan as we continue to advance our Provost assets," said Leo Berezan, Chief Executive Officer of Wescan Energy Corp.
Sarshar Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer, added: "Once processing is complete, our technical team, working alongside our geophysicist, will integrate this 3D data directly into our well planning process for 2026 summer drilling program. The improved subsurface imaging will allow us to refine wellbore trajectories, optimize landing points, and enhance geosteering on future drills, ultimately reducing risk and improving the performance of our Provost development program."
The Company anticipates that the integration of the 3D seismic interpretation with existing geological, petrophysical, and production data will strengthen its inventory of drill-ready locations and support disciplined capital allocation as Wescan moves forward with its development program.
About Wescan Energy Corp.
Wescan Energy Corp. is a Canadian junior oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada, with core operations in the Provost area of Alberta.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "potential", "should" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the processing of the 3D seismic data; the anticipated use of the seismic data in reservoir characterization, prospect identification, and wellbore design; the expected benefits of the seismic data to the Company's technical evaluation and development planning; and the Company's future drilling and development activities on its Provost assets.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to: the timely completion of seismic processing; the quality and interpretive value of the processed data; commodity price volatility; the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; operational and technical risks associated with oil and gas exploration and development; access to capital; and general economic, market, and business conditions. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations and financial results are included in the Company's disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact Information
For further information, please contact:
Wescan Energy Corporation
1972; 350-7th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3N9
Phone: 403-816-4037
Email: info@wescanenergycorp.com
Website: www.wescanenergycorp.com
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